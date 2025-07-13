Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

My heart breaks for the Covid vaccine victims. I fear they will never get justice, but slowly, and surely the word is getting out. thank God for the victory of Dr. Kirk Moore in Utah. This gives me hope. For those not familiar with his case, he was a courageous doctor, who gave fake saline Covid, shots and necessary paperwork to desperate people who needed to keep their jobs, stay in the military, get organ transplants, or visit loved ones in the hospital. Or for children to just go to school. He is a hero and was facing 35 years in prison when Pam Bondi finally dismissed the case. She is no freaking hero by any stretch. It was only Due to the pressure, put on her by freedom, loving people that made her back down. Shame on her. But at least Dr. Kirk is free.

The world governments and leaders are all deaf, dumb and blind in regard to these deadly CV-mRNA injections, which means they are all in it together in promoting them and lowering the population worldwide. They aren't stopping it..which means they are for it. They have put themselves into the position of making a decision, which effects the entire world... and have determined that the masses must die. Who are these world leaders who believe they alone have the right to make this decision? They set themselves above all others. They have no regard for the One who created all life When will they pay for all the damage they have done?

