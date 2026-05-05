Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

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Dennis Sullivan's avatar
Dennis Sullivan
2d

Opium is a product from nature. I find it a legit thing to use for pain. I am in my late 70s. I am prescribed low dose opiates for pain. They have allowed me to function and to walk very short distances. I do understand what you say about most neuro drugs. But the gullible public believes the TV and magazine ads. Antipsychotics do help schizophrenics to function and yes there are side effects.

Your book on Covid 19 and The Global Predators came out early in the game (before all the other books) and it is a masterpiece.

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ClaudiaC's avatar
ClaudiaC
2d

Please connect with Dr Josef Witt Doering and Anders Sorensen. Peter you have for years awakened so many and unleashed the reality of so much that human beings go through. Dr Witt Doering and Andes Sorensen have been paving the way for so many to get off drugs prescribed that have harmed so many. Innocent people dosed without any freedom to choose what was given to them

And the harms created for a lifetime of agony! This is from childhood to teens to adulthood to the elderly.

Please connect. Get together. Put it all. So

More people struggling to get off and move onward get the proper support and help. Not the govt garbage but real help out of the prescribed hell and mal treatment that has and dtill exists today 2026!

Godspeed all of you!!

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