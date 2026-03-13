Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

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Marion Wade's avatar
Marion Wade
2d

A few weeks ago my friend wanted to ask for a prescription of anti depressants for her son as he was struggling. When she told me, I sent her Dr Breggin’s video series of, “ Simple Truths about Psychiatry”. She watched them and then thanked me for it. She decided against the use of anti depressants

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1 reply by Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
4d

I believe that understanding the root cause of Post Partum Depression can be the key solution to reversing the push to drug those with behavioral problems. PPD is common in my view because

of poor prenatal care often compounded by multiple infant births over a short period of time and the mother's brain nutrient deficiencies push her over the edge. Developing a cutting edge prenatal care program that avoids this issue would be a game changer in how to mange mental issues.

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