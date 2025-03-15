Amid Joe Biden’s most treasonous acts were his many “preemptive pardons” granting blanket perpetual immunity from prosecution to his most anti-American treacherous collaborators. In addition to himself and his son Hunter, and other family members and their spouses,1 Biden also pardoned the House Committee and their staff who participated in the vicious kangaroo court hearings of innocent January 6ers.

Biden also pardoned a treasonous collaborator with the Chinese Communists, General Mark Milley, the former U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. During President Trump’s first term, Milley kept his Chinese Communist counterpart, the top Chinese Communist general, alerted in advance of any potential military threats from America.2 Many other analysts have noted that this was treasonous. But no one seems to have faced the dreadful reality that Milley’s alerting our greatest and most unscrupulous enemy could easily have led to a massive pre-emptive nuclear strike against America, destroying the nation and most of its people.

A Very Brief Summary of Fauci’s Nearly Infinite Crimes

Biden’s most egregious pardon was that of Anthony Fauci, retired director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). As we shall document, Fauci was the front man for Bill Gates, and ultimately for the Chinese Communists as well, in imposing all the tragic Covid-19 policies and practices on America and the world. Tens of millions died worldwide from withholding safe and effective treatments for Covid-19 and its look-alike influenza, from imposing horrendous treatments such as remdesivir and respirators on Covid and influenza patients, from ruining our economy and destroying lives with unwarranted shutdowns, and most dreadfully from killing and disabling millions of Americans with Covid jabs.

These Fauci atrocities have been covered in enormous detail in two books, our COVID-19 and the Global Predators and Robert F. Kennedy’s The Real Anthony Fauci. Kennedy has documented Fauci’s crimes against humanity going back to his similar policies and practices during AIDS, including misdiagnosing, deadly treatments, and a failed rush to find a vaccine.

More recently, we have estimated that the mRNA jabs killed over 2 million Americans and harmed or disabled tens of millions more in the first three years alone.3 It will require massive criminal trials like those conducted at Nuremberg to uncover the tip of the iceberg of these horrendous crimes, but their vastness and complexity requires facing the unknowable depth of this incomprehensible evil.

How can this awful human being named Anthony Fauci still be indicted and prosecuted for his crimes despite the Biden pardon?

Circumventing the Fauci Pardon

Here is the text of Biden’s pardon of Fauci:

A FULL AND UNCONDITIONAL PARDON FOR ANY OFFENSES against the United States which he may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 20I4, through the date of this pardon arising from or in any manner related to his service as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force or the White House COVID-19 Response Team, or as Chief Medical Advisor to the President.

This atrocious pardon, a practical admission of guilt for many observers, is not as airtight as many believe. It has several very important loopholes for successful prosecution.

First, pardons by the U.S. President do not cover non-federal prosecutions.4 Any U.S. state in the United States can bring charges against Fauci and many have their own statutes against mass murder and even genocide, and these may not have statutes of limitations concerning how long afterward they may be brought. The Bill of Particulars that follows below in this report could be used to indict and prosecute Fauci.

Second, other nations or international bodies are not prevented from bringing charges against Fauci for his crimes that have affected them. His collaboration with Bill Gates, for example, was global. So was his collaboration with the Chinese Communists who, working with Fauci funding at NIAID, developed SARS-CoV-2. Every nation in the world has the right and justification for prosecuting Fauci for any and all of his crimes, such as those described in our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators, and in Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s The Real Anthony Fauci.

Third, the legitimacy of Biden’s overarching pre-emptive pardoning for future prosecutions is very rare and potentially illegal.5

Fourth, there is a special loophole I want to address because lawyers and other concerned individuals might not appreciate it. The pardon of Fauci begins with the year 2014, but starting at least as early as 2010, Fauci was already a highly visible and extremely influential supporter, advocate, collaborator, and official planner and representative for Bill Gates’ Covid-19 global policies and practices. He was one of Gates’ most important figureheads. Furthermore, at the beginning Fauci’s treasonous was apparent.

Fauci Was a Treasonous Collaborator with Gates and the Chinese Communists as Early as 2010

As we first revealed in our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators (p. 112), the powerful alliance between Fauci’s NIAID and Gates blossomed in public in 2010 in association with the announcement by Gates of the Decade of Vaccines. The headline of a Bill Gates 2010 press release announced:6 Global Health Leaders Launch Decade of Vaccines Collaboration.

