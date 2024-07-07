Living together by the primary principles, the Breggins speak from their hearts
A spontaneous conversation on their fortieth wedding anniversary
We were all set to start our recorded interview for this show when, due to a mix-up, we had not scheduled a guest. Out of nowhere, it occurred to me to invite Ginger, “Let’s do the show ourselves and talk about our Primary Principles for living a good life.” “I like it,” Ginger replied and then explained, “It will air on the 4th of July, on our fortieth wedding anniversary.”
That inspired both of us. What followed was a genuine, totally spontaneous, and heartfelt conversation about what has made our lives together far better than we ever imagined possible. We are delighted to share this with you~
Love, Peter and Ginger Breggin
Listening and loving on America out Loud:
I have a hint for "taking responsibility for a relationship." Actually I didn't know that it was called "taking responsibility." But what I did with a "dead end" relationship with my sister was decide to stick my cleats in and, do or die, make this thing work. After all you can't materialize a new sister so what choice did I have? It brought on a miracle. I can't tell you how close we are now and how much I admire her. And I found her to be smarter than I ever thought. It took a few fights to do it, along with the intention by her to stick with it too. She could have easily abandoned me when I was screaming at her!
Dear Dr. Breggin and Ginger: Happy Anniversary!!! What a beautiful couple you are!!!❤️😊