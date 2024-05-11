Our biggest priorities and worst distractions in the fight for freedom
How do we decide what matters?
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS
Peter and Ginger discuss the highest priorities and greatest distractions in the fight for freedom today. The discussion is personal because the observations impact all of our lives, but it’s also highly political and sometimes feels out of reach, far beyond our influence.
How do we decide what matters? How do we live happily and with satisfaction in what sometimes seems like the worst times in our lives? With more than 100 years of reform work between them, they share how they have taken on evil in the world while making their own lives feel worthwhile.
Peter R. Breggin MD and Ginger Ross Breggin are authors of COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey
Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD
Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com
Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.com
Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators
Related Posts:
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What matters the most? Showing gratitude to the One who manifested life. Our Father-Creator...the One who made all life; the One who made this magnificent and beautiful world for us,. We were born to acknowledge, be stewards...care for the planet; and Love the One who gave us many gifts.
All life stems from our Creator...and we were supposed to Love all His Creations. The essence of the Bible: MATT 22: 35-40. #1 Love our Creator with all our heart, mind and soul. #2 Love all creations of the One who manifested the world.. The energy of life within every human...is our Creator. Nothing would exist, if the Creator had not manifested it. The worst distraction...too many go to others, instead of their Creator for guidance. Hose: 4:6. my people perish from lack of knowledge...because you have rejected (my) knowledge; I will also reject you.
Love the work that Julian Gillespie a former barrister is doing in High Court of Australia while living and working from a tent.
Love the work being done by the Aligned Council of Australia the ACA in Action Week aimed at Australia exiting the WHO. Today on day 7 we are letter boxing all Australians with our messages, Monday we flew our flag, Tuesday we drained our banks of cash, Wednesday we emailed our MP's, Thursday we put out our garbage bins with messages on them. Friday we attended our political reps in person. Saturday we held a press conference.
Love the work that you two are doing and the many others like you.
All of these things matter