Our wonderful, wonderful audience, we have an amazing, incredibly accomplished guest for you to meet. Reinette Senum, former mayor of a little town in California and candidate for governor, is doing what so many of us want to do — being honorable, pursuing the truth, and making sure the inevitable opposition does not compromise her love of life and people.

Ginger first invited Reinette to be our guest because of her recent work on Substack, which we link to below. She has been strongly focused on examining the complicated and important subject of weather manipulation and geoengineering.

Reinette Senum’s genuine, joyful engagement with life itself makes this a unique and inspiring hour. Combined with her analytic abilities about the dark side which we all are experiencing, she has an extraordinary gift for sharing the bright side. Join us for this memorable time together.

Home | InPower (inpowermovement.org) This site offers tools that every citizen can use to “reclaim your authority with the use of their commercial, administrative process. The focus is on vaccinations, smart meters, and 5G technology.

Save our Skies ⏤ founded by Reinette Senum, offers education, training, tools and action recommendations on how individuals can understand what we are seeing in our skies, how to observe our skies and weather patterns and what individuals and groups can do to restore our natural weather.

Reinette Senum’s Foghorn Express | Substack Connect with Reinette Senum via her substack column.