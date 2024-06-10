Our world is in terrible trouble. We must speak honestly to each other about the deepest most pressing needs of humanity and how to meet those needs. If we do not speak truth now, we may never be able to do so. Too many have died, and we fear we are only at the beginning of the dying.
We are convinced that America must be saved in order to preserve and encourage maximum liberties in the rest of the world. Klaus Schwab, head of the World Economic Forum, has said as much in his book.
The number one need in the US is the restoration of liberty and the application of the US Constitution and Bill of Rights in the United States. Who is the most capable of politically moving our country in that direction? The leading contender in the Republican Party, which is Donald Trump, has the most potential to turn this country’s administration back in the direction of liberty and constitutionalism.
We wholeheartedly agree with author Cherie Zaslawsky on her evaluation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. when she said, “His latest crusade in the extraordinarily high-stakes 2024 presidential election could cost us our Republic.” She says in part:
The moment this iconic Democrat went rogue by joining the Independents for a third-party run, Kennedy outed himself as a NeverTrump spoiler.
He appears to admit this himself, but with impressive verbal dexterity bordering on Shakespearean aplomb, twists it into a badge of honor:
Our campaign is a spoiler…. It’s a spoiler for President Biden and for President Trump. It’s a spoiler for the war machine. It’s a spoiler for Wall Street and big ag and big tech and big telecom and big pharma and the corporate-owned media and all the corrupt politicians and corporations.
Under the sway of such passionate rhetoric, listeners might not recollect that this Knight errant supports the following Progressive positions:
· Abortion for full-term babies — aka infanticide
· Universal child care. Who pays? We the Taxpayers.
· “Reparations” for inner city blacks, quickly rechristened as Targeted Community Repair though still primarily intended for Blacks, along with $5 billion in “reparations” for Black farmers. Who pays? We do.
· Cancellation of student debt. Who pays? We do.
· Police reform: To create a “commission to root out systemic bias from the federal to the local levels.” Toeing the Progressive line that America is “systemically racist.”
· Gun control: “Assault weapons” ban, and universal background checks.
· Catastrophic Climate Change: The bogus, debunked hypothesis to justify globalists’ plans to abolish fossil fuels to deindustrialize America and the rest of the West.
They might have also forgotten that far from Trump being a “tired and unpopular head of the uniparty,” he’s one of the most popular Presidents in modern history, an outsider who refashioned the Republican Party as MAGA America Firsters, or that it’s that very same “Uniparty” Kennedy decries that keeps attacking Trump.
The battle lines were clearly drawn in 2016: Marxist/globalist Democrats vs MAGA Republicans — and Kennedy endorsed Hillary. Never-Trumper then, Never-Trumper now.
I hate to burst people’s bubble but Trump is also in on the plan. Even if he was a good person (which he is definitely not) there is nothing he could do to stop the globalist agenda. He has been offered to the desperate people as a Trojan Horse so that they are fooled into thinking he is their savior. Nothing could be further from the truth. He has every “attribute” of the antichrist. If people actually do the research they will find the truth. The only thing that can stop this evil is a total change in humanity itself. There is no quick fix. Humanity itself must become the change that we want to see in the world. Until then this evil will continue to flourish.
Churchill said something to the effect that when you are young you think with your heart, and as you get older you learn to think with your head. Initially, RFK, Jr was marketed to the heart with his lonely courage against the evilness of Big Pharma and Fauci. But an analysis by the head would reveal the many variances between his James Dean persona and his substantive policy views as Cherie has enumerated which are basically globalist planks in a totalitarian platform.
Speaking of Churchill, Trump is the Churchill for our times. He has revealed and resisted the toxic and lethal virus which has infected our media, academia, FBI, CIA, DOJ, State Dept, Uniparty, Fed Reserve, F500, while keeping us out of globalist-initiated wars. This virus was concealed within our entire socio-political apparatus, and he made us aware of its thorough penetration while they attack his children, wife, and business, like the Beria's that they are.
I receive hundreds of Trump fund raising texts per week asking me who I think should be Trump's VP.
And I am proud to announce today on this Substack that I nominate the only man qualified to replace Trump on day one because of his great courage, clarity, charity, commitment, and sacrifice.
And that is Dr. Peter Breggins!
With a Trump-Breggins ticket America would be restored to its past goodness, and because of that, as Tocqueville wrote, its greatness.