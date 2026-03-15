Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

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Eileen Schrader's avatar
Eileen Schrader
2d

What a fabulous article. Thank you Peter and Ginger. A message of hope. Reminds me of the old Nat King Cole song line " the greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return."--great message for a Spring Sunday. I am grateful. 🙏🌸💖

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2d

Well said. Family formation with love and respect for each other dominating the marriage will save this world.

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