In addition to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the press release listed three “collaborating” institutions. One was Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The other two collaborators were the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, both of which are agencies of the UN and primarily controlled by the Chinese Communists and remain so today.7

The press release announced this as a collaboration to “increase coordination across the international vaccine community and create a Global Vaccine Action Plan.” Thus, Fauci was at the forefront of Bill Gates’ Decade of Vaccines in 2010 and the planning for implementing Covid-19 and the Project Warp Speech attack on humanity with mRNA vaccines.

To make Fauci’s role even more comprehensive from the very beginning, the Gates’ press release also announced a new five-member committee called “The Leadership Council.” One of the five was “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of NIAID, part of the National Institutes of Health.” The small group also included four other foreign leaders, including “Dr. Margaret Chan, Director General of WHO.”

Dr. Chan was a Communist Chinese ally who received the post because of the Chinese Communist Party’s aggressive support.8 After leaving her position a WHO, in April 2017 she immediately became the founder and inaugural Dean of Vanke School of Public Health, Tsinghua University, China.9 Given she stepped immediately from this position, she was obviously working on it for years with the Chinese Communists while leading the WHO.

Fauci continued to work with Chan in 2017 with the formation of yet another Gates’ collaboration, aimed at vast increases in power and wealth, titled Reaching Everyone, Everywhere With Life-Saving Vaccines — all about imposing vaccines on the world.10

Vaccine experts are also bioweapons experts, and hence Fauci’s close links to our Department of Defense. His position on the Gates’s vaccine “Leadership Counsel” and thereafter, he shows he was collaborating with the Chinese Communists in creating what would become the plans for Covid-19. Early on, Fauci was indulging in treasonous activities by collaborating with a Chinese agent at the head of WHO, a treasonous business we described in depth in our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey when Fauci began funding the Communist Wuhan Institute and its top researchers.

Using Schwab’s Stakeholder Concept

The Gates’ 2020 announcement of the Decade of Vaccines uses the “stakeholder” concept of the Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF) and show the vision of a global take over through vaccination in the next pandemic.11

The collaboration follows the January 2010 call by Bill and Melinda Gates for the next ten years to be the Decade of Vaccines. The Global Vaccine Action Plan will enable greater coordination across all stakeholder groups – national governments, multilateral organizations, civil society, the private sector and philanthropic organizations — and will identify critical policy, resource, and other gaps that must be addressed to realize the life-saving potential of vaccines. … The structure of the Decade of Vaccines Collaboration includes a Leadership Council to provide oversight for the planning effort…

So, Fauci was in the middle of creating COVID-19 policies and practices as early as 2010. There is more documentation for this early relationship but the above should be sufficient to get started in dating his work with Gates on COVID planning.12

Our Book as a Major Resource for Any Indictments Against Fauci

Our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators, from which this chapter was taken, was published late in 2023 at the same time as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. also published the Real Anthony Fauci. Kennedy, who has now become Donald Trump’s Director of Health and Human Services (HHS), was generous enough to endorse our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators, stating:

“No other book so comprehensively covers the details of COVID-19 criminal conduct as well as its origins in a network of global predators seeking wealth and power at the expense of human freedom and prosperity, under cover of false public health policies.”

The fight against the global predators has just begun and our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are They Prey and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s book, The Real Anthony Fauci, are part of the background information and current events needed to accelerate this fight.

What follows is a complete chapter from our book COVID-19 and the Global Predators, which we are now selling for $4.00 plus postage (we are paying the $3 fulfillment fee.) We want to give it the widest possible exposure during these critical moments in human history. This discount, for shipping within the U.S. only, can be obtained only at www.WeAreThePrey.com and until this printing is used up.

***

Chapter 29

From

COVID-19 and the Global Predators by the Breggins:

Bill of Particulars Against Dr. Anthony Fauci

Our work researching COVID-19 has led to the moral and political necessity of summarizing in some detail Dr. Anthony Fauci’s offenses against America and humanity as a bill of particulars. The following particulars have already been documented in this book, and each one is indicative of treachery and possibly or potentially of criminality and treason.

But we need a caveat. As powerful as Fauci seems at times, he is doing the bidding of masters far more powerful than he could ever be. He is carrying out the orders of Bill Gates and ultimately of the Chinese Communists, or he would never have the courage or the strength to continue funding research that bloated the billionaires of both the U.S. and China, all the while giving China the capacity to make and spread SARS-CoV-2. The bill of particulars against the global predator billionaires, CEOs, and government leaders has yet to be written.

