One year ago today Los Angeles went up in flames. Over 16,000 structures were lost and 31 lives were taken by the fire.

Here is what we reported:

Jan. 9, 2025 4 pm ET.

The LA fires are unprecedented in the number and size of the fires that have broken out in and around the second largest city in the US. Over 1000 structures and 45 square miles are destroyed. More than 380,000 people have been under warnings or orders to evacuate. Over 450,000 people are without power. More than 24 school districts are partially or totally closed. Fire hydrants have run dry. Arsonists in Santa Monica have been caught on camera setting fires. The LA County Sheriff says some areas look like ‘a bomb was dropped.’ President Biden commented on the fires while in LA. He doled out relief funds, and announced he is a first time great-grandfather, and that son Hunter’s home in LA is unharmed. Today Biden gave a national address promising to oversee a full federal response to the wildfires.

The 15 Minute City Plans for Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of dozens of cities whose “mayors and the cities they lead” are members in the international C40 Cities initiative. This is a movement to achieve the United Nations and globalist goals of restructuring cities to address the manufactured “climate change” crisis. Cities from around the world are participating in this movement.

Funding support comes from many progressive and globalist sources, including the Open Society Foundations run by George Soros and son as well as other supporters. Soros is notorious for training and funding riots in America and for taking many other actions to ruin the economies of sovereign nations, earning him the title among others of the “worst billionaire in the world.” Other contributors are Uber, FedEx, Google, Wellcome, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the UK Government, the European Union, among many others. The World Bank, one of the most predatory globalist institutions which is closely associated with the UN, is a designated Partner.

Los Angeles is all-in on their 15 Minute City plan that they have named the Livable Communities Initiative (LCI): “a plan to address LA’s housing, traffic and climate crisis by building 3-5 stories of gentle density above small retail along carefully chosen commercial streets that are transformed to be walkable, bikeable, and livable.” This sounds like the perfect plan for the now destroyed Pacific Palisades community which is part of Greater Los Angeles. The Pacific Palisades neighborhood was an older community with many quirky and quaint but aged features. A profile of the neighborhood offers further details about the community that existed prior to the fire destruction. Now that the area has suffered such destruction, rebuilding has to occur.

Whether it is a bizarre coincidence or a result of dreadfully bad politics this is the kind of disaster that progressives and globalists love to take advantage of and we can expect to see glowing reports of the coming construction of LA as a shining example of the Olympics and future cities of the world. The only question is, can they get it together in time? We anticipate that all the regulations and red tape that they usually embrace will magically disappear.

We are left with the astonishing serendipity that a huge swath of the City of Los Angeles has been cleared just in time to be made shovel ready for a newer, better, futuristic version of city neighborhoods to be constructed that will be a showcase for the 2028 Olympics. All the sentimentality and the cultural and historic building objections to modernization, not to mention property owned by private individuals who may not want to sell or give up their home or business building, have been swept aside in a 48-hour period by a scorched earth event.

Let the building begin.

Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste

The coincidences continue to pile up, leading many to declare that the massive neglects, mistakes, and failures resulting in devastation from the LA wildfires was more than a natural disaster. Evidence of this has not yet emerged. But Los Angeles is prepared. They already have all the plans in place to build back better. As President Obama’s Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel is famous for saying: “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.”

With the LA fires of 2025 the landscape is now prepared for the building of SmartLA 2028, just in time for the Olympics.

SmartLA 2028—The Blueprint is Already in Place

The City of Los Angeles already produced the blueprint in 2020 to implement their 15-minute city plan. This will convert LA into a “highly digital and connected city in 2028.” SmartLA 2028: Technology for a better Los Angeles, declares:

Los Angeles residents will experience an improved quality of life by leveraging technology to meet urban challenges. No longer the “car capital of the world”, residents will choose how they wish to get around LA, using a single, digital payment platform, with choices like renovated Metro rail and bus systems or micro transit choices, such as on-demand LANow shuttles or dockless bicycles. Neighborhoods will again welcome the pedestrian and allow easy access to green space.

The Introduction of the blueprint contains a declaration from Mayor Eric Garcetti from his state of the City delivered April 19, 2020:

”The soul of our recovery will shape the contours of our City’s future for decades to come… We have a blueprint for the city of the future.”

The SmartLA 2028 blueprint contains a map of the Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Hollywood regions, all seriously fire-damaged, showing their special importance in the coming city restructuring.

