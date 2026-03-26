Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

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Rosemary B's avatar
Rosemary B
1d

Well, I notified my NP, I am not ready to quit the Paxil, but certainly working on cutting the daily dose from 15mg daily to 10 mg daily. I am doing this by alternate days, one day 10mg the next day 15 mg. I started this two weeks ago and so far so good. I will continue this regimen for a long time.. It has only been two weeks and hmmmm, I was given this "medicine" in 2001 after my big sister died at age 48. I started having panic attacks.

Anyway, I hope I am doing the right thing, at least lowering the dose. When I reach 10mg, I will remain on that for a while.... I guess.

Thank you so much for your hopeful and always so insightful and helpful reports.

I hope both of you are doing well. You are greatly loved, both of you.

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4 replies by Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin and others
Richard Amerling, MD's avatar
Richard Amerling, MD
1d

Dr. Peter Breggin almost singlehandedly took on organized Psychiatry, pushing back against lobotomies, electroshock, and various pharmaceuticals, especially SSRIs. It’s great to see others following his path.

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