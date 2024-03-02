Published first on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network
In this episode, Tudor Dixon discusses the overprescribing of pharmaceuticals and the influence of pharmaceutical companies with Dr. Peter Breggin, a Harvard-trained psychiatrist. They explore the impact of medication on mental health, the manipulation of the medical system, and the connection between medication and tragic situations like school shootings. They also discuss the historical context of medication and the need for individuals to take action and find support in the Health Freedom Movement. The Tudor Dixon Podcast is part of the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network - new episodes debut every Monday, Wednesday, & Friday. For more information visit TudorDixonPodcast.com.
Peter really enjoyed the opportunity to discuss the overprescription of psychiatric drugs with Tudor Dixon of the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network!
For 63 years i have been into nutrition research...and have come to the conclusion that if the brain received the nutrients it needed from nutritious food; there would be no need for medications of any kind. The brain and body are one...both need proper nutrition. What enters the mouth must be the right nourishment. Anything other than nourishment would be considered toxic. The composition of every drug with the matter in it, does not correlate to what the body actually needs. The compound is put together by those who really are being financialy supported by others who support them for their financial benefit. This has nothing to do with the actual requirements of the people who need help, because of their lack of nutritional knowledge.
Three of my extended family members have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the last two years.
Makes me wonder if it’s the shots they took. I didn’t know anyone when I was in school in the 60s and 70s that had any of the disorders we hear about today. I personally believe it’s all these shots and drugs they are giving these kids.
Do these drugs for bipolar disorder even help or do they hurt or do they really even have anything wrong with them in the first place? That’s what I would really like to know.
My gut tells me it’s about selling drugs not finding the root cause. I could be wrong though.