Just in Time for the Olympics

Coincidentally, the 2028 Summer Olympics will be hosted in Los Angeles! The Olympics have become a globalist spectacle, and cities put great effort to be their very best when hosting the event. China for example displaced over 1.5 million residents in Beijing during preparations for the 2008 Olympics. Many of the confirmed venues for the Olympic games are located in the neighborhoods that have been affected by the fires

The SmartLA 2028 plans have developed and perfected the vision of a new and improved region of the city that will be a showcase of modernity and global citizenship when hosting the upcoming Olympics. As with the many plans and tabletop exercises that were done prior to the 2020 COVID pandemic, which we now know was manufactured and weaponized to introduce totalitarian measures into the lives of free citizens, the 15 minute plans for the damaged regions of Los Angeles are already been hammered out and were ready to be implemented when disaster struck this week.

Failing Infrastructure and Maintenance in Los Angeles

LA mayor Karen Bass is being heavily criticized for cutting the fire department budget by $17 million in 2024, hampering the department’s ability to contain the fires. FEMA has now declared they will pay for more firefighters, promising reimbursement to the state of up to 75% of the costs incurred. The LA fire chief has been warning for weeks that the department would be hindered responding to “large-scale” emergencies due to the budget cuts. To add further insult, the LA County fire department and surrounding departments donated “surplus” equipment to Ukraine in 2022. Equipment included fire engines, ambulances, hoses, nozzles, turnouts, helmets, body armor, and other personal protective gear. We are also reminded that many of the seasoned and experienced LA fire fighters were laid off and threatened with firing for refusing to submit to receiving the COVID “vaccine.” How many gave up and went elsewhere for work?

Helicopters and specialized airplanes have been unable to assist fully in firefighting due to the Santa Ana winds blowing up to 100 mph; most flights remained grounded. Within 24 hours of the outbreak the US Navy was directed by President Biden to assist Los Angeles, providing 10 Navy military helicopters to do water drops. The winds are so fierce that multiple tractor trailer trucks have been blown on their sides on the freeways. A further complication developed when air space above the fires was temporarily restricted during President Biden’s visit.

Now it becomes clear why various upgrades and preventive maintenance have been ignored by the city. For instance the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department—largest sheriff’s department in the nation--is operating with an “archaic” computer dispatch system that failed on New Years Eve and was out of commission for several days. Deputies were forced to use their radios, pens, notepads, and phones when the 38 year old system went down. Since 2022 when he assumed office, Sheriff Robert Luna has been working to get the computer system updated. Now we begin to see that the city plans to restructure and “renovate” the city has encouraged neglect of aging infrastructure and the city’s antiquated computer dispatch system is an example. No need to repair or rebuild something twice.

Likewise, there has been neglect at every administrative level of wildfire management resulting in tinder box conditions with dry, uncleared brush in forests and on hillsides.

Planned Obsolescence?

The images and accounts of the five Los Angeles fires are achingly similar to the images and stories of the Lahaina fire in Maui. Administrative incompetence, dry fire hydrants, residents fleeing on foot toward the coast for their lives from traffic jams threatened by the spreading blazes. As John Leake has just observed “Like Lahaina [in 2023], LA was warned in 2018.”

Like Lahaina [Maui, in 2023] in 2018 Los Angeles was warned by the Woolsey Fire—which ignited on November 8, 2018, burned 96,949 acres, and destroyed 1,643 structures—of the sort of catastrophe that is likely to occur when conditions are dry and windy. As was the case in Lahaina, it appears that what passes for leadership in Los Angeles made little to no investment in preventing the disaster.

It is as though we are being tested. Did we as a country “tolerate” what we witnessed happening in Maui? Have we “tolerated” the Hurricane Helene and Milton disaster that swept through Southern Appalachia wiping out infrastructure in a quarter of Western North Carolina and the mountain area of Eastern Tennessee (in addition to the lesser degree of damage in Virginia, Georgia, Florida.) Have we ignored the lack of governmental response to the catastrophic damage?

This latest disaster, unabated and zero percent contained 48 hours into the fires, is going to run up astronomical damage amounts and uncountable toll upon residents, pets, livestock, historical structures, natural surroundings and economies. The cumulative disasters are evidence of the destruction of civilization, culture, and history of region after region in America. What’s next?

As in the Hurricane Helene disaster that leveled so much of Southeastern Appalachia, insurance also plays a part. Property owners in the Los Angeles fires who have lost homes in the last 48 hours report that their property owner insurance was cancelled four months ago because California State insurance regulations were so stringent the insurance companies withdrew from offering insurance in that state.

Reminiscent of the Maui fire, the fire hydrants had no water with which to fight the blazes. Los Angeles fire hydrants ran dry despite state residents having approved billions of dollars for new water storage facilities over 10 years ago. Proposition 1 is a $7.5 billion water bond “intended to provide significant investments in the state’s drought-challenged water systems.” Although funded, not a single water storage project has been completed. The state government has allowed on government organizations (NGOs) to prevent completion of water projects by suing on behalf of a claimed endangered species—a kind of 3 inch smelt fish.

