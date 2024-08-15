The world keeps being promised that pandemics have only just begun—we need to be prepared for more pandemic outbreaks. We are told that to protect our nations, communities and our families against further totalitarian “emergency measures” we must be aware of the ongoing pandemic planning.

The meetings and tabletop exercises that occurred in the decade leading up to COVID in 2020, laid the groundwork for the organized and mandated responses during the COVID “plandemic.” See our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey, which charts the vast network organizing and then executing the worldwide draconian response to the 2020 event, including the development, manufacturing and distribution of the so-called COVID mRNA vaccines that are continuing to sicken, maim, and kill so many.

On July 29 and 30, 2024, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the Ministry of Health, Brazil, hosted The Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit 2024. The CEPI announcement emphasized the importance of this two-day event to “reinvigorate momentum for pandemic preparedness and response.”

The full summit program for the event is available here, as are the full recordings of each presentation and panel.

Of note, Dr. Rick Bright, now a FIND board member and a described “global influenza expert,” was moderator for the panel titled “Zoonotic influenza—would we be ready for an equitable 100- day response and what can we do to prepare?” Video of the panel is available here. Dr. Bright has been involved in research and development of vaccines for more than two decades, including a pivotal stint with BARDA during the Trump Presidency. Since he left government he worked briefly for the Rockefeller Foundation and on the recommendation of the Bill and is now with FIND which “operates as a global health product development and delivery partnership.”

As we reported in 2022:

Rick Bright of BARDA was the lynchpin in the federal administration which blocked the use of hydroxychloroquine in the early days of 2020. The blockage of hydroxychloroquine was a significant contributor to COVID deaths. Hydroxychloroquine and later Ivermectin were both found to be antiviral and very effective combined with other drugs (antibiotics, steroids, vitamin D, and zinc) in treating COVID-19. These are all common, available, inexpensive drugs that would have prevented millions of deaths and hospitalizations.

This week, Peter R. Breggin MD and Peter McCullough MD were interviewed by journalist Alex Newman for the New American about the most recent CEPI planning meeting of the international vaccine organizers in Brazil. Doctors Breggin and McCullough discuss what this event and the plans mean for nations and for citizens everywhere.

by Alex Newman August 13, 2024

The same forces and globalist organizations involved in the Covid-19 injections and the unprecedented global tyranny imposed under the guise of fighting the virus are preparing for a potentially catastrophic H5N1 Avian Influenza “bird flu.” Prominent doctors and critics are already sounding the alarm.

Just last month, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) joined forces with the far-left Brazilian government to quietly host the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit in Rio de Janeiro. The goal: war game and urge governments to prepare for the next pandemic in partnership with global health “authorities” and Big Pharma.

Speakers, including self-styled “public-health experts,” warned that new “vaccines” would have to be developed and deployed within 100 days of an outbreak, and that even people in poorer nations would have to be injected. They hope to have the jabs on the shelf ready to go for whatever real or imagined boogeyman may be lurking.

Participants also claimed alleged man-made “climate change” was helping fuel the threat. The allegations echo claims made by global “public health” leaders arguing that everything from gun violence and racism to global warming are “public-health” emergencies requiring urgent action.

The international news media was largely silent on the important Rio summit, even as more and more officials and “experts” warned of a potential bird-flu pandemic that could cause unprecedented fatalities. The U.S. government is already funneling taxpayer funds to Moderna and other Big Pharma interests under the guise of preparing a bird-flu “vaccine.”

Meanwhile, policymakers and Big Pharma officials are preparing for the “International Bird Flu Summit” in D.C. from October 2-4. The objective of the summit is to prepare for, among other possibilities, a “mass fatality management planning,” delivery of “vaccines,” and “surveillance,” the website for the event explains.

“With the emergence of a highly virulent strain of bird flu affecting both cattle and humans, it is imperative that we come together to discuss preparedness, response strategies, and the future implications of this evolving situation,” the site continues, urging government officials, bureaucrats, and Big Pharma operatives to sign up.

That is all happening as the World Health Organization prepares for an emergency meeting to discuss the possibility of declaring a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” this week. If the “PHEIC” is declared, the WHO purports to have broad authorities to combat the “emergency” even as it seeks to usurp broader powers still.

At the CEPI summit at the end of July, an unspecified “Disease X” was officially the topic of discussion — the same subject addressed by the most recent WEF summit in Davos. But growing hysteria surrounding bird flu and even monkeypox suggests either or both may soon be declared an “emergency” supposedly justifying global Covid-style tyranny.

“CEPI’s business plan says there is to be a series of pandemics and there will be only one countermeasure response — mass vaccination,” explained Dr. Peter A. McCullough, one of the first doctors to sound the alarm about the suppression of legitimate early Covid treatments as well as the now-obvious problems with the “vaccine.”

“Nowhere in the CEPI business plan is there mention of therapeutics and treatment of patients for an acute illness,” he told The New American. “CEPI is essentially a vaccine incubator fully syndicated in the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex which has positioned itself for massive investments and profits with the COVID-19 pandemic being a template.”

However, the model is dangerously flawed, explained the prominent physician and cardiologist who exposed the “Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex” in a major book and who gained an international reputation as a top medical leader during Covid. “Vaccines should never be used in widely prevalent pandemics since they foster resistant strains and are destined to fail and prolong the pandemic,” he said, echoing concerns of other leading experts in the field.

Still, despite the possible effort to try the same CEPI business plan again, Dr. McCullough said he did not think Brazil or the world would “fall for it” again.

CEPI’s background is causing great concern among the medical experts who exposed the Covid tyranny. Consider that it was created as a partnership between Big Pharma, billionaire population-control zealot Bill Gates, and the pro-Communist China World Economic Forum (WEF) founded by “Great Reset” peddler Klaus Schwab.

The group practically wrote the script for the Covid pandemic in its 2017 business plan, Harvard-trained psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin — author of COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are The Prey — told The New American by phone. His book devotes almost an entire chapter to the shady organization.

“This is just catastrophic,” Breggin said when asked about the pandemic meetings. “They got more than they ever could have imagined with Covid. They can’t wait to hammer us again.”

“They now know that all they have to do is fake a terrorizing event of any kind whatsoever — a disease or something else — and the whole world will cave in,” explained Dr. Breggin, widely known as the “Conscience of Psychiatry.”

While CEPI remains an obscure organization as far as the public is concerned, it has played a major role behind the scenes in everything from pandemic response to seed-funding the mRNA injections deployed under the guise of fighting Covid, Breggin warned. For instance, CEPI seed-funded three “successful” Covid vaccines, including the Moderna mRNA shot.

“It doesn’t even matter what it is, they just need to scare us and get our president and all the other governments to step up the totalitarianism and take our wealth,” warned Breggin, who has labeled those responsible for the Covid disaster as “global predators” who seek to kill and enslave.

“In our first book, we called CEPI’s preliminary business plan the actual plan for the entire unfolding of what happened with COVID,” he continued. “The CEPI business plan was developed with all the villains — they all had input — and they did the dirty work afterward.”

Breggin also pointed to CEPI boss Dr. Richard Hatchett and his connections to U.S. biodefense agency BARDA, as well as his successor, Rick Bright. Among other posts, Bright served at the Rockefeller Foundation, which in 2010 released a report that included a section called “Lockstep,” which imagined a pandemic resulting in a draconian global governmental response almost exactly like what happened with Covid a decade later.

“He’s the one who stopped hydroxychloroquine,” said Breggin, noting that HCQ was known to be effective in the fight against Covid.

The controversial players and organizations involved with CEPI, which is fully aligned with the United Nations 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), suggest that Breggin is right to be concerned.

CEPI co-founder Gates, for example, famously said at a 2010 Ted talk, “If we do a really good job with new vaccines, health care and reproductive health services, we can lower that [global population] by 10-15 percent.” Gates has also repeatedly celebrated the genetic-engineering component of mRNA injections.

