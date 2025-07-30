RFK Jr. will “reform” the vaccine court – but who benefits?

On July 28, 2025, RFK Jr. announced on X that he was going to reform the vaccine court. Here is his opening statement:

The 1986 Vaccine Act gave vaccine makers immunity against lawsuits by children who suffer vaccine injuries. The statute, and numerous subsequent court decisions, recognized that vaccines, like all medicines, are, in the words of the American Academy of Pediatrics case, “unavoidably unsafe,” and that a percentage of vaccinated children will suffer injuries or death. Congress, therefore, simultaneously created the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), which obliged HHS to compensate injured children. In the words of then Labor and Public Welfare Committee Chairman Senator Edward Kennedy, “when … children are the victims of an appropriate and rational national policy, a compassionate [g]overnment will assist them in their hour of need.” Under the VICP, vaccine victims can petition for compensation to the so-called “Vaccine Court,” which pays out awards from a trust fund endowed by a 75-cent surcharge on every vaccine. Congress intended that injured children be compensated “quickly and fairly” for injuries, “either presumed or proven to be causally connected to vaccines,” with doubts about causation resolved in favor of the victim.

After considerably more suggested improvements, here is RFK Jr.’s concluding statement:

The VICP is broken, and I intend to fix it. I will not allow the VICP to continue to ignore its mandate and fail its mission of quickly and fairly compensating vaccine-injured individuals.

I am grateful to be working with @AGPamBondi and HHS staff to fix the VICP. Together, we will steer the Vaccine Court back to its original Congressional intent.

As we have documented regarding RFK Jr.’s approval of the latest Moderna mRNA deadly vaccine, the champion of vaccine safety has become a promoter of the worst vaccines ever known to humankind, vaccines that many rational people are now describing as bioweapons against our population. We decided we had to speak out against this, or we would be coconspirators withholding information about something that is killing millions of Americans.

The entire legacy media became lockstep supporters of the pharmaceutical industry when direct-to-consumer advertising was approved. This allowed the drug companies to pay billions of dollars to the media as advertising, when it’s probably nearer to blood money, in return for which they could prevent any criticism of them or their products from being aired or printed.

Almost no other countries in the world have this. The result has been the complete censorship of anyone critical of any aspect of Big Pharma.

In my own experience before direct-to-consumer advertising, I was able to criticize psychiatric drugs and drug company malfeasance as a vastly important public issue on just about every major media outlet from The New York Times (many times) and Washington Post to Oprah (many times), Larry King Live (many times), 60 Minutes, 20/20, CNN, CNBC, morning and evening news shows, and shows on Fox News like Bill O’Reilly’s The Factor and Sean Hannity (several times on radio and TV). Fox was the last to go.

After direct-to-consumer advertising went into effect in the 1990s, everyone of these has no longer wanted me on as an expert.

If RFK Jr. really wanted to have some impact on both media censorship and the millions of people being injured by pharma, he would cancel direct-to-consumer advertising.

RFK Jr. has really become an enforcer of the status quo with the drug companies. He wants to return to the “original Congressional intent” for the vaccine court, that is, the deal that was originally worked out with the drug companies. Here’s the deal that drug companies made Congress agree to: “You protect us from being sued by your constituents or we won’t make vaccines for your children, because we cannot afford to pay for all the damage we will be doing.” And the members of Congress, of course, readily agree because the pharmaceutical industry is always so nice to them.

A few minutes I ago I called our dog, Bella, “Here, Bella, do you want a treat?” and the cute little Yorkie came running like a Congressman coming to make a deal.

What should really be done? Cancel all legislation that gives protection to the pharmaceutical industry! Require them, like any other company, to be sued in a court of law if a plaintiff feels they have been injured, and let a judge or jury decide whether or not they should get compensation and how much. That would prevent the drug companies from acting as badly as they do, without risking financial penalties that might even put them out of business. It would force them to be more responsible for the effects of their products. Many companies have, in fact, been put out of business because they have pushed very dangerous products into the public, or they have paid multibillions as compensation, or both.

I’ve been up against many pharmaceutical companies as a consultant and as an expert witness in court, and, believe me, they wish they could make a deal with all their products, but they can’t convince Congress, and it would look bad for them to try. Instead, what they do is lie and cheat to cover the harm they are doing.

If RFK Jr. wants justice for people harmed by vaccines, make the drug companies liable in a regular court of law for all the injuries and damage they do.

To make matters worse, RFK Jr.’s announcement makes no mention whatsoever of adults who also get injured by vaccines and who are also covered by the vaccine court. It looks like Kennedy is playing to his own sympathetic base of people concerned about the well-being of children and ignoring the rest of us.

We are watching the potential sacrifice of all the good that President Trump and RFK Jr. are doing because the drug companies seem to have a stranglehold on them that is resulting every day in the death, disability, and even sterilization of tens of millions of Americans and billions more people around the world.

Primary Author: Peter Breggin, MD

First Published on AmericaOutLoud.news July 29, 2025

Image: Licensed via AP