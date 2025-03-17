Psychiatrist Exposes Establishment-- Says Spiritual Solutions Often Ignored in Favor of Psychiatric Drugs
Psychological and Spiritual Issues Brushed Aside...
Over 80% of population is treated with psychiatric drug prescriptions for mental health diagnosis over a lifetime impacting socioeconomic functioning.
Psychiatry has a long history of being used as a means of social and behavioral control and this abusive history is extensive.
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Antidepressants are one of the most frequently prescribed psychotropic drugs and causes a cascade of adverse effects and poor outcomes. The dangerous antipsychotic drugs are another debilitating “treatment” including Tardive Dyskinesia.
Dr. Breggin recently met with Liberty Sentinel’s president Alex Newman and discussed better approaches.
In the same interview, Alex Newman and Dr. Breggin discuss the actions and inactions of the Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., including discussion of the “so-called measles outbreak.”
See this short interview here.
For further information:
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD
Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com
Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.com
Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators
One my kids has adhd, auditory lag, sequencing disorder, conduct disorder and a 125 IQ. He was in special Ed part time all through school. I worked with him every day after school because Special Ed wasn’t enough.
He was given several drugs to try over the years that didn’t work. One drug even put him in the hospital. No more drugs after that. We eventually found a wonderful child psychologist who helped him quite a bit.
In high school he got into their agriculture program and raised lambs for 4 years. In college he got his welding certification. While he still has issues, he is our personal encyclopedia of knowledge on a wide range of subjects and can talk to anyone. He doesn’t do drugs and drinks a beer once in a great while.
Let's set the record straight.
At the end of the Liberty Sentinel interview there is one comment by a Barbara Shea. (I tried, but could not reply.) The comment was:
"I have enjoyed Dr. Breggin untill he said that no vaccine has ever been shown to cause autism… That is outrageous and incorrect and he should know better! Then he blamed child rearing practices as a cause of autism… Another outrage that he should be educated on[.]"
I believe that Dr. Breggin was referring to the real MMR vaccine; not its gene-altering replacement.
So I would direct Ms. Shea to the following:
https://www.autismspeaks.org/do-vaccines-cause-autism
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/autism-spectrum-disorder/symptoms-causes/syc-20352928
Dr. Breggin is correct.