Water has been liquid gold for Southern California, and was famously highlighted by the movie Chinatown, which starred Jack Nicholson and Fay Dunaway. The documentary River’s End: California’s Latest Water War (2021), examines the interested parties and potential for crisis due to freshwater uncertainty. Meanwhile the uncaptured snow melt and water runoff from precious winter rains is captured in canals that drain into the ocean—a devastating waste of this scarce resource.

Federal Assistance is Quickly Forthcoming

Federal assistance is rushing in from FEMA and from the US military at the direction of President Biden in stark contrast to the lack of any US assistance to the devastated Western North Carolina/Eastern Tennessee survivors, where road, bridge, rail and other infrastructures have been wiped from the face of the earth by the combination of Hurricane Helene wind and water damage, flooding, mud slides and fires. As the arctic freeze moves across the nation and due to land on the Southern Appalachians on January 10th, there are citizens who lost everything living in tents and other structures creating life threatening hypothermia risk as the winter freeze arrives. One the ground volunteers are reporting FEMA has confirmed “3500 households in #WNC will lose their transitional sheltering Assistance,” just days before the worst winter storms role in.

Fires Exploding Throughout the City

The Palisades fire is in the Pacific Palisades region of LA, furthest west and closest to the coastline. It is now exploding into the bordering coastal communities of Malibu and Santa Monica as well as the inland community of Brentwood and is the most destructive in Los Angeles history. The iconic multimillion dollar homes built over the Pacific ocean along the Pacific Coast Highway in the Pacific Palisades region have burned “down to the sand” according to interviewed homeowners. The Getty Villa and Getty Center are threatened and some trees and vegetation have been lost but the property and art collections are unharmed “so far.” The historic 186-acres Will Rogers ranch has been gutted. Sunset Boulevard along the West Hollywood Strip has been closed:

The West Hollywood strip known for its nightlife and restaurant scene was gridlocked Tuesday by Los Angeles residents fleeing the Palisades area. Officials told those on Sunset Boulevard to abandon their cars and walk to safety. The Los Angeles Fire Department later moved the abandoned vehicles to make way for firefighters. The stretch of Sunset Boulevard between San Vicente and Crescent Heights remains closed.

Astonishing video has been captured of the desperate evacuees in gridlock and the fire department using bulldozers to clear cars from the road after occupants were told by police to abandon their vehicles and run for their lives.

A new wildfire erupted in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday night and has been named the Sunset Fire. Before being fully contained on Thursday, flames raced toward Hollywood Boulevard and were threatening the iconic Hollywood sign. Studio City had a blaze break out the night of January 8th. Firefighters managed to contain that fire which consumed several homes but was prevented from spreading into the hills above Ventura Boulevard and the San Fernando Valley community. There is an interactive map of the region here for readers who want a further orientation. The Griffith Observatory and planetarium, located at the top of the Hollywood Hills is closed and shrouded in smoke but has not been involved in the fire.

The Eaton Fire in Altadena, CA has now claimed five lives and sheriff deputies report they expect to find more bodies. This fire has now claimed over 10,600 acres and only started yesterday. The NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory is within the evacuation zone of the Eaton fire.

Thousands of horses have been brought to the evacuation zones. Some horses had to be turned loose in burning neighborhoods when owners were not able to evacuate them in time. Dramatic nighttime video of rescue and evacuation of nervous horses in the Eaton fire as the sky glows orange, emergency vehicles flashers blink and smoke haze and embers fill the air highlight the fear and the danger. The Rose Bowl stadium, located in Pasadena, is not high-risk at this time and LA Sheriff’s Department reports it is being used as a large animal evacuation center. Footage of horses being lead on foot by exhausted owners and trainers through smoke and ember filled streets in rescue attempts has been posted on social media.

The Hurst Fire began late Tuesday in Sylmar, in the northern San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles. The entire mountainside was reported to be burning according to California Highway Patrol Officers.

The Woodley Fire took more than 30 acres in west San Fernando Valley and is reported under control now. The fire in Acton north of Los Angeles, now called the Lidia Fire, ignited Wednesday afternoon and has claimed up to 348 acres and is partially contained.

The worst fire—the Pacific Palisaides fire—remains 0% contained.

Because rare minerals have been so influential in the Southern Appalachia region disaster, a search turned up a single mineral, Salammoniac, which has use as a smelling salt pharmaceutical. The mineral is documented at Bernheimer Gardens, Burning Mountain, Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles County, California. But there is no indication that there is any mining or intent to mine in the region. Something more valuable has been unearthed by the fires: miles of prime real estate with ocean front and ocean views available for development in one of the most important and densely populated cities in the world.

Primary author Ginger Breggin

Also published on AmericaOutLoud.news