The style of the bill of particulars is similar to what I have used for my conclusions concerning negligence in hundreds of medical expert reports, spanning half-a-century of experience in criminal, malpractice, and corporate negligence cases (product liability cases). These legal reports aim at covering all the essential complaints or charges against individuals or corporations based on the available evidence. As in this list of accusations against Dr. Fauci, any bill of particulars will always fall short of finding all potential negligence until the legal process called “discovery,” along with Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, have been exhausted. In regard to Dr. Fauci, the process of discovery has hardly begun, and Freedom of Information requests by Judicial Watch are being thwarted. Nonetheless, evidence is accumulating of his compliance with the shared views of WHO and Communist China on issues surrounding COVID-19.13

While the information in this report might be useful in bringing formal or official charges against Dr. Fauci, this bill of particulars has no legal weight. Its purpose is to summarize many of the findings in COVID-19 and the Global Predators. There are 12 categories with multiple particulars:

Bill of Particulars Against Anthony Fauci, MD

Regarding His Betrayal of the People of the United States of America and Humanity

I. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), has abused and continues to abuse his power, becoming and remaining the leading sponsor and funder in the world of gain-of-function research that enabled Communist China to engineer a range of deadly SARS coronaviruses (SARS-CoVs). He carried out these plans in defiance of two American Presidents, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, and against official NIH review policies. These activities caused and contributed to the development of SARS-CoV-2 in American and Chinese Communist labs and its release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Because Fauci is the Director of NIAID, he funds and bears primary responsibility for all gain-of-function research making deadly viruses and for all the risks to America and the world associated with these and related activities.

Specifically, we found:

1. Fauci bypassed President Obama’s 2014 moratorium on gain-of-function research by deceptively outsourcing funds to the Wuhan Institute of Virology through EcoHealth Alliance. The purpose was to enable the Chinese Communist Party-controlled Wuhan Institute to continue its research and development in the engineering of harmless coronaviruses into SARS-CoVs capable of causing pandemics.

2. In order to fund the Wuhan Institute directly, Fauci elevated the Institute’s safety level to the highest rating, enabling the Communist-run facility to receive the outsourced funding for arguably most dangerous kind of research in the world. Fauci did this while knowing that the Wuhan Institute of Virology, like other similar Chinese Communist facilities, had a bad safety record and that deadly SARS-CoV viruses had, on at least four earlier occasions, escaped from its Beijing equivalent.

3. Fauci grossly defied Obama’s 2014 moratorium by continuing to fund and support NIAID’s major gain-of-function research project at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The studies, which began earlier, were funded and published in 2015 and 2016, years when the moratorium was supposed to be enforced. The gain-of-function research was brazenly published in these papers, and the 2015 publication even raised questions about its own legality under the moratorium. The 2015 study described the increased risk of death in some vaccinated mice when the animals were later exposed to the vaccine.

4. In 2017, toward the end of President Trump’s first year in office, Fauci and NIH Director Francis S. Collins, with no presidential involvement, illegally overturned President Obama’s moratorium. Then they illegally bypassed the established internal review process with the designated Review Framework and began funding new projects in America and at the Wuhan Institute.14 Dr. Fauci, along with Dr. Collins, compromised the safety of all Americans and humanity, first by increasing the risks of leaks and second by enhancing the ability of the Chinese Communists to conduct biological warfare.

5. Fauci’s funding for gain-of-function research was widely distributed. Some funds went directly to top Chinese scientists in their own projects at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and other funds went to Chinese scientists in collaborative projects with Americans. In every case, the funding and the research became part of the Chinese Communist effort to develop defensive and offensive biological weapons.

6. Fauci funded and collaborated with Chinese scientists and the Wuhan Institute at a time when it was already well established that both the scientists and their Institute were under the control of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Chinese Communist Party. Since January 2020, the Institute is directed by a military officer from the PLA’s biomedical warfare section. In addition, under the Chinese Communist policy of Military-Civil Fusion, all Chinese scientists were and are required to report to and collaborate with the PLA and the Party.

