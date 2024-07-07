Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

We were all set to start our recorded interview for this show when, due to a mix-up, we had not scheduled a guest. Out of nowhere, it occurred to me to invite Ginger, “Let’s do the show ourselves and talk about our Primary Principles for living a good life.” “I like it,” Ginger replied and then explained, “It will air on the 4th of July, on our fortieth wedding anniversary.”

That inspired both of us. What followed was a genuine, totally spontaneous, and heartfelt conversation about what has made our lives together far better than we ever imagined possible. We are delighted to share this with you~

Love, Peter and Ginger Breggin

