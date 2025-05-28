Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
3d

As our Substack article "New FDA Plans for the Covid Vaccines Will Kill Millions More" is coming out, a controversy is brewing about comments from within the administration that pregnant women will not be targeted for these vaccines. We hope this article will influence that controversy because it so well documents the dangers involved to pregnant women and their preborn, newborn and never to be born children.

Meanwhile, no word has been said about stopping the targeting of the elderly. As we also demonstrate, the elderly are being killed at rates that should be treated as mass murder or genocide under the law. ~ Peter R. Breggin MD

https://gingerbreggin.substack.com/p/new-fda-plans-for-the-covid-vaccines

3d

I'm at the point where I don't think there is hope for people who, for whatever reasons, have chosen to worship False Gods (shots/govt/pharma). This is like watching prisoners willingly walk into gas chambers.

There's a 2008 movie titled "The Boy in the Striped Pajamas." Absolutely riveting. In the end, it shows naked concentration camp victims being handed bars of soap ... and being told they're entering a "bath house."

I don't know if that actually happened during camps, but I now see people who happily accept jabs as being handed their bars of soap. 😥