7. While knowing SARS-CoV-2 was released (whether accidentally or on purpose) from the Wuhan Institute, Fauci has continued to ridicule and dismiss such a possibility in order to protect his gain-of-function research and Communist China. This has disrupted American foreign policy, given misinformation to the American and worldwide public, and endangered the world.

8. Fauci continues to support gain-of-function research in the United States, including at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, despite its flawed security procedures. In particular, Fauci has enabled the program to make and to possess a new and more virulent SARS-CoV that causes deadly encephalitis. He has done so by circumventing Presidents Obama and Trump.

9. Fauci has repeatedly minimized the very real risk of gain-of-function research leading to deadly escapes. He never mentions the multiple times that deadly pathogens have escaped from Chinese labs, even though SARS-CoV-2 is at least the fourth documented escape of SARS-CoV in China. He ignores the Chinese researchers who have disappeared or whose publications have been suppressed because they documented the direct line of progression from earlier man-made Chinese SARS-CoVs to SARS-CoV-2.

II. Anthony Fauci has abused and continues to abuse his power by suppressing inexpensive, safe, and effective treatments for COVID-19 in order to promote very expensive, unsafe, experimental, and potentially ineffective treatments and especially vaccines. His successful goal is to increase the wealth and power of his collaborators, including the pharmaceutical industry and investors like Bill Gates and other global predators. In doing so, he directly caused and continues to cause a large proportion of all COVID-19 deaths in America and throughout the world.

Specifically, we found:

1. When the U.S. was seemingly overwhelmed by COVID-19, Fauci thwarted all effective, early, home-based treatments, especially the inexpensive, safe, and effective hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and related therapeutics. He continues to stop inexpensive early treatments from being made readily available for the purpose of enriching his global predator colleagues in the pharmaceutical industry and their investors like Bill Gates, as well as the power and wealth of his own NIAID. He coordinated these efforts with the FDA and CDC, eventually resulting in the entire medical and scientific establishment’s aligning against proven, early, home-based, lifesaving treatments. The size of this crime against humanity is indicated by the extremely positive results of proper early treatment, which has reduced hospitalization by about 75% and death by more than 85%.15

2. With no legal or traditional basis, Fauci assumed for himself the power to tell American physicians that they could not use specific FDA-approved drugs to treat COVID-19. In this, he collaborated with the FDA and the CDC, lending authority to their also unprecedented, illegal attempts to control the practice of medicine and the doctor-patient relationship.

3. Fauci criticized and argued with President Trump in public about early, safe, and effective treatment with hydroxychloroquine, about which the President was right. In the process, he undermined President Trump’s sworn and constitutional efforts to protect and serve the American people by providing them hydroxychloroquine, including the large federal stores of the drug that were and remain wasted.16

4. These efforts by Fauci have led to physicians who are devoted to the early treatment of COVID-19 being harassed and persecuted by their places of employment and by other agencies and organizations, sometimes costing them their jobs and professional status.

III. Fauci has abused his power by rushing through emergency EUAs for extremely expensive, highly experimental, very dangerous, and inadequately studied or tested vaccines. In doing this, he supported the investments of Bill Gates, on whose elite vaccine Leadership Council he serves. At the same time, he supports the pharmaceutical industry with whom he is intimate and its vast network of investors, including the Chinese Communists, to whom he has been catering. His role is that of chief enforcer for building the wealth, glory, and power of global predators in the arena of medicine, public health, and politics in America and worldwide.

Specifically, we found:

1. Fauci funded, encouraged, and managed the development and distribution of the mRNA and DNA COVID-19 vaccines.

2. As the enforcer of the strategy of Bill Gates and other global predators to accumulate even vaster wealth and power, he set the tone for pressuring and coercing people to take these dangerous and experimental intrusions into their bodies.

3. He promoted inflicting these vaccines on the elderly, on children and youth, on pregnant women, on women with nursing infants, and on women whose reproductive capacities were at risk. Never before in history have vaccines been used on these populations without far more thorough evaluation.

4. He allowed and supported continued vaccinations even after the number of reported vaccine-related deaths rose from the hundreds into the many thousands.

5. Anthony Fauci bears responsibility for all the harms being inflicted by these vaccines now and in the future, and perhaps even for future generations if their genetic endowments are compromised. He is responsible for tens of thousands of vaccine-related deaths that have already occurred worldwide. He is responsible for various harms that could have been anticipated from these vaccines. Further, he is responsible for those that could not be anticipated, because they could have been avoided by never inflicting these vaccines on human experimental subjects or on the hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

IV. Acting illegally in his capacity as a career government employee, Anthony Fauci took public, political positions against President Donald Trump and for presidential candidate Joe Biden before election day.

