How do we begin to understand the intentional violent impulses behind the murder of more than two million people in the United States at the hands of other Americans and the global predators wielding the weapon of mRNA “vaccine?”

How do we fathom the motives that have led to an even greater worldwide massacre of innocents — an unprecedented tens of millions of people dying from the effects of the mRNA/DNA injections?

What sense can be made out of intentionally making people infertile?

These somewhat overwhelming questions have led us to examine the long and dreadful history of depopulation by mass murder and sterilization of large numbers of people in the interests of the elite globalists who want to rule a more manageable population. For many people, including us, this is the last disillusionment that we can bear.

The reality is that from the beginning of the drive for a global authority, a new world order, and a great reset, the elite have wanted a world with far fewer people and far more docile citizens who knew they were lucky to be alive.

Our guest today goes by his pen name: Etienne de la Boetie2. We know his real name, and you can find all you need to know about him at his substack: artofliberty.substack.com. He has done a magnificent job of identifying and documenting many of the major figures and organizations behind this genocide that have been building up and being planned in detail for more than a decade with roots that go back for at least a century.

Etienne has shared the documentation and research he has organized to date in his substack column, “UPDATED: Solving Covid – The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline,” This is the article that drew our attention to his brilliant work.

Listen now to hear one of the most concise and precise summaries of the answer to why the Global Predators are attempting to capture the world and eliminate much of the world’s population. Your life depends upon having this knowledge.

First aired on AmericanOutLoud.news June 7, 2024

