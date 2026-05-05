Let people help people!
people helping people can and should lie outside the conventional designations of psychiatrist, psychologist, or even counselor and therapist ~ Peter R. Breggin MD
[Editor’s note: Today I am bringing you an interview that Dr. Peter Breggin did in 2018 with our guest, Christian counselor Daniel R. Berger. Now, as we all work toward a re-imagining of how to better help our family, friends, and neighbors, this pre-Covid interview takes on special significance.
At home, Peter and I continue to settle back into our new normal lives, following his stroke August of 2025. I have been ill (triple whammy of chronic nausea, a violent vertigo, and now gout). I think I could no longer hold off the grief and exhaustion of Peter’s stroke once we arrived home. It is so odd to stand so strong during the crisis and the trip to Florida for rehab, only to have this delayed reaction. So, Peter is taking care of me and reminding me to count our blessings.
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Meanwhile we are enjoying beautiful spring in the Finger Lakes! And every day we are thankful for Peter’s miraculous recovery.
I am reproducing the 2018 interview below, with the writeup that Peter did at the time. Thank you all, our wonderful audience, for tuning in and for following us on AmericaOutLoud.news and on Substack. ~ Ginger Breggin]
The Dr. Peter Breggin Hour – 04.12.18
Thursday Apr 12, 2018
I open this show with a manifesto: That the actions of people helping people can and should lie outside the conventional designations of psychiatrist, psychologist, or even counselor and therapist, and these activities should not be subjected to government control and licensing. I believe that humans and humanity have survived throughout our evolution with helping relationships, including helping each other with all kinds and degrees of emotional struggles. I briefly describe my new course that will be available early 2019 in which I will focus on people learning to help each other, whether they are psychiatrists or former psychiatric patients, or people who are functioning well or barely at all. [Like so much, the new course was sidelined by COVID in 2020.] We are all the same in that we struggle to have a good life, and all of us can do our best to help one another. Today’s guest Daniel R. Berger illustrates my manifesto. He has training in counseling and he knows more about conventional psychiatry than most psychiatrists do; but he has not been captured by professionalism. He acts on his Christian beliefs by being his own kind helper, a man who breathes his Christian faith into everything he does, from his trenchant and highly informed critique of modern psychiatry to his Biblical approach to helping people with even the most serious emotional overwhelms, including psychosis. I hope this hour with me and Daniel Berger will further open your mind and heart toward a better a life, and to a vision of how much better off the world will be without mental health authorities and professionals capturing the field of people helping people.
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Opium is a product from nature. I find it a legit thing to use for pain. I am in my late 70s. I am prescribed low dose opiates for pain. They have allowed me to function and to walk very short distances. I do understand what you say about most neuro drugs. But the gullible public believes the TV and magazine ads. Antipsychotics do help schizophrenics to function and yes there are side effects.
Your book on Covid 19 and The Global Predators came out early in the game (before all the other books) and it is a masterpiece.
Please connect with Dr Josef Witt Doering and Anders Sorensen. Peter you have for years awakened so many and unleashed the reality of so much that human beings go through. Dr Witt Doering and Andes Sorensen have been paving the way for so many to get off drugs prescribed that have harmed so many. Innocent people dosed without any freedom to choose what was given to them
And the harms created for a lifetime of agony! This is from childhood to teens to adulthood to the elderly.
Please connect. Get together. Put it all. So
More people struggling to get off and move onward get the proper support and help. Not the govt garbage but real help out of the prescribed hell and mal treatment that has and dtill exists today 2026!
Godspeed all of you!!