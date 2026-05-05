[Editor’s note: Today I am bringing you an interview that Dr. Peter Breggin did in 2018 with our guest, Christian counselor Daniel R. Berger. Now, as we all work toward a re-imagining of how to better help our family, friends, and neighbors, this pre-Covid interview takes on special significance.

At home, Peter and I continue to settle back into our new normal lives, following his stroke August of 2025. I have been ill (triple whammy of chronic nausea, a violent vertigo, and now gout). I think I could no longer hold off the grief and exhaustion of Peter’s stroke once we arrived home. It is so odd to stand so strong during the crisis and the trip to Florida for rehab, only to have this delayed reaction. So, Peter is taking care of me and reminding me to count our blessings.

Meanwhile we are enjoying beautiful spring in the Finger Lakes! And every day we are thankful for Peter’s miraculous recovery.

I am reproducing the 2018 interview below, with the writeup that Peter did at the time. Thank you all, our wonderful audience, for tuning in and for following us on AmericaOutLoud.news and on Substack. ~ Ginger Breggin]