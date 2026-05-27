Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

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Wanda Sobran's avatar
Wanda Sobran
3d

Happy Birthday to the great , courageous Dr. Breggin !

You two look phenomenal , carry on , we need you !

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Dr Monica's avatar
Dr Monica
3d

Happy Birthday to a HERO! Amazing life... Congratulations for a long and happy marriage!

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