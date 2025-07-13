Never the Same: Unheard Stories of the Covid Vaccine Injured
The stories of the injured that the federal government ignores
Patrick Hahn, PhD, is one of the world’s best critics of psychiatric drugs and the medical model for human suffering, as well as an advocate for more caring approaches to therapy.
When COVID-19 came along, he knew that another medical or biological fraud was being foisted upon the world. If you are unfamiliar with his work, it’s because he is so scientifically accurate and so straightforward in his communications that the elite don’t want you to know who he is.
His books include, among others, Prescription for Sorrow, Madness and Genetic Determinism, Obedience Pills, and The Day the Science Died: Covid Vaccines and the Power of Fear. His latest book, now as an editor, is Never the Same: Unheard Stories of the Covid Vaccine Injured.
Any of us can learn from any of these great books, and I cannot exaggerate the quality of his research and writing. It combines his keen scientific knowledge with his interest in the stories of real human beings.
Beyond all that, Patrick is simply a wise and thoughtful man and scientist. Our interview today, which ranges from psychiatric drugs to the American Empire and international banking, makes for one of our most interesting interviews.
First published on AmericaOutLoud.news June 27, 2025
My heart breaks for the Covid vaccine victims. I fear they will never get justice, but slowly, and surely the word is getting out. thank God for the victory of Dr. Kirk Moore in Utah. This gives me hope. For those not familiar with his case, he was a courageous doctor, who gave fake saline Covid, shots and necessary paperwork to desperate people who needed to keep their jobs, stay in the military, get organ transplants, or visit loved ones in the hospital. Or for children to just go to school. He is a hero and was facing 35 years in prison when Pam Bondi finally dismissed the case. She is no freaking hero by any stretch. It was only Due to the pressure, put on her by freedom, loving people that made her back down. Shame on her. But at least Dr. Kirk is free.
The world governments and leaders are all deaf, dumb and blind in regard to these deadly CV-mRNA injections, which means they are all in it together in promoting them and lowering the population worldwide. They aren't stopping it..which means they are for it. They have put themselves into the position of making a decision, which effects the entire world... and have determined that the masses must die. Who are these world leaders who believe they alone have the right to make this decision? They set themselves above all others. They have no regard for the One who created all life When will they pay for all the damage they have done?