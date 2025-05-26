Mike Adams, founder of NaturalNews.com, did a terrific in-depth interview with Dr. Peter Breggin last December which we published. His team has condensed the conversation into a six-minute AI-generated graphical video summarizing their conversation.

The result is a positive, aesthetic and condensed “Cliff Notes” summary, which though it could not possibly address all the nuances of what these two old friends examined, did accurately identify the high points of the talk. It was refreshingly faithful to the original conversation.

Ginger had a cameo appearance, kindly depicting her in her younger days. The character of Dr. Breggin in the video matched a description of ‘an elder, wise, and kind psychiatrist’ complete with glasses and a beard, which we enjoyed, unsure of how much we want an AI production to precisely reproduce our true likenesses.

Thank you all, our wonderful audience, for your continued interest, support and appreciation of our work. We are inspired by you every day.

Click here to watch this short and delightful graphical video: "Unveiling Insights on Vaccines, Control & Next Pandemic: An Exclusive with Dr. Peter Breggin."

And click here to view the whole longform interview:

More related Breggin Substack columns below~

Cover-Up of COVID ‘Vaccine’ Deaths & Injuries Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin · June 19, 2023 It is now clear. They knew. The national governments, and by extension the World Health Organization and the shadowy figures controlling the conduct of the governmental bodies, KNEW about the deaths and life-destroying injuries from the COVID “vaccines.” They knew for a while by May of 2021. Read full story