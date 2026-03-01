Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Our guest this week, investigative journalist Leo Hohmann, asks the question Why is the Trump administration supporting Biden’s Orwellian kill switches on all our automobiles as of 2026? Hohmann further comments that Trump’s advancement of a digital surveillance state is coming at us from all angles.

A couple of weeks ago, 57 Republican members of Congress joined Democrats in voting down an amendment that would have cancelled the mandatory kill switch portion of the Biden bill. The original pro-kill switch bill was drawing backlash from conservatives like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

From alternative energy programs to AI, elites have been at the forefront of promoting boondoggle programs that enrich the few powerful members at the expense of normal, freedom-loving persons everywhere. If it makes money and increases control of populations and cultures, it is embraced by those who would be masters of us all.

For a continued analysis of the political implications of Trump’s support of the surveillance state, read Leo Hohmann’s Substack article “Why is the Trump administration supporting Biden’s Orwellian mandatory kill switches on all new automobiles?

Leo Hohmann has been a tireless and dedicated defender of freedom in America. Support him and his work.

After a stroke nearly took my voice and my energy, recovering felt like a small miracle. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy helped restore parts of my brain. More than medicine, will and love pushed me back into life. That experience showed me something simple and serious. People must remain the ultimate authors of their lives.

The rush for convenience and safety now threatens that authorship. A provision tucked into long legislation will require new cars to include a government remote shutoff beginning this year. It was framed as a tool to stop drunk driving. A vote in Congress showed how fragile our safeguards are when 57 members crossed aisles to protect it. Imagine a loved one racing to a hospital after a stroke, and a distant command cuts the engine. Imagine a parent swerving to miss a child, and the car is silenced midmaneuver. Machines make mistakes. Lives are on the line.

Surveillance systems that read license plates and even listen to our streets now blanket thousands of towns. They promise threat detection. Independent audits reveal massive false alerts and real harm. Cameras that claim to hear a gunshot have picked up normal life and provoked violent responses. Businesses build vast AI data centers that gulp electricity and water while investors collect tax breaks. Communities pay the price for promises of progress.

We face not only the loss of privacy. We face the erosion of empathy. Judges, doctors, teachers, and pastors are being nudged toward algorithmic decision-making. Words and care that once defined human professions are being outsourced to code. That trade will cost us more than jobs. It will cost our freedom to err and to be human.

We must insist on limits. We must protect human judgment, human mercy, and human dignity. Demand transparency, independent review, and legal safeguards now. Refuse to surrender the soul of our society for the illusion of perfect safety.