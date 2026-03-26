[Editor’s note: Peter and I want to thank you all so much for your appreciation and for your support through your subscriptions, both free and paid. Especially during this turbulent medical event your steadfast support and contributions have been very meaningful. After what feels like the whirlwind four months of rehabilitation in Florida, and Peter’s miraculous recovery, we are finding our new pace back home. I could probably write a Substack on coping with disruption of routines. When established flow states where tasks and actions that come easily and effortlessly are suddenly torn apart, and new focus and procedures are required in daily life, there is an extra degree of effort and energy required. We are continuing to restore and create the new routines we need. So, every day is a bit of a new adventure at this point. But we have each other and we thank God daily for this blessing. Thank you, too, for accompanying us on our journey.}

Patients take back their lives from psychiatric drugs

Patients around the world have been discovering that the psychiatric drug their doctor or psychiatrist started them on years ago is now hijacking their lives, causing a plethora of unwanted side effects. For instance, antidepressant drugs have many potential damaging effects, including mania, violence, aggression, irritability, apathy, persistent sexual dysfunction, and a suppression of feelings of love. Antipsychotic drugs (now frequently prescribed as “sleep aids” and “antidepressants”) can cause cognitive dysfunction, including disabling “brain fog,” apathy, and physical disabilities, including the permanent movements of Tardive Dyskinesia and other debilitating conditions.

Dr. Peter Breggin has identified the syndrome of Chronic Brain Impairment (CBI), which can be caused by many kinds of injury to the brain. Damage to the brain can come from a blow to the head, a whiplash, or a toxic exposure to a poison such as mercury or lead. Brain dysfunction and damage can also occur due to extended exposure to any brain-changing substance, from street drugs to psychiatric drugs that are used for many months or years. Patients will often be unaware of how badly they are impaired by psychiatric drugs—a condition Dr. Breggin has identified as intoxication anosognosia or spellbinding.

Psychiatric drugs can sometimes have such a strong effect upon an individual’s behavior that he may become violent, commit a crime, or have thoughts of suicide. Dr. Breggin has described instances of this, which were documented through legal cases in which he was an expert witness, in his book Medication Madness: The Role of Psychiatric Drugs in Cases of Violence, Suicide, and Crime.

Over 80% of the US population will have been on psychiatric meds at some point in their lives. This is not a treatment; this is an endemic exposure of mind-altering substances to an entire nation, affecting everything from family well-being, community participation, political involvement, and national citizenship.

Therapist Jenn Schmitz candidly and transparently shares her experience of being on an antidepressant for 25 years, and how she is reclaiming her life and her joy. Her personal experience has transformed her life and her professional therapy practice, which has evolved to include coaching others who wish to carefully come off years of psychiatric medications.

Deprescribing is the activity of coaching or otherwise assisting a person on psychiatric drugs to carefully withdraw as safely as possible over an extended period. This can frequently occur more rapidly when a patient has been on her psychiatric drug for months. In the event the individual has been exposed to psychiatric drugs for many years, tapering off the substance will sometimes be a longer process.

Dr. Peter R. Breggin’s approach to psychiatric drug withdrawal launched the deprescribing movement through his descriptions of how more safely to taper off from psychiatric drugs. The heart of his drug withdrawal approach is based on a person-centered collaborative method that views the patient as a partner rather than a passive recipient of treatment. His guidelines, detailed in his book Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients, and Their Families, emphasize that safely stopping these medications requires a supportive team, including family, therapists, and medical professionals.

For many decades, Dr. Breggin has encouraged professional colleagues in psychology, psychiatry, counseling, and social work to lean into collaborative work with their clients. In 2001, he was honored to present the annual Ephraim Lisansky lecture of the University of Maryland School of Social Work: “Empowering social work in the era of biological psychiatry.”

Dr. Breggin is so pleased to see the growing number of psychotherapists, counselors, general medical practitioners, psychologists, and some psychiatrists who have begun to embrace this practice under the general term of deprescribing. Patients who read Dr. Breggin’s Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal book, or speak to other patients, or come across podcasts or YouTube videos, often begin to seek help from caring and patient-centered professionals.

Our guest, Jenn Schmitz, is a therapist and a pioneer in the field of deprescribing. She has a Master of Science in Clinical Psychology and spent 15 years working with high-security populations in the state correctional system before opening her own private practice.

She partners with psychologist Dr. Terilyn Sell on the Gaslit Truth Podcast. Jenn describes their podcast as “unapologetically challenging dominant mental health narratives, bringing much-needed transparency to conversations around psychiatric and psychological treatment and informed consent.” Their podcasts are energized, informative, and a great deal of fun.

The Breggin Hour first airs every Saturday and Sunday on AmericaOutLoud.news at 4 pm ET. Listen on iHeart Radio, our world-class media player, or our free apps on Apple, Android, or Alexa. All episodes of The Breggin Hour are available on podcast networks worldwide every Monday.

Transcript Summary of this podcast episode

When a stroke stole my speech and scattered my memories, it was love that rebuilt me. Not a pill. Not a chart. A steady hand, a fierce refusal to give up, and a woman who made my recovery the work of her life. She became my historian. She filled in the edges of my story when my brain could not. That kind of devotion is hard to describe. Words fail because love reaches beyond language.

We live in a culture that numbs feeling and calls it treatment. Psychiatric drugs can blunt pain. They can also blunt joy, lust, memory, curiosity, the very threads that weave a life together. People tell me they cannot recall births, vacations, or the smell of a summer house. Others cannot feel love the way they once did. Children and spouses notice the emptiness long before doctors do.

There is a quiet harm in keeping someone on a drug because it seems easier than asking hard questions. Who are you without this prescription? Do you still have the problem you were treated for? When those questions are not asked, entire lives get dulled. Withdrawal is painful. Coming off a drug takes courage and gentle support. It also takes clinicians who are brave enough to have honest conversations about risks, benefits, and alternatives.

Big money pushes a narrow story. Advertising and algorithmic gates shape what people see and what professionals dare to say. That silence costs us intimacy, memory, and the capacity to love. Reclaiming those gifts is not sentimental. It is moral.

We need medicine that restores the whole person. We need families who keep records of who we were and who we are becoming. We need a public conversation about how treatments change hearts and minds. Love is not a side effect. It is our clearest evidence of being human. Protect it.