Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS

Note: The Breggins have been traveling and we have missed you all! August 2025 Dr. Breggin had a stroke that left him with some brain damage. Colleagues in the health freedom movement urged us to seek out specialized hyperbaric oxygen treatment to maximize his body’s potential recovery. And so we have arrived at the AVIV Clinic in Florida where Peter has been accepted for an intensive 3-month rehabilitation program. This lovely conversation with Dr. Manny Garcia occurred mid-October prior to our journey.

[First aired October 20, 2025 on AmericaOutLoud.news]

Our guest on is Emanuel Garcia, MD, a retired psychiatrist with a keen sense of the looming threat of globalism and a great appreciation for the individualism and freedom which it threatens.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, he moved to New Zealand in 2006, in part in frustration and disappointment over America’s attacks against helpless soldiers in retreat in Iraq, something that deeply outraged and disappointed us as well.

We agreed that our fight against the global predators does not aim at restoring an American empire. Instead, we want to re-establish our constitutional government built by our Founders, who fought an empire and wanted to protect and inspire individual freedom through a solid Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Dr. Emanuel Garcia is the kind of man who brings out the best in other people, and his interview with us became three like-minded people getting to know each other, sharing feelings and ideals, and disappointments. Our talk ranges from the destructive and highly organized nature of the global attack on humanity and what the globalists must be like inside themselves to how we go on living and loving despite the grim future that we fear is coming. Dr. Garcia has already had a personal taste of our future when the New Zealand medical board tried to make an example of him for standing up for informed consent and other individual rights.

We deeply appreciated and enjoyed our conversation, and you, too, will enjoy meeting Dr. “Manny” Garcia.

Dr. Garcia is one of the founding members of New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science. You can read his work at his Substack, New Zealand Doc.