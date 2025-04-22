View here: Medical Monday With Tamara Scott & Dr. Peter Breggin | WorldviewTube [every first and third Monday of the month at 1 pm Eastern time on Wordviewtube.com]

Psychiatrist Peter Breggin, MD discusses the dangers of diagnosing and drugging children with ADHD and the damaging effects of generally psychiatrically diagnosing and drugging children and better ways to approach children in distress.

During the interview, Tamara Scott and Peter Breggin discussed a couple of key documents.

Psychostimulants in the treatment of children diagnosed with ADHD: Risks and mechanism of action. Published by the International Journal of Risk and Safety in Medicine in 1999.

Report to the Plenary Session of the NIH Consensus Conference on ADHD and Its Treatment . November 18, 1998. Retrieved from Breggin.com, 1999 on archieve.org.

From Dr. Breggin’s Children and Drugs Resource Center:

Psychiatric Drugs for Children and Youth, A Disaster

Introduction

I have recently published [2014] my most comprehensive scientific article describing the hazards of prescribing psychiatric drugs to children, youth, and young adults.

In the article, I have called for a prohibition on giving neurotoxic psychoactive psychiatric drugs to the most vulnerable members of society. Using stimulants and antipsychotic drugs as the primary examples, I explain and scientifically document how psychiatric drugs do far more harm than good for children.

Children and most young adults are in no position to “consent” to taking these neurotoxins. Even if mature enough to give consent, their healthcare professionals never explain how dangerous these drugs can be.

Furthermore, the brains of children and young adults are still growing, and all psychiatric drugs are neurotoxins that interfere with the normal maturation of the brain. We have no drugs to improve the functioning of the brain, only ways to harm it.

Few if any young and parents taking antidepressants have been warned that these drugs do not work in children and can permanently harm their brain function, leading to chronic apathy and permanent loss of sexual function.

On my free resource center, www.123antidepressants.com, I have provided an enormous amount of information about the damaging effects and lack of effectiveness of antidepressants, and have divided the articles in adults and children. Unfortunately, these drugs are especially toxic to people 24 years old and younger, but they do more harm than good at all ages.

I also have a free resource center about antipsychotic drugs, www.123antipsychotics.com. Like the antidepressant resource center, articles are divided between adults and children.

Stimulants and ADHD—A Tragic Path to Follow

Few young people or their parents have been told that short-term studies of stimulants for ADHD show they are not effective beyond a week or two during which time they suppress the individual’s spontaneous thoughts, feelings and activities.

These young people and families have not been told that long-term studies demonstrate that stimulants become a gateway to additional psychiatric drugs.

The latest scientific literature indicates that boys averaging age 7-9, given a diagnosis of mild hyperactivity in the 1970s and treated with Ritalin (methylphenidate) in small doses, have come to a tragic outcome as a group.

Compared to a control group of normal children from the same time period, they have much higher rates of early death, atrophy of the brain, suicide, psychiatric hospitalization, incarceration, and drug addiction. By almost every measure, they have reduced quality of life and a shortened life.

Curtin et al. (2018) found that ADHD and stimulant treatment created an increased risk of disease in the basal ganglia and cerebellum in adult life. The highly biased article should have concluded that stimulant treatment, and not ADHD, was the risk factor, because stimulants are known to damage the brain, and ADHD has nothing to do with brain dysfunction.

Ritalin, Focalin, Adderall, Dexedrine and other stimulants are in themselves damaging to the brain and to behavior. But these most devastating lifelong outcomes are the result of how stimulant drugs often lead to use of a wide variety of psychiatric medications over many years.

The children are demoralized by the diagnosis and the lies they are told about how they must suffer from disabilities in attention, concentration, self-control and motor activity for the rest of their lives. They also develop multiple adverse effects such as lethargy and apathy; depression; OCD and even psychosis in a significant number.

These drug-induced symptoms are then mistakenly treated as part of the child’s expanding mental illness. In addition, these addictive drugs change the brains of children, making them more likely to abuse other drugs, especially amphetamines, as young adults.

Instead of hope and enthusiasm for their futures, too many children now grow up believing they are inherently defective, and controlled by bad genes and biochemical imbalances. Then the neurotoxicity of the drugs make them feel that it must be true—the are defective and doomed.

SUMMARIZING THE HARMS INFLICTED ON CHILDREN BY THE ADHD DIAGNOSIS AND STIMULANT DRUGS

(1) The initial stimulant causes adverse effects such as depression, anxiety, agitation, insomnia, psychosis, and aggression, which the health professionals then fail to recognize as harmful drug effects. Often these drug effects are dismissed, overlooked or viewed as the unmasking of other mental disorders, leading to the prescription of cocktails of drugs that over the years ruin the individuals life.

(2) The drugs “work” by stifling spontaneous behavior and enforcing OCD so that the child socializes less, thinks and imagines in a more constricted fashion, and simple cannot take advantage of ordinary growth experiences because of the limits on his social and psychological capacities.

(3) The have not been shown to help academic performance, mental well-being or another other measurement of psychological or physical well-being. Instead, they have been shown to stunt physical growth.

(4) The initial diagnosis of ADHD ruins the child’s sense of personal responsibility and self-control, so that the child no longer thinks he can control himself. The most important aspect of growing up—taking responsibility for one’s thoughts, emotions and conduct—is undermined. This renders the child less able to grow up into a mature adult.

(5) The initial diagnosis of ADHD undermines parental emphasis on teaching discipline and devoting the necessary time to the child. Professionals absolve the parents of parental responsibility, so they do not take classes or get therapy to help them improving their parenting.

(6) The initial diagnosis of ADHD discourages teachers from teaching discipline to children who need attention, and so the child is robbed of learning self-discipline in the classroom.

