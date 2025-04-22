Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig's avatar
Craig
2d

Thank you, Dr. Breggin.

I was able to come off of lithium after nine years with the help of your books.

Avoiding neuroleptic drugs is still quite tricky, but I've done everything I could and haven't had akathisia in years.

Very grateful for you and all your work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Debra Nolasco's avatar
Debra Nolasco
2d

Dr Breggin & Ginger...have you read this? It is a scathing assessment of how medicine has changed for the worse over the decades...https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/corporatized-healthcare-family-doctors-pill-pushers/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ginger Breggin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture