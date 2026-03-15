[Editor’s note: This episode was published first on AmericaOutLoud.news on March 9th, 2026. I was charmed by how these two strong and principled men spoke so freely about miracles in their lives and how much they love their wives. You never know how an interview is going to evolve and this was a delightful one. ~Ginger Breggin]

Men of America: Love, faith, and family first

by Peter Breggin, MD

Men of America—I have a message for you that could transform your life and the lives of those around you, in a seemingly miraculous fashion. Do not be afraid to love your wife with all your heart and soul. Love her as if she were a miracle from God, and she may gain the strength to give you all the miracles that a woman can give to a man and a wife to a husband.

What brought this to mind was a brief discussion of miracles that we had with our guest, Sheriff Richard Mack. Who epitomizes the strength we need in America today, and who is not too embarrassed to say that he knows of miracles and that finding and marrying his spouse was one of them. A viewpoint that my wife and I share about each other.

One way in which evil forces in the world have weakened us as boys and men has been to discourage us from believing that our love is the greatest gift we can give each other as friends and family. This is an enormously important issue in our personal lives and also in our political lives because the destruction of family bonds goes hand in hand with all forms of political oppression, including and exemplified by the Marxist strategy of replacing the family with the worship of the State and its dictators.

I am grateful to Sheriff Richard Mack for having the honesty and courage to identify his wife as a miracle in his life. This is a theme I will be returning to in future shows, Substack columns, and in a book that I hope to have out in the next year.

During this past summer, I suffered from a stroke that injured a major part of my brain for organizing thinking and feeling in a rational manner, which, along with improper medications, brought me into a state of short-term but extreme confusion from which I recovered when I focused on how my wife’s face was radiating with love toward me in that terrible moment.

Men, never forget! Love rescues and empowers us in a miraculous fashion if we let it.

We were privileged this week to interview Sheriff Richard Mack (Ret.), founder and president of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association. He became the first sheriff in American history to sue the federal government in a case that went to the Supreme Court. The Court ruled that the federal government could not compel state or local officials to enforce federal regulatory programs, including federal gun control measures requiring sheriffs to perform background checks on potential gun buyers. The decision has been hailed as “the most powerful Tenth Amendment decision in US history.” Sheriff Mack continues to advocate for the US Constitution to this day through his CSPOA organization and in his many podcasts and personal appearances, with the help of his wife, Dawn.

The Breggin Hour airs on Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm ET. Listen on iHeart Radio, our world-class media player, or our free apps on Apple, Android, or Alexa. All episodes of The Breggin Hour are available on podcast networks worldwide every Monday.

Transcript Summary of this podcast episode

When the centers of power decide what is true, freedom dies slowly. After nearly forty years together in medicine and reform, I have seen science turned into a tool of control. Officials and corporations folded urgent care into obedience. They told people what to fear and how to behave and called dissent a danger.

This is not a theoretical danger. We watched public health become a script that punished the curious and rewarded compliance. That script was written by interests that prospered from silence. That is the work of global predators. They do not respect human dignity. They measure people as numbers and compliance as success.

Power grabs are never only about faraway places. When leaders enjoy unchecked reach, the temptation to act alone grows. The framers gave us checks for a reason. Those checks are not ceremonial. They are the guardrails of a free republic. When war power, emergency rules, and medical authority drift into the hands of the central authorities, the citizen loses the right to judge the risk to family and community.

Local institutions matter now more than ever. County sheriffs are elected to protect neighbors, not political agendas. They can keep peace without crushing liberty. Ordinary families must take responsibility too. Have a plan for water and food. Learn who will meet whom if phones and power fail. Prepare without panic.

Finally, never mistake strength for virtue. Courage that is not bound by conscience becomes domination. I know the miracles of life up close. Marriage, children, recovery from illness. Those gifts demand stewardship of freedom. Hold leaders to account. Protect your family. Teach your children to ask questions. If we fail that, the great promises of our republic will become empty words. Support those who stand for the Constitution and insist that science serve people, not power. Act now wisely.