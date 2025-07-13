Patrick Hahn, PhD, is one of the world’s best critics of psychiatric drugs and the medical model for human suffering, as well as an advocate for more caring approaches to therapy.

When COVID-19 came along, he knew that another medical or biological fraud was being foisted upon the world. If you are unfamiliar with his work, it’s because he is so scientifically accurate and so straightforward in his communications that the elite don’t want you to know who he is.

His books include, among others, Prescription for Sorrow, Madness and Genetic Determinism, Obedience Pills, and The Day the Science Died: Covid Vaccines and the Power of Fear. His latest book, now as an editor, is Never the Same: Unheard Stories of the Covid Vaccine Injured.

Any of us can learn from any of these great books, and I cannot exaggerate the quality of his research and writing. It combines his keen scientific knowledge with his interest in the stories of real human beings.

Beyond all that, Patrick is simply a wise and thoughtful man and scientist. Our interview today, which ranges from psychiatric drugs to the American Empire and international banking, makes for one of our most interesting interviews.

First published on AmericaOutLoud.news June 27, 2025