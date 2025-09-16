Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skupe's avatar
Skupe
1d

I'm glad that they did the right thing just so Sanders et al WON'T get their HARM money! I totally hate HARM and most allopathic doctors because there are so many ways of treating illnesses! Abram Hoffer and other orthomolecular docs in some cases healed MS, MR, cancer, alcoholism, etc.! If people would use the Internet and read books on diseases and nutrition, they'd be able to figure other ways out!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas A Braun's avatar
Thomas A Braun
1d

Yea! The M/I/Medicine complex runs the show. Congress House just voted down to limit President's war powers. Got to keep those weapons moving.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ginger Breggin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture