Peter and Ginger discuss the highest priorities and greatest distractions in the fight for freedom today. The discussion is personal because the observations impact all of our lives, but it’s also highly political and sometimes feels out of reach, far beyond our influence.

How do we decide what matters? How do we live happily and with satisfaction in what sometimes seems like the worst times in our lives? With more than 100 years of reform work between them, they share how they have taken on evil in the world while making their own lives feel worthwhile.

Peter R. Breggin MD and Ginger Ross Breggin are authors of COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey

Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD

Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com

Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.com

Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