Meanwhile, Schwab and his WEF — key partners behind CEPI — have been building up the mass-murdering Chinese Communist Party for decades while seeking to impose its “model” on the world.

Global “health” bureaucrats are also key, hammering their usual talking points during the Rio summit.

“We need … science and political resolve to come together as we prepare for the next pandemic,” declared World Health Organization boss Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a former ethno-Marxist terror leader installed to lead WHO by Bill Gates and the CCP. “Advancing our knowledge of the many pathogens that surround us is a global project requiring the participation of scientists from every country.”

Tedros continued by threatening humanity with more danger from more pandemics if politicians did not jump on the bandwagon. “History teaches us that the next pandemic is a matter of when, not if,” he said. “It also teaches us the importance of science and political resolve in blunting its impact.”

The leader of CEPI, former leader of the U.S. military’s controversial “biodefense” bureaucracy Dr. Hatchett, also hinted at the agenda in his official comments for the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit.

“WHO’s scientific framework for epidemic and pandemic research preparedness is a vital shift in how the world approaches countermeasure development, and one that is strongly supported by CEPI,” explained Dr. Hatchett.

He added, “As presented at the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this framework will help steer and coordinate research into entire pathogen families, a strategy that aims to bolster the world’s ability to swiftly respond to unforeseen variants, emerging pathogens, zoonotic spillover, and unknown threats referred to as pathogen X.”

CEPI is a perfect example of the WEF-backed “stakeholder” model, in which Big Business and Big Government team up in a fascist-style partnership. In fact, even officially, CEPI’s goal was to forge partnerships between governments, the business sector, and phony tax-exempt “philanthropies” to develop and push vaccines for future pandemics.

In reality, the model simply removed natural checks and balances between government, business, the press, and civil society organizations by bringing them all under the same umbrella. Remaining dissenters not dependent on the machine are then marginalized, demonized, censored, and, in some cases, attacked.

Leading vaccine peddlers associated with the machine such as Dr. Peter Hotez are now calling for deployment of the military and NATO against those who resist the mass-vaccination-at-gunpoint agenda.

In the months leading up to Covid, the WEF and the Gates Foundation teamed up to host “Event 201” at Johns Hopkins, war-gaming the totalitarian response to a novel respiratory virus. The exercise featured incredible similarities with what actually happened just a few months later. Critics of CEPI suggested these conferences could be playing a similar role.

The goal of all these efforts does not appear to be protecting humanity from pandemics, genuine health experts say. Rather, it all seems aimed at allowing powerful forces to extract enormous amounts of resources from the public under the guise of creating “vaccines,” and then protect everyone involved from liability and accountability when the public is maimed and killed by the allegedly “safe and effective” products.

The U.S. government is fully on board with the agenda of CEPI and its elements. In fact, just last month, the Department of Health and Human Services announced that it would be funneling over $175 million of Americans’ taxpayer money to Moderna, the disgraced company behind the failed and deadly mRNA Covid “vaccines.”

“We have successfully taken lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and used them to better prepare for future public health crises,” claimed HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, an advocate of mutilating children under the guise of “gender affirming care.” “As part of that, we continue to develop new vaccines and other tools to help address influenza and bolster our pandemic response capabilities.”

“Importantly, we are doing this work in partnership with some of the nation’s leading scientists and clinicians,” Becerra continued. “The Biden-Harris Administration won’t stop until we have everything we need to prepare for pandemics and other public health emergencies that impact the American public.”

All of this federal spending is not just unwise, it is unconstitutional. Now that even the National Institutes of Health’s own leaders have admitted under oath that NIH deliberately and knowingly funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a much better way of protecting humanity from pandemics (and “plandemics”) would be to hold everyone involved in the last one accountable.

It is past time for CEPI, the WHO, and all their allies to be criminally investigated for a wide range of violations. If prosecutors and law enforcement continue to delay, Covid migth look like a walk in the park compared to the dangers being “prepared” for by CEPI in Rio and the WHO in Geneva. The clock is ticking.