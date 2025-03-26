Four empires dominate much of the world today, and all empires become ferociously violent at the first whiff of a freedom movement. At this moment in time, America First and its leader, President Donald Trump, threaten the four world empires as never before. Understanding that America’s freedom movement is under assault by four global empires can help us prevail in this Greatest Battle of All Times. We must continue to revive and defend our magnificent role as the world’s first great constitutional republic.

To succeed, we must face the fact that America First, Donald Trump, and all of us who support them are fighting four empires that occupy most of the world and its population. We must also face the fact that all empires are violent beyond our worst imaginings.

Yet, I can find no other analysis comparable to this one concerning our confrontation with these empires. As a result, I am introducing the “Breggin Axiom of Empires” that all empires are inherently evil and are inevitably started and controlled by the worst human beings among us.

In dictionaries and textbooks, empires are typically defined in a neutral, nonjudgemental manner, such as “a major political unit having a territory of great extent or a number of territories or peoples under a single sovereign authority.”1 They must be the worst humanity has to offer, or they could not build and grow empires. Often, they slaughter their own people, as well as the people they call enemies.

R. J. Rummel was the greatest analyst of how authoritarian and totalitarian regimes inevitably destroy and enslave their own people as well as their enemies.2 He concluded in his book Power Kills:3

There is one solution to each [genocide and mass murder], and the solution in each case is the same. It is to foster democratic freedom and to democratize coercive power and force. That is, mass killing and mass murder carried out by government is a result of indiscriminate, irresponsible Power at the center.

Rummel also summarized, “The bottom line is that it is the power of a regime that accounts for its killing.”

These enormous global predatory monopolies on power are devoted to infinitely expanding their wealth and power — and this is precisely what America First and Donald Trump are facing. That is why it seems like all great powers in the world are fighting against us — it’s because they are!

Why are America First and President Trump such objects of vilification and lethal attack? The answer is that Trump is the ultimate obstacle in the way of the four empires taking over the world. Much as the elite do not want us discussing their actual conspiracies, they do not want us examining their empires, all of which are built upon violent conspiracies. Read any history book, even summaries, about the rise of empires. Empire building is a pyramid of murderous conspiracies among the leaders themselves, even among families and friends, and, of course, against their avowed enemies.

A Warning for All Freedom Fighters

President Trump’s expansionism requires a warning for America First, President Trump, and all of us who believe in freedom and constitutional republics. The possibility of adding Canada and/or Greenland to the United States as a state or territory increases the complexity and unwieldiness of our own very shaky self-government. We are only now passing through the dissolution of the first, and hopefully, last American Global Empire, which began after World War II and, with unusual rapidity, went into decline. It collapsed as empires tend to do ⎯ under the pressure of multiple wars, inflation, a vast bureaucracy, corruption, the redistribution of wealth to predatory oligarchs, and megalomaniacal leadership.

That disastrous experiment with this Global Pax under an American Global Empire so weakened and corrupted us that the freedom movement is now fighting from within the beast — from within the shattered relic of America that resulted from our own failed empire-building.

We need a world of sovereign nations, much as Trump advocates. However, the vastly increasing population and/or mass of the United States raises the dreadful risk of yet another American Global Empire with even dangerously greater power over the world. Increasing the power of the President as chief executive, although Trump may do it responsibly, may also empower a future strongman takeover.

All four empires have nuclear weapons, including the Muslim Califate’s Pakistan, with Iran not far behind. The possession of weapons of mass destruction by all four empires is a major reason none of the empires has thus far openly tried to destroy the others in a full-scale war.

With this knowledge of the four opposing empires, much of the chaos, craziness, and outright savagery in the world today becomes a recognizable historical pattern that has been repeated over and over again since the dawn of civilization with its kingdoms and empires. Today’s empires relentlessly push us toward globalization and a totalitarian world governance; it’s what America First and President Trump and all freedom fighters are up against.