Specifically, we found:

1. Fauci made political statements with dire warnings against President Trump’s reelection directly to the major media, including a widely disseminated interview 48 hours before election day in The Washington Post.17 These acts were almost certainly in violation of the federal Hatch Act, which prohibits government employees from using “their official title or authority when engaging in political activity.” Fauci was under particularly severe limitations on political speech as a Career Senior Executive Service (SES) employee.

2. Simultaneously, in the same sources, Fauci supported presidential candidate Joe Biden.18

Fauci’s widely publicized interview with The Washington Post, plus his many other public expressions of opposition to Trump, undoubtedly influenced the election in favor of President Biden.

V. Again acting illegally in his role as a Career Senior Executive Services government employee, Fauci systematically interfered with President Trump, making and implementing policies that served the American people and humanity.

Specifically, we found:

1. Fauci spreads confusing, contradictory information, for example, first saying masks were unnecessary19 and later arguing that they are desperately needed.

2. When the pandemic struck, Fauci worked with the World Health Organization (WHO), Bill Gates, and other global predators to cover up its severity and its origin in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, protecting the Chinese Communists, and allowing the unchecked spread of the virus throughout the world.

3. Emails obtained by Judicial Watch through FOIA confirm that NIH, along with WHO, allowed Communist China to control NIH and WHO’s public statements. Fauci’s own emails have not been fully released, but he is very likely involved in these communications.

4. Fauci resisted President Trump’s policy of stopping travel from China early in COVID-19, arguing it was unnecessary and harmful when it was spreading SARS-CoV-2 to the United States at an accelerated rate. Fauci did this despite arguing that slowing the spread of the disease was critical to avoid overloading the healthcare system. Fortunately, President Trump’s decision prevailed, limiting some of the damage inflicted by Fauci’s opposition.

See additional illustrations of Fauci’s interference with President Trump’s programs in Parts I-IV of this bill of particulars.

VI. Fauci predicted the coming coronavirus pandemic, indicating foreknowledge of the event, but he failed to share the source or evidence for his predictions and advanced knowledge.

Specifically, we found:

1. As documented in Chapter 16, Anthony Fauci openly expressed certainty and foreknowledge of a coming pandemic. He expressed such certainty that President-elect Donald Trump was about to be “surprised” by a pandemic, he must have had foreknowledge of the timing of the pandemic. His repeated statements occurred at a conference on January 10, 2017, three days before President Trump’s inauguration. The purpose of the conference was to prepare for the predicted upcoming pandemic about which Fauci was so certain.

2. At the conference, Fauci described preparing for his role as COVID-19 Czar in advance, including being “friendly” to the drug companies. He stated he would minimize their “risks” in rushing through treatments and vaccines in the coming pandemic. Remarkably, Fauci communicated all this without actively involving members of President Trump’s incoming administration in the conference. In the next few busy days leading to President Trump’s inauguration, the President, and his staff, unless alerted and involved in advance, would have given no attention to a conference at a local university. Thus, the new administration was kept uninformed about Fauci’s foreknowledge and preparations for what was about to descend upon the President and the people of America and the world.

VII. While suppressing available treatments, Fauci promoted fast-tracking with government financial support for drugs and vaccines that were and are experimental, unproven, and highly dangerous, but enormously profitable.

Specifically, we found:

1. Fauci promoted clinical trials for remdesivir even though he knew that the drug had already been proven useless and highly dangerous in randomized controlled clinical trials for Ebola and for SARS-CoV-2. The death rate of patients on remdesivir in the Ebola trials exceeded that of other medications, and it had to be withdrawn from the study to save lives. In the prior SARS-CoV-2 study, remdesivir was ineffective and caused a worsening of the patients’ respiratory condition in many patients.

2. When the 2020 NIAID remdesivir study was coming out negative, Fauci lowered the endpoints or standards for success for the clinical trials several times, finally making them meaningless and misleading. Then he declared the drug successful but ended trials abruptly, before completion, by breaking the double-blind standard, essentially closing it down prematurely. Any attempt to analyze the safety or effectiveness became impossible.

