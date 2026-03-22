Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
6d

So, many hijacked governments in the world are now imposing restrictions on internet access, as if it was not possible to circumvent it for those who know how to do it.

The objective is full control:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-whole-world-is-a-game

The central AI can do the rest, and it CANNOT be stopped:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-creative-ai-ai-and-the-human

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Clyde's avatar
Clyde
6d

And when a cult like Mormonism decides to use "Color of Law" to throw a whole family away because they are too poor to play lawfare games, what then? If parents cannot protect themselves or their own children from a "compelling state interest" then it is no longer a question of good and evil but a question of who survives those undeclared wars from the CPS/Police/Schools/Courts all collectively, coercively and in concert making war against natural, biological, conventional families and making it impossible to fight them on their own territory's which they claim jurisdiction over everything and everyone. Organized criminals will not take no for an answer when their plans don't include resistance to their plans.

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