Population of Today’s Four Major Empires

The total population of the Earth has recently passed 8 billion.4,5 The most recent data for the four empires follows:

(1) The Western Global Empire, once called the New World Order, has constantly shifting estimates of population due to constantly shifting alliances and also due to conflicting definitions. Therefore, I will limit my population estimate to the barebones or core of the Western Global Empire. America, Canada, Europe, Great Britian, and Australia have a total population of 1.2 billion.

(2) The Eastern Chinese Global Empire based in China has a population of 1.4 billion.

(3) The Russian Federation Global Empire has 143 million inhabitants.

(4) The Muslim Califate Global Empire (the Muslim population) is 2.2 billion and seems to be the fastest growing.

The total population of the four empires is 4.9 billion — more than half the world’s people. The empires also control most of the surface of the Earth.

I have not selected these four top empires on the basis of population. India, for example, has a population equivalent to China’s 1.4 billion, while the Russian Federation Global Empire Russia has a relatively small population. I am identifying these populations as global empires on the basis of their unity; their financial, military, and economic strength; and their historical and contemporary lust to rule as much of the world as possible.

All the following four empires compete with each other to control the United Nations (UN) and other international organizations, and all are collaborating to destroy American First, led by Donald Trump.

The Western Global Empire

The strength of the Western Global Empire lies mainly in the United States and Europe. Before President Trump, the United States had become a vassal of the Western Global Empire, which explains the self-destructive behavior under Presidents Obama and Biden, who are committed global predators.

American globalist presidents, culminating in Obama and Biden, have allowed and abetted the crushing of America’s constitutionally protected freedoms. This tragedy has left America First and President Donald Trump relatively isolated in their confrontation with the four empires, including the Western Global Empire, in which Americans find themselves.

Power is somewhat dispersed in the Western Global Empire, with many competing and overlapping entities. Those enforcing the Western Global Empire include billionaires like Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg; the worldwide tech industry as well as most large international corporations; the legacy and social media; Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum; George Soros’ Open Society Foundations; the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO); the European Union (EU) and NATO; global banking; the military-industrial complex, the health-industrial complex, individual nations with eroding sovereignty such as the U.S., Great Britain and Germany; and the Deep States of these ailing nations who often exert more control than those elected to run the nations.

The Eastern Chinese Global Empire

The Eastern Global Empire is led by the Chinese Communist Party and includes its circle of influence outright intimidation in Asia. Its landmass is second only to the Russian Federation. China’s leader Xi Jinping identifies with China’s history of empires. Historians believe the Qin Dynasty, ruling from 221 to 206 BC, was the first fully totalitarian empire. It murdered about half the population in its area while taking control of it.

The Communist Chinese are most remarkable in how they have spread their new empire around the world, entangling other nations in Chinese projects, including the U.S., Panama, and Europe; placing their own police forces in nations, including America; sending in tens of thousands of soldiers and spies across our borders; creating their own monopolies over resources necessary to America, such as minerals and medicines; and developing numerous economic and political alliances against the U.S.

The Chinese Communists have seduced our major financial and industrial corporations and all our recent presidents, except Donald Trump, to help them develop their economy. Less commonly known, Black Rock became the first American financial giant to get permission to have offices inside China, bringing in needed dollars and support for their military.6

Atheism is the official religion of China, which persecutes both Christians and Muslims. Many good books have been written about China’s threat to the survival of the United States and its current mostly undercover war against us.7

Communism aims to destroy the existing structure of the entire world to replace it with one global dictatorship. The party dominates much of Southeast Asia and has a shocking amount of support from its main competitor, the Western Global Empire.

Very self-destructively, America, as a globalist nation, has enormously supported the growing power of the Chinese Communist regime, which has been conducting war against America and the Western Global Empire for decades. President Nixon, President Clinton, President Obama, both Bushes, and President Biden have all promoted doing business with China, taking a significant share for themselves and their families.8

Until Donald Trump announced his anti-globalist America First policy, no other U.S. President has taken such a systematic approach since George Washington, whose Farewell Address was devoted to America First principles and warnings about foreign entanglements.9 Indeed, it is stunning to read Washington’s warnings which have proven entirely warranted and indeed been fulfilled.

