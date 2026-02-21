[Editor’s Note: To our dear readers, followers and listeners. We are really fine—but I haven’t published on Substack for a month. This is Ginger Breggin, and I want to let you know that Dr. Breggin, my husband completed a three month intensive program at the AVIV Clinic in Florida and has had tremendous recovery in many areas of his injuries that resulted from his stroke in August of 2025. We returned from Florida last Sunday and are just beginning to settle in. I look forward to catching up by bringing you this last month’s radio interviews that we did for AmericaOutLoud.news. Thank you all—our wonderful audience—for your concern and continued interest and your patience.]

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a clinical social worker who may be little known to many of us, but with this interview, she earns a place of leadership in the health freedom movement for her work. She opposes the highly abusive transgender ideology, which takes advantage of confused young people, alienating them from traditional values and their families, and subjecting them to life-changing drugs and mutilating surgeries.

She has the ultimate medal of honor in our group for having lost her job over refusing to take or to promote the COVID vaccines in 2021.

She is an extraordinarily positive warrior who thrives on doing what is right and serves as a role model for all of us. We have a fascinating conversation about how we both have moved toward emphasizing the family in our clinical practices of psychotherapy, as well as promoting spiritual values that strengthen individuals and families in dealing with this too often cruel world.

You will find Pamela highly informative and very encouraging in her attitude toward professional work and in her solid attitudes on how to improve the mental health field. She is a very good writer and author of three books:

A Practical Response to Gender Distress: Tips and Tools for Families- 2024

Parents’ Guide to Mental Health

Froggy Girl. In her children’s book, Froggy Girl, a young girl struggles with frustration because she thinks she’s a frog, and everyone around her supports this self-destructive fallacy until she meets a wise old turtle who helps her appreciate herself as a wonderful little girl.

Amazon describes A Practical Response to Gender Distress as follows:

Transgender issues have become ubiquitous in schools, entertainment, medicine, etc., and many do not know how to approach this sensitive issue. Because of the dominance of a one-sided approach, parents are ill-equipped to discuss this topic with their children or to advocate effectively for their well-being.

In this book, you will learn:

The dark side of puberty blockers, hormones, and surgery clinics don’t want you to hear.

How the internet has tremendous influence on young people.

Why a child could choose to be transgender.

How therapists are trained to emotionally blackmail parents.

Practical tips:

How to talk to a teen who suddenly believes they are transgender.

How to help your child say no to the pronoun game.

How to find a therapist who will work with your child as a whole person.

This book is written with knowledge and compassion by a California-state licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of experience.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger’s work can be found on a Substack column under the name https://pamthetruthfultherapist.substack.com/ Her X account is @truththerapist. Pamela’s Instagram account is @the.truthfultherapist, and her website is www.thetruthfultherapist.org.

Transcript Summary of this podcast episode

We have watched medicine betray trust. Hospitals, once seen as sanctuaries, now feed an industry that profits from persuading vulnerable young people that their bodies are wrong. Children come to clinics lonely and searching. They leave on hormones that thin tissues, damage fertility, deepen mood swings, and raise the risk of blood clots and heart problems. Some lose their voice, sexual function, and the chance to have biological children. Surgeries are hailed as liberation while bodies and futures are altered forever.

The harm starts online. A child looking for answers finds a market. Algorithms amplify confusion. Recruiters promise rescue and blame parents. Therapists who should steady a family instead steer a child toward drugs and permanent procedures. Doctors who should warn about risks instead follow protocols that protect institutions and profits. Psychiatry and the transgender industry have become tangled cousins. Psychotropic drugs can disconnect young people from their bodies. That disconnection makes them easier to convert to a false identity and to keep on a costly medical path.

Parents are the cure. Fathers matter. Time matters. A regular fishing trip, a homework check-in, a real conversation about pornography or loneliness will change outcomes more than a prescription pad. If a child is lost to screens or trauma, the first step is to cut the connection that feeds the ideology and to restore real attachment. Reach out to church, to grandparents, to a trustworthy neighbor. Ask questions of experts. Do not outsource love.

We believe in repair and in responsibility. We also believe in mercy. Many kids are hurt and need care. Care must do no harm. Let medicine heal instead of reshaping who we are. Protect children until they can truly consent with clear minds and full lives. We demand honest data, parental rights, and courage from institutions and lawmakers.