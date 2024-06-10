Our world is in terrible trouble. We must speak honestly to each other about the deepest most pressing needs of humanity and how to meet those needs. If we do not speak truth now, we may never be able to do so. Too many have died, and we fear we are only at the beginning of the dying.

We are convinced that America must be saved in order to preserve and encourage maximum liberties in the rest of the world. Klaus Schwab, head of the World Economic Forum, has said as much in his book.

The number one need in the US is the restoration of liberty and the application of the US Constitution and Bill of Rights in the United States. Who is the most capable of politically moving our country in that direction? The leading contender in the Republican Party, which is Donald Trump, has the most potential to turn this country’s administration back in the direction of liberty and constitutionalism.

We wholeheartedly agree with author Cherie Zaslawsky on her evaluation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. when she said, “His latest crusade in the extraordinarily high-stakes 2024 presidential election could cost us our Republic.” She says in part:

The moment this iconic Democrat went rogue by joining the Independents for a third-party run, Kennedy outed himself as a NeverTrump spoiler. He appears to admit this himself, but with impressive verbal dexterity bordering on Shakespearean aplomb, twists it into a badge of honor: Our campaign is a spoiler…. It’s a spoiler for President Biden and for President Trump. It’s a spoiler for the war machine. It’s a spoiler for Wall Street and big ag and big tech and big telecom and big pharma and the corporate-owned media and all the corrupt politicians and corporations. Under the sway of such passionate rhetoric, listeners might not recollect that this Knight errant supports the following Progressive positions: · Abortion for full-term babies — aka infanticide · Universal child care. Who pays? We the Taxpayers. · “Reparations” for inner city blacks, quickly rechristened as Targeted Community Repair though still primarily intended for Blacks, along with $5 billion in “reparations” for Black farmers. Who pays? We do. · Cancellation of student debt. Who pays? We do. · Police reform: To create a “commission to root out systemic bias from the federal to the local levels.” Toeing the Progressive line that America is “systemically racist.” · Gun control: “Assault weapons” ban, and universal background checks. · Catastrophic Climate Change: The bogus, debunked hypothesis to justify globalists’ plans to abolish fossil fuels to deindustrialize America and the rest of the West. They might have also forgotten that far from Trump being a “tired and unpopular head of the uniparty,” he’s one of the most popular Presidents in modern history, an outsider who refashioned the Republican Party as MAGA America Firsters, or that it’s that very same “Uniparty” Kennedy decries that keeps attacking Trump. The battle lines were clearly drawn in 2016: Marxist/globalist Democrats vs MAGA Republicans — and Kennedy endorsed Hillary. Never-Trumper then, Never-Trumper now.

Read her complete column here:

First published on AmericaOutLoud.news June 9, 2024

Related Stacks by Other Authors: