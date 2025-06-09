On May 30, 2025, the FDA sent a letter of approval to the pharmaceutical company Moderna to manufacture and sell its new COVID-19 vaccine.1 But even more dismaying, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the world’s most prominent advocate for vaccine safety, has now gone out on a political limb and committed himself to promoting Moderna’s latest version of the mRNA Covid jab.2 In doing so, Kennedy is supporting the continuation of the world’s most lethal medical or wartime assault on humanity, one that many see as a bioweapons attack on America by the globalists, including Communist China. [continued below]

There are more than 38,000 reports of death to date to the CDC and FDA from the COVID-19 vaccines. Nothing like this catastrophe has ever before happened in medicine or public health. In addition, there is a deluge of reports and independent studies verifying the almost infinite harms caused by these mRNA vaccines. These harms include infertility, a declining birth rate, multiple harms to infants and mothers, cardiovascular disorders, including myocarditis in children and strokes in adults, tumors, a wide range of neurological and psychiatric disorders, and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), which results in greater susceptibility to infections and cancer. But for every reported death and other serious adverse event, we know that there are more than 100 actual deaths or harms. These “vaccines” are killing and maiming millions in America and millions more around the world.3

Here is Kennedy’s entire defense of his atrocious actions:

Actually, there is nothing “limited” about the approval letter. The letter specifically empowers Moderna to manufacture and distribute the drug. They will go ahead with this before completing any additional studies supposedly promised to Kennedy, which would take years more. Besides, once a drug company has spent multi-millions getting a drug approved, as they have already done, I’ve never seen a company actually complete additional studies that could invalidate their drug. Moderna’s survival is at stake, and drug companies don’t commit economic suicide. And this one has the backing of Bill Gates!

Kennedy has broken many recent promises to get himself into this bizarre situation of betraying his previously voiced ideals. He is approving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine without so much as a placebo-controlled clinical trial or even a review by the FDA Vaccine Committee. On top of that, pregnant women are not protected as he promised to do. But worst of all, he has never even promised to stop the heavily documented murder of the elderly who are killed by the mRNA covid vaccines at a rate of eight times more than the rest of the population.4

Many of us will remain eternally grateful for RFK Jr’s support for Donald Trump’s election campaign. But now he must resign or be removed.

Kennedy’s acceptance of the FDA’s approval of Moderna’s Covid vaccine is more than sufficient reason to fire him. But in addition, he is also grossly undermining the Trump administration and further threatening the well-being of all our citizens by advocating the use of extremely dangerous neurotoxins, including methylene blue, MDMA or Ecstasy, and psychedelics. Trump’s choice for Surgeon General, based on Kennedy’s recommendation, is devoted to psychedelics! Remember, the brain was not designed to benefit from neurotoxic intrusions, even very small ones. It was instead designed to keep them out by means of the blood-brain barrier and then to fight them on a cellular level if they manage to break in. It’s as if RFK Jr. has become a toxic mole within the America First movement.

End Notes

First published and aired on AmericaOutLoud.news June 6, 2025