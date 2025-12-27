There is something about a journey. Whether it is a long-anticipated vacation or an emergency that calls you away from all that is familiar, a journey is a new beginning.

One moment you’re in your own home, surrounded by all the things that have collected to facilitate your daily activities and routines. The next moment, you’re in a car, a train, an airplane flying across the landscape toward the unknown.

Sooner or later, we each find ourselves on a journey. This life teaches us again and again that what is familiar today can be upended in a moment. We sew the fabric of our lives to cradle and support us, but the threads are fragile, and eventually, there will be a tear. Patterns vanish, routines deteriorate, and we are suddenly forced to re-create what we need—in effect to re-create who we are.

It is at those moments that we rediscover our hidden reserves as we consciously evaluate and determine what, indeed, matters most in our lives.

Tragedy and disasters can also offer unanticipated blessings. In a generous act of grace and kindness, our guest on The Breggin Hour invited Peter Breggin to share his perspectives on being a head injury patient. After over 60 years of helping patients and vulnerable persons to understand and overcome head injuries and brain damage from psychiatric drugs, electroshock, and lobotomy, Peter suffered a stroke in August of 2025. The damage has been serious enough that the Breggins have traveled to Florida to be evaluated for participation in a cutting-edge program for patients with brain injuries of various kinds.

For the Breggins, Peter’s injury and the symptoms he is experiencing are so fresh that he has not talked publicly before about his subjective reactions to the experience. That changed when this week’s guest, screenwriter Steve Miller, said, “This is fascinating—please tell me more.”

Steve Miller has been a writer for film and TV for over 25 years—he lives and breathes stories, and knew he was hearing a unique one in this interview. A personally thoughtful and caring man, he is also wide awake to the evils of our world and the nefarious goals of globalists who want to control the world. Covid Unmasked: 2020 and Beyond is Steve Miller’s excellent documentary, which exposes the underlying motives and hidden puppet masters who brought us all to the brink of global economic disaster while setting in motion the events of the Covid era that continue to claim lives today. With this broad shared background, the conversation turned to the personal.

What followed may be the most intimate hour with the Breggins ever recorded.

