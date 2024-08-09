Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS

Sensing journalist Elizabeth Nickson’s depth of comprehension and knowing many of us are struggling uncomfortably in private with this critical subject, we invited Elizabeth to join us in a personal dive into thinking and feeling about evil.

Elizabeth exceeded all expectations as she joined us in opening each other’s eyes to the nature of evil in today’s world and how we can and must triumph. Our conversation had a big intellectual and emotional impact on all three of us and might enlighten you beyond your expectations.