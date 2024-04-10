Dr. Peter Breggin summarizes effective counseling methods for depression and the truth about the adverse effects of SSRIs and anti-depressant medication.
For more information see Dr. Breggin’s website section Dr. Peter Breggin’s Antidepressant Drug Resource and Information Center for prescribers, scientists, professionals, patients, and their families.
Also see Dr.Breggin’s book Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal.
I'm an ECT and psych med survivor. I have a brain injury as a result of the ECT done to me a few decades ago, and my body was left the worse for wear in many ways, but I am free from medications and focused on living life now. I read Dr. Breggin's book many years ago and was moved to tears when I found my personal story captured in one of the patterns described in the book. Trauma, led to SSRI, led to SSRI reaction, led to bipolar diagnosis and all the complications and side effects that flow from that.
It's taken a lot of time and I still have things I'm processing about the time that I was caught under the spell of psych meds (medication spellbinding is such a great term) but I have fared better than many people who have found themselves in situations similar to mine.
Thank you to Dr. Breggin for speaking out about the harms that come from these medications and for being a tireless advocate for those of us who were injured because we naively trusted a doctor to know what was best for us.
I do wonder - if Dr. Breggin has any thoughts about how to judiciously trust healthcare professionals for those of us who've been so harmed? As much as we may all wish perfect health forever, there are some things that require a doctor's help - but how does one return to balance and know the appropriate time to seek support/help after being so mistreated?
Peter and Ginger,
Thank you for everything you do to educate regarding about the world of psychiatry and psychology.
Like all other professional ‘experts’....the good ones like you are far and few! God bless all your efforts!