Collaborating with the Chinese Communists has been advocated and perpetrated by innumerable powerful Americans, including Henry Kissinger (deceased), Gates, Bloomberg, Anthony Fauci, members of both parties in Congress, the top corporate and banking heads — nearly everyone in power in our nation. The Communists made it so easy for all of them and/or their families to become much richer and more powerful. As a result, decades passed while China became an unrecognized but increasing threat to the United States.

The Russian Federation Global Empire

The Russian Federation Global Empire and its remnants of the old USSR span Eastern Europe and North Asia with the largest landmass in the world. The history of the Russian empire is remarkable, and in the late 19th century, Russia was the third-largest empire in history. After the Communist USSR collapsed in 1991, the Russian Federation became a corrupt oligarchy of global predators, in essence, a monstrous gang lacking any strong ideology. It is not Communist, socialist or capitalist, nor embedded in Western or Eastern traditions and religions. At its core, the Russian Federation Global Empire is opportunistic and nationalistic.

Russian imperial aspirations have never been extinguished. To make matters worse, the Russians have been severely threatened by NATO’s active encroachment on their borders, with the recent threat of Ukraine joining NATO. That would have further encircled Russia with arms and military support from NATO and the U.S., both acting as part of the Western Global Empire.

The Muslim Califate Global Empire

The Muslim Califate Global Empire was declared over by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1924, but that was certainly not the end of it. The largest political group within Islam, the Muslim Brotherhood, is dedicated to reestablishing a Global Califate, some claim peacefully, but that is window-dressing aimed at non-Muslims.10 Some terrorists have already declared a new Califate State in the Middle East in the area of Iran and more recently the U.S. has counterattacked against Somalians who are harassing shipping.11 The Somalian terrorists call themselves “the Islamic State,”12 which means the Califate. Many terrorist acts continue in the name of the Califate or the Islamic State. Yes, the Califate has enormously declined over recent centuries, but it is not dead.

Considering the numbers and population sizes of current Muslim states, a revival of their aspirations for a global califate cannot be ignored. The hundred years of successful Muslim wars against everyone within their reach in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia cannot be discounted. Violent global ambitions continue to be expressed by their activists.

In the Muslim faith, the state and religion are inseparable. The “Caliphs were initially the sole sovereigns of the empire left behind by Prophet Muhammad and added vast territories of surrounding rival empires to it.”13 Muslim countries account for 21.7% of the world’s landmass. At its height (786-809 BC), the Califate was larger than the Roman Empire and, at one time, was the largest empire in the world, with control over large parts of Western and Eastern Europe.

The Muslim Califate has been at war with the United States since our nation’s beginning, attacking our shipping in the Mediterranean. After much provocation, the Muslim Barbary Pirates were crushed by the newly created Marines under President Thomas Jefferson. In the past, the Califate was much more powerful, threatening the very existence of Europe through the invasion of Spain in the East and of Greece and its neighbors from the West. Nowadays, Iran is the violent center of the Califate and funds extremely violent terrorist groups who openly aspire to a global caliphate. As mentioned earlier, Iran is dangerously close to gaining nuclear weapons, and Pakistan already has them.

This gets extraordinarily complex because globalist Democratic Presidents Obama and Biden gave enormous sums of money to Iran, one of the most dangerous nations in the world, while the globalist Republican Bush Administrations have been violently attacking another leading Muslim nation, Iraq. Typical of empires and emperors, George H. W. Bush, who repeatedly supported a New World Order, inflicted mass murder against helpless, defeated Iraqi soldiers fleeing on an open, fully exposed road back to Iraq from Kuwait.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Califate Empire is flooding the United States and especially Europe with sufficient numbers to be changing America culture and even more so to be changing culture and politics in Great Britian and Europe. With the higher birthrate of these immigrants, one Muslim advocate has suggested the European nations will become Muslim without a fight.14

Open borders are a weapon of war declared by enemies of a nation, and too often the enemies are the globalists running the nation, as we saw with Joe Biden and many European leaders.