3. Fauci created an NIH Coronavirus Committee stacked with members who were on the payroll of Gilead, the developer of remdesivir, leading the committee to approve remdesivir and to reject hydroxychloroquine before NIAID or NIH conducted any studies. The committee took these positions even though remdesivir had a poor safety and effectiveness record, with one earlier failed clinical trial and no successful clinical trials. At the same time, hydroxychloroquine was rejected despite positive clinical trials and an amazing safety record.

4. As noted, Fauci ended the remdesivir study before it was scheduled to finish, corrupting the data. Still, he managed to have it published as if it were completed, and he gained eventual standard FDA approval for safety and effectiveness under the name Veklury.

Fauci’s unethical misdeeds with respect to the controlled clinical trials for remdesivir have been further summarized in this book in Chapter 10.

VIII. Anthony Fauci lied under oath at a U.S. Senate hearing on May 11, 2021, when he denied that NIAID or NIH had funded or were continuing to fund gain-of-function research.

Specifically, we found:

Fauci’s NIAID, NIH, and other U.S. agencies funded gain-of-function research by scientists working at the Wuhan Institute in China. NIH and NIAID have been funding gain-of-function for many years at North Carolina Chapel Hill and at the Wuhan Institute. He funded some Chinese researchers when they were working in projects with Americans and some when they were in exclusively Chinese projects. While Fauci’s NIAID and NIH may not have directly funded the collaboration with Chinese scientists who were working with North Carolina researchers in Menachery et al.’s 2015 and 2016 publications, Fauci was the leader of these collaborative programs with the Chinese Communists on conducting gain-of-function research that provides basic science required for making potential biological weapons, including SARS-CoV-2 (Chapter 2).

IX. Anthony Fauci knew years ahead of time that a coronavirus pandemic was being planned and announced in January 2017 that it would definitely occur during President Trump’s administration.

We have documented the enormous investments of time and money made by Bill Gates, Moderna, Pfizer, CEPI, and other groups with the aim of developing Operation Warp Speed-like projects for an anticipated SARS-CoV pandemic and how this enabled Pfizer and Moderna to be numbers one and two in the approval of their EUAs. Although this particular allegation and the one that follows in section XI are the most controversial, we believe there is substantial and convincing evidence to support them. (Also see Part VI of this document.)

We know that Fauci was appointed to Bill Gates’ original Vaccine Leadership Council in December 2010, and so was in on the beginning of the great worldwide push for vaccines. As such Fauci was in regular communication with Bill Gates as part of his small, elite vaccine advisory group. We also know Gates was closely in touch with Fauci during the Trump administration.20 Fauci was in charge of implementing the COVID-19 vaccine plans in the United States.

X. Anthony Fauci knew years ahead of time that no successful vaccine had ever been made for SARS-CoV. He specifically knew that animal research from 2008-2020 confirmed that animals vaccinated with SARS-CoV RNA and DNA vaccines were then at serious risk of becoming ill or dying after exposure to SARS-CoV. Although NIAID and NIH had funded some of this research, he ignored it, and the implicit and explicit warnings expressed in it. He also knew from his experience with AIDS that enabling drug companies to spend great amounts on vaccines did not necessarily lead to success. Instead, he forged ahead to get EUA approval for them. This has already led to tens of thousands of deaths.

Fauci participated in the multi-agency refusal to examine the reports of death made to the CDC’s VAERS. With his central role on the White House Coronavirus Task Force and as Director of NIAID, Fauci was in the best position to make sure that the vaccines were not given an EUA in light of the animal research.

XI. Anthony Fauci has a recurrent history of similarly mishandling pandemic threats to increase the wealth and power of NIAID and the pharmaceutical industry.

Specifically, we found:

1. Fauci has a past similar history with AIDS of endangering Americans and the worldwide public by depriving them of early treatment with inexpensive, safe, and effective sulfa drugs for AIDS-related pneumonia, the main cause of death.

2. Fauci delayed the use and development of treatments for AIDS while pushing for vaccinations, all of which failed. Despite the fanfare, no vaccine was ever developed. This is probably a major reason for his desperate fast-tracking of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines outside the normal FDA-approval process—he knew they were likely to fail or to prove unsafe if normally evaluated.

3. In 2014, Fauci risked spreading the Ebola epidemic to America by trying to prevent state governors from keeping American healthcare workers quarantined after reentering the country following heavy exposures to the deadly disease.

