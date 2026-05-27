We recorded this interview on the day of Dr. Peter Breggin’s 90th birthday, May 11, 2026. This interview features Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin, and our returning friend Steve Miller, Hollywood writer and brave soul, who still lives in Los Angeles with his wife.

Peter and Ginger Breggin, March 2026

We also discussed Peter’s stroke recovery through hyperbaric oxygen therapy and his recovery, including his ability to speak again.

The conversation highlighted Steve’s COVID Unmasked video series that has reached 5 million viewers, Peter’s historical work in psychiatry reform, including his successful defense against a medical license attack in the 1980s, and his decades-long advocacy against harmful psychiatric practices.

We also discussed current Los Angeles political races and concluded with reflections on the importance of love and partnership in life. The hour was a relaxed and grateful review of over seven decades as a reformer standing up for the vulnerable among us.

The Breggin Hour airs on Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm ET on AmericaOutLoud.news. Listen on iHeart Radio, our world-class media player, or our free apps on Apple, Android, or Alexa. All episodes of The Breggin Hour are available on podcast networks worldwide every Monday.

Transcript Summary of this podcast episode ⤵

We are living through a predictable script. Each new scare arrives with the same choreography: headlines sped into panic, experts on loop, official remedies sold as the only salvation. First bird flu, then monkeypox, now hantavirus on a cruise ship. Too often, the evidence for human-to-human spread is thin, yet the fear spreads fast. The pattern is the point.

This is not about dismissing genuine danger. It is about naming a greater danger. Science can be pure and lifesaving, and it can be harnessed to control. When vested interests and centralized power capture the narrative, the public loses its right to sober debate. Tests and mandates replace common sense. Municipal plans talk of smart cities and tidy controlled spaces as if citizens were widgets. Those ideas trace back through a long history of coercive thinking. The difference now is that technology makes scale possible.

There is good news. The internet puts tools and witnesses in many hands. Independent voices have broken monopolies of narrative and slowed the machine. Ordinary people meet one another, compare notes, and refuse to be single-story victims. That quiet resistance matters.

We learned that in a very personal way. After a sudden stroke, I lost my speech. My wife stayed by my side, and weeks into hyperbaric oxygen therapy, words returned like a light flipping on. That recovery was medical, yes, but it was also a testament to care. Love rebuilt what bureaucracy could not.

So when alarms sound, take a breath. Look at the data, ask who stands to gain, and reach for your neighbor. Protect free speech, protect families, protect local ties. The best safeguard against manufactured fear is human connection. Keep loving. Keep questioning. Keep each other safe. Stand firm, speak kindly, and refuse to surrender the small freedoms today so you are prepared to protect the large freedoms when they are threatened.