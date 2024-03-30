Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Francis Christian, MD, is a Canadian surgeon and poet, a devoted Christian, and a man who has thoughtfully studied totalitarianism. He held a press conference in 2021 to explain that children should not be given mRNA “vaccine” shots because they could do great harm to them, while COVID itself would do little or no harm at all to them.

Dr. Francis Christian explained that he is a pro-vaccine physician. “I am only too aware of the great scourges of mankind, including smallpox, that have been eliminated or made innocuous by vaccination,” he said. “I am also pro-vaccine for my own family, including myself.”

However, he called for a pause on administering the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12, Global News reports. “Before the vaccine is rolled out to children, both children and parents must know the risks of mRNA vaccines to children, any benefit to children and any alternatives to vaccines,” he said in a statement.

With astonishing swiftness, he was forced to retire in 2022. His career as a busy surgeon and as an active humanitarian within organized medicine came to an end. Here is his attorney’s statement of that event:

https://www.jccf.ca/surgeon-fired-by-college-of-medicine-for-voicing-safety-concerns-about-covid-shots-for-children/

But the assault on his identity, his freedom of speech, and his career did nothing to diminish his love for people and his determination to live a full life while continuing to communicate truth to the world.

This hour with Dr. Francis Christian went beyond adjectives like “informative” or “enjoyable” into the realm of being fully inspirational. It reinforces our will to live life with an optimistic spirit and a determination to bring more love into this Earthly experience. Dr. Christian mentioned our dear friend Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko, who is no longer with us, and being with Dr. Christian reminded us of our inspiring shows with that great man.

Join Dr. Christian and the Breggins for an hour that will remind you why life is worth living and give more energy to your efforts.

Dr. Christian’s substack: francischristian.substack.com

Dr. Christian’s book of poems is available through his publisher here:

https://tryhealingarts.ca/product/to-a-nurse-friend-weeping/