XII. Anthony Fauci’s abuse of power as Director of NIAID has broad and continuing negative effects in the social, economic, and political arenas in America and worldwide. Much of the book COVID-19 and the Global Predators elaborates on these innumerable harms in which Fauci has played a role by implementing the interests and strategies of the global predators from Bill Gates to Communist China.

Specifically, we found:

1. Fauci’s activities vastly increased the wealth and power of the drug companies and globalist billionaire investors, especially so in China, where the wealth of that country’s 450 billionaires rose by 60% in 2020. At least according to the Chinese Communist Party’s data, its economy was the only one in the world to have positive if meager growth in 2020.21

2. Fauci’s activities weakened our nation as a democratic republic, pushing the U.S. toward a top-down, one-party state. That dire totalitarian condition is now being increasingly implemented under the Biden administration at the federal level in concert with Fauci and the global predators, all of them pushing fear to keep increasing their multibillion-dollar vaccine boondoggle and more top-down government.

3. Fauci’s activities increased authoritarianism and totalitarianism in America on the federal, state, and local level, making the population more obedient and docile. This is key to the goal of increased governance by global predators and the Chinese Communist Party.

4. Fauci’s overall enumerated activities strengthened the Chinese Communists while undermining America’s sovereignty and the freedom of its citizens. He put China’s reputation, power, and well-being above that of the United States of America.

5. Fauci planned, pushed for, and presided over a vast and catastrophic shutdown of the American economy and society with very little precedent and no medical or scientific basis.

6. Fauci bears a large portion of responsibility for the vast misery and destruction caused by shutdowns in the U.S. and elsewhere that continue to have an infinite number of compounding and spreading negative effects, including the following:

Many daily deprivations and hardships.

Social isolation, especially of people living alone or in confinement.

Family stresses within their home life, with increased divorces.

Loss of contact with friends and family.

Loss of educational opportunities from preschool through graduate school.

Aborted careers and opportunities.

Widespread unemployment.

Loss of savings.

Increased misery and death among our older citizens, especially those in care facilities.

Diminished healthcare visits for cancer treatments, acute illnesses, and other non-COVID-19 medical problems.

Loss of religious expression and community.

Fear and distrust of the government and of other people.

Unwarranted, exaggerated fears of COVID-19.

Increased apathy, anxiety, depression, and suicidality in the general population.

In particular, a much higher rate of emotional distress and completed suicides in adolescents and young adults compared to almost no deaths from COVID-19.

Developmental delays and losses among our children, who may never fully recover from their deprivations and fears.

An overall diminishment of the quality of life and the freedom of Americans.

The overall degradation of American society and politics by authoritarian and totalitarian public health measures.

Finally, it must be stressed again that Fauci is the visible henchman, the front man and enforcer for the global predators, all of whom share responsibility for his actions, or for not stopping his actions, and all of whom are wholly responsible for their personal exploitation of humanity in myriad ways.

From Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg, and Klaus Schwab to those who run corporations, agencies, and governments—these predators think and act globally; their crimes are global, and they should be charged with crimes against humanity.

End of Bill of Particulars

To this overall bill of particulars, we add the additional discussions of Fauci’s destructive actions as described in the Executive Summary and Report of October 19, 2020, by Peter and Ginger Breggin titled, “Dr. Fauci’s COVID-19 Treachery with Chilling Ties to the Chinese Military.”22 We also include information in the very lengthy legal report by Peter R. Breggin, MD, submitted to attorney Tom Renz in support of his injunction and legal case to stop the lengthy declaration of emergency in Ohio. The August 30, 2020, report is titled “COVID-19 & Public Health Totalitarianism: Untoward Effects on Individuals, Institutions and Society.”23

Conclusion: Beyond Fauci

Although our bill of particulars is against Anthony Fauci, he is a mere tool of the apex global predators. Many much more powerful people should be made to face indictments, from the leaders of the billionaires like Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg to the heads of nations like Xi Jinping and Trudeau, from the military industrial complex to the health industrial complex, from the European Union to the UN and its agency the WHO.

If even a few global predators had publicly recanted and denounced the assault on humanity, they could have saved millions of lives and helped to reverse the totalitarian globalist governance of the world. Now, it is up to us to reassert and re-establish political, religious, economic, and personal freedom as the cornerstones of human relationships in modern civilization.

Primary Author: Peter R. Breggin, MD

