Date of Interview May 25, 2025

We were so happy to be able to sit down with physician and psychiatrist Emanual Garcia again this week. He has become a welcome repeat guest and a good friend. Dr. Garcia emigrated to New Zealand in 2006 and had a psychiatric practice there until 2021 when he was forced out of his hospital position for his public criticism of the Covid “vaccine,” that included this early short declaration in June of 2021 where he announced “I am gravely concerned about the roll out of the Pfizer vaccine.”

This tyranny of medical censorship operates as a global non-governmental organization called the Federation of State Medical Boards, which has taken on itself the role of censoring physicians for what the Board calls “medical misinformation.” It is located in Texas! And of course, it relates to the multiple other such groups attacking medical freedom around the world as we described in our book: COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey.

He shared with us the harsh repercussions still facing doctors in New Zealand who challenge the New Zealand Ministry of Health COVID-19 narratives, including suspensions and tribunals conducted by the Medical Council of New Zealand that have affected a number of his colleagues. Dr. Garcia has collected and written about the experiences of some decent, honorable physicians who have been censored because of their courageous resistance to the COVID “vaccines” and their determination to provide their patients and the public with honest, science-based information about state-enforced COVID practices. Our audience can read Dr. Garcia’s 2022 article “Subverting Medicine: The Role of the Federation of State Medical Boards” here.

Dr. Bruce Dooley, friend and colleague of Dr. Garcia, was interviewed in 2022 and further exposed the medical licensing cabal in the video: “The Dark Truth of America’s Federation of State Medical Boards.“

Around the world, we have watched physicians attacked by their licensing boards to silence them. In the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand, we have heard the stories.

Professionals in other healthcare fields have suffered a similar fate, including psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson, who was ordered by the College of Psychologists of Ontario to undergo re-education after listeners complained about his publicly stated online views, chiefly relating to the deliberate chemical and surgical sexual mutilation of children. The Supreme Court of Canada has denied Dr. Peterson’s appeal.

Many physicians have gone on to become outspoken public advocates, researchers, and leaders in the resistance opposing authoritarian medical procedures and are contributing to the advances being made to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) as well as providing fresh and thoughtful intellectual contributions in Substack and other mediums about medicine, healthy living and other life affirming topics. Dr. Garcia is one of these physicians turned Substack author and can be found at New Zealand Doc.

As we began our third segment Dr. Garcia told us he is actually very optimistic about the future with President Trump in office and his skilled Cabinet, including RFK Jr. and HHS, and all these cabinet members; Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel in the FBI with Dan Bongino, and Pam Bondi in the Department of Justice. Dr. Garcia declared, “Everybody’s saying, oh, they haven’t released the Epstein files. They say ‘they’re going to screw us. They haven’t done this. RFK hasn’t done this. He hasn’t done that.”

RFK Jr. is up against an incredible force of people who are devious, powerful, wealthy, and who have threatened lives, have tried to kill people, declared Manny. But good things are happening. They’re rolling back this bureaucracy. They’re fighting step by step in a ground war against these oppressors. And they’re winning bit by bit. They’re taking little bits of land here and there, especially at this stage. Look at what Doge has done!

We agreed at the end that it was important for us all to be mindful of how conditioned we have become through movies, television, and novels to expect rapid fixes to massive problems. We must be realistic in our expectations of change.

Most of all, we need to remember to celebrate every day’s successes and wins. Amazing changes and unexpected events are happening. The massive and intricate net of totalitarianism that has been woven for more than a hundred years is being identified and disassembled. Celebrate each success. Remember that the exposure of each piece of the trap is another step toward liberation and freedom.

And cherish every friend and colleague. Joining our guest and friend Manny Garcia on Zoom lifted our hearts, and our conversation inspired us all. We hope that our shared thoughts and observations will inspire you as well.

First published on AmericaOutLoud.news May 30, 2025