Dr. Peter Breggin opened The Breggin Hour this week, talking about the effects of his stroke and about our efforts to seek rehabilitation, offering the best chance of optimizing recovery from brain damage. The indomitable Karen Kingston, who has been exposing the dangers of the mRNA vaccines for over five years, joined us.

Peter spent a portion of the hour further detailing his experience of receiving treatment at the AVIV clinic, which offers a very specialized program of Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment (HBOT). Peter made a comment at some point in the program, stating we must “muster great courage equal to our fear…” That phrase sums up for me my husband’s attitude since his stroke. He is forging ahead, determined to embrace with both arms the work required to heal.

During the third segment, we lost audio with Karen Kingston, so Peter and I finished up discussing artificial intelligence, and Karen’s point that AI has been introduced just at a time when the human population is suffering from unprecedented amounts of neurological damage, from the mRNA vaccines as well as from other sources. She pointed out that the creators of the AI programs being used were doing the thinking—the cognitive work—for the individuals using it, which means humans are doing less independent thinking and creating increasing dependency upon outside sources.

The neuropsychiatric damage done by mRNA vaccines is being clearly identified. Peter was a coauthor, along with other noted experts, of a recently published scientific paper: “Association Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Neuropsychiatric Conditions,” published in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science. The paper details over 58 profound neurological adverse effects resulting from mRNA vaccines. Dr. James Thorp spearheaded this research as lead author.

The show was a mix of the deeply personal and an examination of some of the threats to humanity’s future, with some sweet moments between Peter and Ginger.

As many of you may have surmised by now, Peter and I have arrived in Florida, set up a temporary home with our little Yorkie, and have begun Peter’s therapy. Back in the Finger Lakes of New York, we were enjoying traditional backyard birds and other creatures, including deer and fox, who visited our backyard.

Here in Florida, we have been graced with seeing several Great White Egrets, who walk around eating insects and small lizards in the neighborhood, in addition to their normal fish diet. So, gawky wading birds, palm trees, sunshine, little lizards, and impossibly exotic flowers make up the nature we’ve seen to date since our arrival. Given the intensity of the rehab program, that may be all we get to see for the time being!

Until next week. Thank you all for accompanying us on our journey.

We speak from a bedside and from a lifetime of fighting for conscience in medicine. When Peter had a stroke, we learned how fragile the human brain is. The thalamus and internal capsule carry the threads of judgment and feeling. Damage can dull presence and dim impulse control. Medicine can heal. Love can heal. Ginger became my advocate and refused drugs that might harm me. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy helped restore blood vessels and gave back color and energy. The recovery showed us what faith and courage look like in ordinary life.

Our country faces a different injury. Power-hungry people have built systems that strip trust and replace human judgment with algorithms. The rollout of mRNA technology and the alliances of public health, Big Pharma, and global institutions revealed how science can be used to control rather than to serve. Reports of neurological damage were downplayed while incentives pushed mass rollout. The same impulse that drives rulers to dominate now shapes AI. When you outsource thinking you hand the future to those whose chief aim is control.

We reject the idea that technology is neutral. The values of builders become the values of machines. A society that loses its capacity to think critically and to love one another will find itself under the command of faceless systems and unseen agendas. People who crave power do not nullify God or conscience. We must reclaim responsibility for our bodies, our minds, and our communities.

Read history and theology. Read science. Stand with those who value human life over profit and control. Our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators, lays out the evidence and the path forward.

Join us in demanding accountability, restoring compassionate medicine, and protecting the dignity of every person against predatory power now and always.

