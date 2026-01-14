Anything that we depend on, anything that can deeply affect our lives, is a potential tool to manipulate us. Water, food, and healthcare top the list of physical fundamentals needed to survive. Today, we invite an expert to review the state of healthcare in the US and to itemize what can be done to put patients first. When patients are most in control of their healthcare, the possibility of using medical treatment as a cudgel diminishes.

Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD, is a leader in patient-centered, individualized medical care, advocating for patient-first approaches in medical care for many years. She has analyzed and highlighted the failures and pitfalls of Obamacare and Hillarycare before that, advising legislators and physicians through her former executive roles at the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS).

Now we are seeing the beginnings of big reforms in the “gouge the consumer” Obamacare rules that have been emptying the pockets of citizens. Coffee and Covid founder, attorney Jeff Childers, declared:

In health news, mega drugmaker Pfizer —having for months been treated by the President like a cocker spaniel’s chew toy— finally threw in the towel. TAW. [Trump Always Wins.] The Wall Street Journal ran the story headlined, “White House Unveils ‘TrumpRx’ Drug-Buying Site and a Pfizer Pricing Deal.” It announced a revolutionary reform in how Americans buy drugs, removing about six levels of middlemen who mark up the drugs and essentially allowing pharma companies to sell directly to the consumer.

Covid drug giant Pfizer, which makes thousands of other drugs, became the first victim, er, volunteer, and agreed to offer some of its most popular drugs on the President’s new platform at steep discounts ranging from 50% to 100% off.

President Trump has indicated his awareness of the need for healthcare cost reform, most recently illuminating the massive increase in prescription prices. His pressure resulted in nine more companies agreeing to work with the affordable TrumpRX platform.

Major points of reform needed in US healthcare, identified by Dr. Vliet in her 2016 Editorial (and still needed today) included:

Allowing Americans to purchase health insurance across state lines. That would allow people in high-cost states such as New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, and others to buy lower-cost “plain vanilla” policies rather than those loaded with state-mandated benefits they don’t need or want. Allowing true catastrophic medical insurance that would cover serious illness only, rather than costly prepayment for everything, whether you need it or use it or not. Passing money through a third party instead of paying directly always increases cost. Strengthening individually-owned Health Savings Accounts (HSAs). Obamacare strangles HSAs, which lower costs, increase competition, and put medical decision-making in the hands of patients and their physicians rather than third parties. Obamacare, in its effort to maintain control of health decisions, reduces the amount that can be contributed and restricts uses of the money. If Trump is sincere about increasing free market options and putting control back in the hands of patients, he will eliminate restrictions and expand options. For example, he could eliminate the age-65 cut-off for tax-free HSA contributions. Many Americans now have to work well past the age of 65, and healthcare expenses typically rise in later life. Allowing patients more freedom to purchase prescription medications from overseas to help save on the high costs in the US. As a physician, I see pitfalls to this option, but I have also seen it work exceptionally well to help patients get desperately needed medication either not covered by Obamacare plans or so expensive as to be unattainable in the U.S. For example, one patient from my own practice needed erythromycin daily for a lung disorder. The generic medication had soared in the last few months from $15.00 to more than $280.00 for a month’s supply. The dramatic rise in U.S. costs appears related to an FDA loophole that allowed generic manufacturers of older drugs to increase prices. The patient traveled overseas, to a first-world country with comparable medication quality and regulatory oversight, where he was able to purchase a year’s supply of his erythromycin for $8.00 per month. While there remain many unanswered questions in the proposal released by Mr. Trump to date, his initial proposal includes the kinds of changes urgently needed to lower costs, improve access, improve competition, and put more medical freedom in the hands of patients and their health professionals. This is a very good start to undoing the damage of Obamacare.

We are seeing the beginning of true health care reform. Pressure upon legislators needs to be maintained to fully implement these essential changes!

Transcript Summary of this podcast episode ⤵Full Transcript (Auto-Transcribed)

Our health is not a political prize. For decades the drive toward government controlled medicine has quietly hollowed out patient care and punished independent doctors.

It began with secret plans for single payer and continued with laws that mandated costly electronic records and empowered remote boards to ration services. Those moves did not lower prices. They raised premiums and funneled taxpayer subsidies to big insurers. The result was fewer private practices and more doctors turned into employees of hospital systems that answer to regulators and administrators.

When medicine is rearranged to serve corporate profits and bureaucratic targets, patients suffer. Generic drugs that used to cost pocket change became unaffordable. Routine care grew harder to access. Doctors lost the ability to act on conscience and expertise. Crisis response turned into top down protocols that treated clinicians as cogs and patients as statistics.

Real reform starts with re-empowering patients. Let people buy coverage across state lines so plans compete on price and value. Restore true catastrophic policies so families can protect against disaster without paying for unwanted riders. Put subsidy dollars directly into health savings accounts and make individual premiums deductible. Let physicians run private practices without being crushed by mandatory systems and software that cost lives and livelihoods.

This is not an argument for chaos. It is a plea for common sense and human dignity. A health system that rewards transparency and choices will lower cost and restore trust. It will let families decide what care matters and let clinicians care without fear.

Protect medical freedom now or accept a future where care is rationed, debate is silenced, and science serves profit. We owe patients something better than that. Stop the quiet theft of our care by global predators who profit from fear and suppression of honest science. Act for patients.