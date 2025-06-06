Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Mary Redeker
3d

Do any of us really think that any part of this administration is on our side? It’s a diversion from the establishment of the NWO which is being implemented through them and they are part of it! Yes, even Trump! And I take no pleasure in saying this!!! NWO ingredients:

mRNA vaxes

Chem trails

Digital IDs (Real ID)

15 minute cities

Take over of farm land

Take over of real estate

The burning of cities

Weather control

AI development to be used as serveiillance

Digital currency

Is this administration stopping any of these things? We are under a uniparty!

Mark R. Elsis
3d

RFK Jr.:

1) Doesn't believe in free speech.

2) Doesn't believe in the right to bear arms.

3) Believes in abortion (shame on you Robert).

4) How many times did he fly on the Lolita Express?

5) His wife Mary committed suicide after he took custody of their children together away from her, and after she recently read Robert’s diary, where he described affairs with 37 women during their marriage.

6) Always, and I mean always, even after many emails from me and many others, called the gene serum injections, vaccines. Gee, who wanted them to be called and especially classified as vaccines?

7) Pleaded guilty to a felony charge of heroin possession (fourteen years on drugs).

8) "Lust demons" womanizing.

9) Would you like to know my own story about how he threatened me via his lawyer Mary Holland?

10) Shall I go on?

ME

