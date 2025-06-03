Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
40m

We The People Are NOT Winning !!! This is false info. More bioweapons are being rolled out and neither Trump nor RFK are doing ANYTHING ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️

Is your head in the sand??????????

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
andrew adach's avatar
andrew adach
31m

Still it is nice to hear a sane voice giving us real hope and a respite from the constant barrage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ginger Breggin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture