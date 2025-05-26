OMG! Mike Adams and Dr. Peter Breggin Unleased in a Six Minute Graphical Video
"Unveiling Insights on Vaccines, Control & Next Pandemic: An Exclusive with Dr. Peter Breggin" --a "Bright Learn" Production
Mike Adams, founder of NaturalNews.com, did a terrific in-depth interview with Dr. Peter Breggin last December which we published. His team has condensed the conversation into a six-minute AI-generated graphical video summarizing their conversation.
The result is a positive, aesthetic and condensed “Cliff Notes” summary, which though it could not possibly address all the nuances of what these two old friends examined, did accurately identify the high points of the talk. It was refreshingly faithful to the original conversation.
Ginger had a cameo appearance, kindly depicting her in her younger days. The character of Dr. Breggin in the video matched a description of ‘an elder, wise, and kind psychiatrist’ complete with glasses and a beard, which we enjoyed, unsure of how much we want an AI production to precisely reproduce our true likenesses.
Click here to watch this short and delightful graphical video: "Unveiling Insights on Vaccines, Control & Next Pandemic: An Exclusive with Dr. Peter Breggin."
And click here to view the whole longform interview:
