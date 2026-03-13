[Editor’s Note: We had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Teralyn from the Gaslit Truth Podcast February 20th, 2026. That episode, republished here, was aired on AmericaOutLoud.news on Feb. 28, 2026. I continue to be inspired and excited by the wonderful guests we are having on The Breggin Hour and in this interview we returned to the beginning and the heart of Dr. Peter Breggin’s work and his research, educational efforts and reform work on behalf of patients suffering from trauma and emotional distress who have been prescribed psychiatric drugs. Peter has been advocating against psychiatric drugs for psychiatric diagnoses and as a solution for trauma and emotional crisis since he began his practice in the 1970s. In 2012, Springer Publishing published Dr. Breggin’s Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and their Families. Peter begins describing this book on our Breggin.com website, by saying “Nothing in the field of mental health will do more good and reduce more harm than encouraging withdrawal from psychiatric drugs. The time is past when the focus in mental health was on what drugs to take for what disorders. Now we need to focus on how to stop taking psychiatric drugs and to replace them with more person-centered, empathic approaches. The goal is no longer drug maintenance and stagnation; the goal is recovery and achieving well-being.” Our guest in this interview is a leader and a shining example of how therapists and psychotherapists and counselors can be there for their patients as they journey through psychiatric drug withdrawal.]

Rethinking mental health beyond medication

by Dr. Peter Breggin

The future of mental health in America and the world may depend on a growing number of brave psychotherapists like our guest today, Dr. Teralyn, who defy conventional psychiatry by voicing their own opinions on the shortcomings and dangers of psychiatric drugs. These criticisms are grounded in hundreds and thousands of hours of meetings with psychotherapy clients, meeting face to face an hour at a time and hearing the stories of their patients which places them in a better position than prescribers, who spend much less time with the people they are medicating and who have much less insight into how much medications interfere with human relationships and with love.

Dr. Teralyn Sell, PhD, is a licensed psychotherapist who specializes in understanding mental health when standard explanations and treatments fall short. Her work integrates psychology with principles from nutritional psychiatry and functional medicine, examining how brain health, sleep, stress, and medication effects shape emotional and cognitive health.

Dr. Teralyn is particularly interested in long-term outcomes, informed consent, and helping people make sense of mental health decisions. She is the author of Your Best Brain and co-host of The Gaslit Truth Podcast, where clinical insight meets candid conversation about where mental health care breaks down and how clearer thinking leads to better choices. She also writes a regular blog, Dr. Teralyn. Her style is thoughtful and engaging, grounded in science, and focused on making complex ideas understandable without oversimplifying them.

This fascinating and fun interview with Dr. Teralyn, PhD, and the Breggins on The Breggin Hour is truly worth your time. We hope you will join us.

The Breggin Hour airs on Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm ET on AmericaOutLoud.news. Or listen on iHeart Radio, or AmericaOutLoud free apps on Apple, Android, or Alexa. All episodes of The Breggin Hour on podcast networks worldwide every Monday.

Digital Transcript Summary

For decades we watched good intentions become traps. Psychiatric drugs arrived as remedies and then became routines. People trusted them. They trusted their doctors. Many found themselves unable to judge whether they were helped or harmed. We call that spellbinding. A pill can dim insight and make harm feel like relief.

When I had a stroke I learned how fragile self perception can be. My face grew still and those who loved me could see the change long before I did. That gap in awareness is what families and clinicians face when a medication blunts feeling and blurs behavior. Patients cannot always tell us if a drug is the problem. Caregivers must be heard.

Deprescribing is not rebellion. It is careful medicine. Patients deserve slow tapering, emotional support and shared decision making. Therapists who do not prescribe can still hold the hand of someone walking away from harm. Families matter. Nutrition matters. Listening matters.

What sustains us is a moral choice to serve people, not profits. Bring critical thinking back to medicine. Demand research that listens to lived experience. Stand with the person behind the prescription. If we care more about love than labels we will do better medicine for the long haul.