Ukraine/Russian War as a Globalist Venture

What have mass killing have to do with today’s world? In supporting the war in Ukraine, the treacherous Biden administration, acting as a proxy for the Western Global Empire, poured hundreds of billions of dollars into the greatest slaughter of human beings on Western soil since World War II. In the Russian/Ukraine war, the Western Global Empire pitted its proxies— Ukraine, NATO, and Biden’s America—against Russia.

Russia itself is one of the four empires competing for world governance and because of its determined independence, it is a bane to the competing empires. The war is basically an attempt by the Western global predators to contain the Russian predators, while weakening America and draining hundreds of billions of dollars of the wealth from the American people in the coffers of the global predatory elite. In fact, there is not even any accounting of who got all that money.

Estimates of the death toll for Ukraine and Russia are hard to find and highly politicized and unreliable but seem to be astronomical, but empires have always thrived on depopulating each other. By September 2023, estimates of Ukrainian deaths were already as high as 500,000.15 For Russians, estimates are as high as 250,000 deaths and 900,000 casualties.16

The Muslim/Israeli War as a Globalist Venture

Again, under the Biden Administration, Hamas sneak attacked Israel on October 7. 2023, with the greatest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust: more than 1200 were murdered and several hundred kidnapped. Like Ukraine, overall death counts are too politicized to be interpreted with any accuracy but are probably in the tens of thousands as Israel aims to finally end the otherwise endless terrorist threat.17

Hamas is a terrorist arm of the Islamic Global Empire supported by Iran, the most dangerously violent government in Islam. Meanwhile, and shockingly, the Israeli government had succumbed to the lure of the Western Global Empire, as proven during Covid in its savage “vaccine” jab attack on its own people. However, perhaps President Trump can lure Israeli politicians back to political sanity in alliance with America First in America’s Second Revolution.

Israel’s Unique Position

Israel is unique in how all four global empires hate both the Jews and their homeland, Israel. Here is a stunning statistical proof: The UN is a major tool of globalism, and from 2015 through 2023, the UN General Assembly has adopted 154 resolutions against Israel compared to a mere 74 resolutions against all the other nations of the world combined.18

For thousands of years, starting with the Exodus from Egypt, endless numbers of empires have attacked the Jews and Israel, from the Babylonians and Greeks to the Romans and the Nazis, and now all four globalist empires, including the Muslim Califate. For thousands of years, empires have tried to disperse or annihilate the Jews and their nation. Why? Because the Jews and Israel, with their obedience to God above all other authority, are a living denial of globalist ambitions to rule them. The Jews are the oldest identifiable surviving nation on Earth, and their history establishes them as the first to worship the one God as the Ultimate Authority. What could be more threatening to a global empire that needs to eradicate all national sovereignties and God to make itself the only global governing authority?

I summarized these observations in a recent column:19

The truth is that people with great power are deeply resentful and deeply threatened by basic principles embedded in the culture of that early tribe of Jews. Indeed, the idea that such an ordinary group of enslaved people should originate momentous inspirations that would transform civilization seems to demand divine inspiration. And nothing so much threatens arbitrary authority as people with divine inspiration. … These principles are especially threatening to those at the top of the human power pyramid, from old-fashioned kings and emperors to the newer global predators who are seeking to impose their governance on humanity, including predatory progressives, predatory capitalists, and communists and collectivists of every ilk.

The idea of the Jews and the Muslims locked in endless deadly confrontations is a delight to all four empires: the Western, the Eastern, the Russian, and the Muslim. Muslim terrorists and advocates of Califate would happily trade a Final Solution to the Jews for the deaths of a few million martyrs who would go to heaven. The Western Global Empire would see itself benefitting from the death of both the Jews and Muslims. So would the Chinese and the Russians. That’s why almost no one except America First, Donald Trump, and Israel want to end conflict in the Middle East.

