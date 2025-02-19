“Madness and Medicine” is a 1977 special presentation by ABC which interviewed psychiatrists, former medical patients, other medical specialists and opened the door just a crack to the awful realities of the psychiatric abuse of people in emotional crisis, the barbaric condition of mental hospitals, and some of the most brutal psychiatric “treatments” including electroshock and psychosurgery (the physical destruction of healthy brain tissue.)

Link to the film here: Madness and Medicine

In the 1970’s, when Dr. Peter Breggin was already in full swing as a psychiatric reformer, it was possible to get major media coverage of controversial issues in psychiatry. Dr. Breggin appeared on nearly every possible television show, including Oprah (many times, Larry King Live (many times), 20/20, Nightline, the morning and evening news shows, and innumerable others. Due to direct-to-consumer advertising, the drug companies gained total control over psychiatric content in the major media. Dr. Breggin was partly involved in organizing “Madness and Medicine,” which in addition to airing on ABC was distributed to many universities. While the show includes many defenders of institutional psychiatry, it also highlighted many critics including Dr. Breggin.

During the 1970s, Dr. Breggin worked closely with many former psychiatric patients, some of whom appear on the show, including Judi Chamberlin, Leonard Frank, and Ted Chabasinski. Robert Grimm, MD was one of the few neurologists who stood up against lobotomy and was a dear friend.

The film helped to bring greater exposure to the mental patients’ rights movement as well as to Dr. Peter Breggin and other psychiatrists calling for psychiatric reform in the 1970s.

“Madness and Medicine” was one of the most important and revealing specials to be carried by the legacy media in the 1970s, prior to the stranglehold which psychiatry and the pharmaceutical industry established in the 80’s and 90’s. Dr. Peter Breggin documented the growth and influence of Big Pharma in his bestseller, Toxic Psychiatry: Why Therapy, Empathy and Love Must Replace the Drugs, Electroshock, and Biochemical Theories of the "New Psychiatry.” Toxic Psychiatry ripped off the façade of modern psychiatry, exposing the graft, corruption and profit motives of psychiatric care and revealing the devastating and sometimes deadly damage inflicted upon patients suffering emotional crises.

“Madness and Medicine” alerted millions to the hazards of psychiatry before being suppressed and locked away under copyright infringement threats for decades. See it now, copy it, and share it widely.

Featuring:

Peter R. Breggin MD, Psychiatrist

D.M. O'Conner, Psychiatrist

Dr. Jonathan Cole, Psychopharmacologist

Judi Chamberlin, Advocate, former patient (deceased)

Ted Chabasinski, Attorney, former patient

Leonard Frank, former patient (deceased)

MaryLou Haddett, former patient

Arlene Sen, former patient

Pete Calagna, former patient

Dr. David Richmond, "Dr. Caligari"

Dr. Robert Gibson, President American Psychiatric Association (circa 1977)

Dr. Seymour Kety, Psychobiologist

Dr. Lee Coleman, Psychiatrist

Dr. Paul Blachly, Psychiatrist

Dr. Robert Grimm, Neurologist (deceased)

Marilyn Rice, former patient

Ellen, former patient

Dr. E. Fuller Torrey, Ward Psychiatrist

Peter Breggin MD and Ginger Breggin are authors of the 2021 bestselling COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey.

Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD

Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com

Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.news

Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators