U.S. Marines run toward the fire, closing in on the sights and sounds of people under cataclysmic assault in the distance. Today, we interview Patrick Hahn, Ph.D., a journalist who is always running toward the fire.

As an evolutionary biologist, he is naturally drawn to many of the same issues as we are, and so for decades, we have found each other again and again doing our best at some of the same fires from psychiatric drugs and the false genetic theories of “mental illness” to the crushing effect of “scienceless” (a new word I just this moment created) COVID oppressive practices.

Yes, the entire COVID scam was senseless and scienceless except as a gross destruction of humanity’s freedom.

We cover these issues today based on his brilliant books and then relate all this to the wanton destruction of humanity being perpetrated by global predators on the world today.

Patric Hahn is unique in his brilliance at summarizing the central issues of our time with eloquence. To this, we feel morally obliged to add that America is on the threshold of destruction at the hands of bizarre, violent, progressive globalists.

All the violent opposition to Donald Trump’s presidency ultimately filters down from the most powerful people in the world. These global predators want to turn American First into Destroy America First.

And finally, a caution:

WARNING: Psychiatric drugs are not only dangerous to take, they are also dangerous to withdraw from. Withdrawal from psychiatric drugs should be done cautiously with professional supervision. Please see the book by Peter R. Breggin, MD, Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and their Families.

