Global fights for freedom erupt. Journalist Elizabeth Nickson reviews the underreported current events. Elizabeth Nickson joined Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin in a whirlwind review and background of some of the most important current world events ignored by legacy media.

Topics covered in the interview include:

Environmental activism and regulatory manipulation.

Systemic global fraud and economic warfare.

European protests and the impact of flooding EU countries with migrants.

EU citizen patrols are forming to protect children and women from rape and assault, and to defend the country’s borders.

The damaging impacts of feminism and environmentalism upon Western civilization are illuminated by how those ideologies have led to negative consequences, including forest fires and desertification.

Her book, Eco-Fascists: How Radical Conservationists are Destroying our Natural Heritage, is now available in paperback; we urge our readers to buy a copy. Dr. Breggin says the book is a masterful product of incisive research and is beautifully written. Her book is both an intimate and broad and deep examination of the state and federal environmental regulations that result in the destruction of both economic well-being and devastating damage to natural resources.

Elizabeth Nickson is one of the most brilliant independent journalists in the world today. Trained at the London Bureau of Time Magazine, she ultimately became European Bureau Chief of LIFE Magazine. She has been published by the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail, Harper’s Magazine, the Sunday Times Magazine, British Vogue, The Independent, the Guardian, and the Observer. She speaks from personal experience about Globalists and the Elite, which especially informs her analysis.

Transcript Summary of this podcast episode

We have watched our towns and landscapes change, and not for the better. What began as well-meaning protection of nature has been twisted into a set of rules that strangle life where people live and work. Places that once welcomed families and seasonal visitors are now exclusive enclaves for the very rich. The middle class is priced out. Children are scarce. Businesses vanish. The heart goes out of a community, and the soul follows.

This did not happen by accident. Layer upon layer of regulation has been piled on municipalities. Water projects, wetland mandates, endangered species rulings and endless lawsuits make development impossible. Small dams and old weirs get torn out in the name of restoration, and suddenly rivers do what rivers do. Ranches dry up, farms fail, and the town loses its jobs. Forests that were tended by human hands are left to choke and burn. Clearings that used to act as fire breaks are gone. The result is not a healthier landscape. It is ruined.

At the same time, a host of powerful organizations have amassed influence and wealth with little public accountability. Money meant to help communities too often disappears into opaque networks while everyday people suffer. Where there should be journalism that explains these trade-offs, there is silence or ridicule. Where there should be honest debate about immigration, cultural cohesion and public safety, there is censorship and moral preening.

People are not helpless. Across Europe and here at home, citizens are finding their voice. Farmers are protesting. Neighborhoods are organizing to keep women and children safe. Local leaders are demanding audits and common-sense solutions. We must insist on stewardship that balances ecology and human life. Restore sensible water control. Allow sustainable development and local industry. Hold NGOs and officials accountable. Secure borders and integrate newcomers through shared duty and work.

Freedom, self-responsibility, and honest conversation will rebuild what has been broken. The choice is simple. We either revive communities and life, or we let abstract plans hollow out another generation. The future belongs to those who choose life.

Forty million Americans have been driven from their lands and rural culture is being systematically crushed, even as wildlife, forests, and rangelands are dying. Journalist Elizabeth Nickson’s investigations into these…

Read more →