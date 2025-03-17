Over 80% of population is treated with psychiatric drug prescriptions for mental health diagnosis over a lifetime impacting socioeconomic functioning.

Psychiatry has a long history of being used as a means of social and behavioral control and this abusive history is extensive.

Antidepressants are one of the most frequently prescribed psychotropic drugs and causes a cascade of adverse effects and poor outcomes. The dangerous antipsychotic drugs are another debilitating “treatment” including Tardive Dyskinesia.

Dr. Breggin recently met with Liberty Sentinel’s president Alex Newman and discussed better approaches.

In the same interview, Alex Newman and Dr. Breggin discuss the actions and inactions of the Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., including discussion of the “so-called measles outbreak.”

See this short interview here.

For further information: