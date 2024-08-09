Opening our eyes to the nature of evil in today's world with the Breggins and Elizabeth Nickson
thinking and feeling about evil...
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Sensing journalist Elizabeth Nickson’s depth of comprehension and knowing many of us are struggling uncomfortably in private with this critical subject, we invited Elizabeth to join us in a personal dive into thinking and feeling about evil.
Elizabeth exceeded all expectations as she joined us in opening each other’s eyes to the nature of evil in today’s world and how we can and must triumph. Our conversation had a big intellectual and emotional impact on all three of us and might enlighten you beyond your expectations.
The Holy Spirit is working again and giving us the ability to keep shining the light on the darkness! This interview and conversation resounds with so many who don't really want to be living during this time!
My article this morning is on the same subject! And I encourage your readers that God has prepared you for such a time as this (Esther 4:14)!
My article for today centered on the same theme, with Biblical Scriptures of:
1. Who Satan is (he seeks to devour)
1 Peter 5:8
Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.
2. Who God is (His eyes roam the world seeking someone He can show Himself to),
2 Chronicles 16:9
For the eyes of the LORD run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to shew himself strong in the behalf of them whose heart is perfect toward him. Herein thou hast done foolishly: therefore from henceforth thou shalt have wars.
3. And our mission (to attain the peace and guard our hearts and minds to attain a peace which surpasses all understanding, through Christ Jesus):
Philippians 4:6-7
Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.
And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
My prayer is for the world to repent and ask for God's forgiveness. People can be cleansed by the Blood of the Lamb, Jesus Christ of Nazareth! Then they shall spend eternity in the presence of God, which is something that no one can ever take away from you!
Thank you for the wonderful work and encouragement that shows us no matter how evil the world is, we can be BOLDER and be a light in the darkness!
Oh Im so thrilled - you've had Sasha Latypova and now Elizabeth Nickson! Two of my top heroes! You maybe could introduce them to eachother... Im sure you were going to do that anyway when Elizabeth Nickson said it was all down to the WEF... I think Sasha and Elizabeth could enrich each other's thinking! Wonderful wonderful stuff! Ginger thank you for saying how you felt - yes child sex abuse must be happening, but REALLY??? That's exactly how I feel. I almost cant believe it. But I trust Elizabeth and I trust Sasha. So I do believe it. But I kind of want to look away as anything really dark scares me... that's why I was SO HAPPY to read Elizabeth's Absurdistan on the Cristian revival. Anyway I know I must do my part... although I have no idea what it will be - I try to tell friends what's going on and they just shut me up. For now I send you all love. THANK YOU Ginger Peter and Elizabeth SO MUCH FOR ALL THE WONDERFUL WORK. AS YOU SAY Peter - we arent here to protect our lives but to live our lives. So we mustnt be scared.xx