Rod Martin on Trump, politics, and globalist power
How the Deep State bureaucracy has captured America
This is the first episode of our new show — The Breggin Hour — with Peter R.Breggin, MD, and Ginger Breggin airing Saturday and repeating Sunday at 4 pm Eastern time on AmericaOutLoud.news.
Our first guest is Rod D. Martin, a man who has a keen understanding of the workings of government, including the Deep State bureaucracy and how it has captured America’s democracy for more than 100 years. Bringing a highly positive note, Rod declares that President Trump may not win every battle against the Deep State bureaucrats, “but he is the first President to battle the Deep State.”
Rod Martin brings a unique global perspective, combined with an understanding of practical politics and the optimism of a Christian. His substack is The Rod Martin Report, and he can be found on X here.
Less than a month after Dr. Breggin had a medical event that turned out to be a small stroke, he and his wife, Ginger, launched this episode of their new show, The Breggin Hour, on AmericaOutLoud.news. Dr. Breggin continues to recover every day and deeply appreciates all the caring responses to our announcement about the stroke.
Thank you all, our wonderful audience, for your loving messages and your prayers.
[This show was recorded prior to the assassination of Charlie Kirk—an unparalleled tragedy for America and a loss for freedom everywhere. Dr. Breggin and I extend our deepest condolences to Charlie Kirk’s family and to his Turning Point family and followers.]
Published in AmericaOutLoud.news Sept 8, 2025.