The United Nations as a Cutting Edge of Totalitarian Empires

Journalist and patriotic analyst and freedom fighter Alex Newman has accurately described the UN as a major tool of the global predators to impose world government upon us:20

Ultimately, the globalist goal is to turn the UN into a global government that would actively deny individual rights — one that could not be effectively resisted by its victims. It already has courts, armies, self-styled “law enforcement” and “crime fighting” divisions, and much more. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon repeatedly referred to the UN as the “Parliament of Humanity.” A parliament, by definition, is a law-making body of a government.

The UN is one of the main tools of both the Western and Eastern Empires. This has recently been confirmed by a vote of the United Nations General Assembly, which made no objection to passing a legally binding pact with every member nation that places the UN in charge whenever it determines that any kind of “global shock” or global threat has been identified. So, while much of the world continues to see “global governance” as a conspiracy theory, the UN has enshrined the concept and the specific term “global governance” as international law. However, the UN itself has little power to control nations of the world — that power lies within those we call the global predators and their empires.21

As I noted earlier, the UN has voted for more censures of Israel than for all the rest of the world combined. The UN has also been active in defending Hamas and some UN agents helped in the October 7, 2023, slaughter of Jews in Israel.22 Most international Jewish organizations see the UN as filled with the “rot” of antisemitism.23

Our Coming to Understand the Empires Attacking America

The story of the global predators was told by us in COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey24 and provides a huge amount of information confirming the nature of global conspiracy behind the new global governance that controlled what happened in the name of treating the pandemic. Innumerable authors had already been criticizing globalism and we learned a great deal from them. But when we were confronted with the malicious planning and actions surrounding Covid and the Covid jabs, we dug deeper and unmasked the global conspiracy behind the vast Covid assault on humanity.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., now the US Secretary of HHS under Trump, published his brilliant book, The Real Anthony Fauci, at the same time as we published COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey. Nonetheless, Kennedy was generous enough to say of our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey:

“No other book so comprehensively covers the details of COVID-19 criminal conduct as well as its origins in a network of global predators seeking wealth and power at the expense of human freedom and prosperity, under cover of false public health policies.” Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., 26th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

We did not appreciate the importance of the empires being run by the global predators, and this current essay is the first time we have written about this at any length.

A Hopeful Anticipation of the Future

The Founders of America discovered and implemented the best and most successful means of improving the condition of humanity — through democratic republics devoted to protecting the freedom of their individual citizens. Ever since America was founded, forces hostile to constitutional democracy and individual freedom began to assault it from within and from the outside, much as George Washington warned us in his prescient Farewell Address.

Many of us saw our political world growing darker and darker as, once again, empires seemed on the verge of destroying freedom-loving America’s resistance to them. Many of us fought back, but in far too few numbers.

Because of America First and President Trump’s second term, we now have a vision of winning this Great Battle between the constitutional republics and oppressive empires. There will never be an ending in the struggle for human freedom, but we are at a turning point in history that could possibly lead to what President Trump foresees as a Golden Age. But the world needs vastly increased numbers of freedom fighters!

By Peter R. Breggin M.D.

Peter R. Breggin MD is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist and psychotherapist. As a medical, psychiatric, and scientific expert, he has testified in more than 100 trials and hearings in the U.S. and Canada, often on clinical psychopharmacology, mass murder, and the drug industry. He has more than 100 scientific publications and 25 medical and popular books. Known for decades as “The Conscience of Psychiatry,” he and his wife and coauthor, Ginger Breggin, are now addressing COVID-19 as a cover story for the massive totalitarian shift being imposed on Western democracies. Their best-selling book is COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey (2021) provides the deepest analysis of the global forces and empires attacking America and Western Civilization, and how we can overcome them. The book has been endorsed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Peter McCullough MD and many more.

First published on AmericaOutLoud.news March 24, 2025

