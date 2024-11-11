It is Day Six of the Great Monkey Escape at the Alpha Genesis bio lab in South Carolina. Originally 43 Rhesus monkeys escaped their enclosure at the facility when an employee left a gate unlatched while power washing the enclosure. Only one monkey has been captured “safely” as of Saturday. The other 42 creatures were hanging around outside the perimeter of the biolab campus, cooing through the fencing at their mates who stayed behind when the group escaped. On Sunday, another 24 of the group were recovered, leaving 18 still on the loose.
Unfortunately, we have realized their future does not look good.
Science can be a cold task master. Once a subject is contaminated by exposure to unmanaged surroundings that subject cannot be used in any kind of experiment or any other science use such as use as a control or a treatment subject in medical experiments or as a source of biological materials like serum.
It is our fear that the young female monkeys that escaped into the swampy wilds of South Carolina are going to be kept for a little while once recaptured until the furor dies down and then they will be quietly culled (a nice science word for killed….or murdered).
Further, even failing that worst of all outcomes, these 43 creatures will now endure a second round of capture and further shattering of any social connections and relationships they have managed to form.
We are appealing to both the local and the national press to put pressure on the company to establish or partner with a long-term natural sanctuary for these animals, including provisions for living normal family lives. They could give some of the male animals at the biolab a reprieve and also relocate them to the sanctuary which would enable normal family lives for these young females.
The Rhesus Macaque monkeys have highly expressive faces and complex social interactions. Their vocalizations including coos, and grunts as well as warbles, harmonic arches and chirps when interacting socially. They form groups of 10-80 individuals, and have a wide adaptability to different environments.
Rhesus macaques are exceptionally adapted to coexisting with humans and thrive near human settlement, in both urban and agricultural areas. It is impossible to characterize their “natural” diet without considering the impact of humans. Because they are found in higher densities in areas of human disturbance compared to forests, in some areas rhesus macaques derive, both directly and indirectly, a substantial part of their diet from human activities (Richard et al. 1989). In fact, up to 93% of their diet can be from human sources, either from direct handouts or from agricultural sources.
The company has been fined in the past:
In 2018, the U.S. Department of Agriculture fined Alpha Genesis $12,600 in part after officials said 26 primates escaped from the Yemassee facility in 2014 and an additional 19 got out in 2016.
The company’s fine was also issued because of individual monkey escapes as well as the killing of one monkey by others when it was placed in the wrong social group, according to a report from the USDA.
But fines for this kind of negligence are not enough. We call upon high-minded lawyers to seek protection for the creatures.
The CEO of Alpha Genesis stated on November 9th that the employee who failed to latch the door to the monkey enclosure is on “disciplinary action as of this morning.”
The CEO of Alpha Genesis
But it is the company itself that should have “disciplinary action” since there were clearly inadequate security measures installed to prevent this kind of human error or intentional releases by animal rights activists, especially in light of poor living conditions at the biolab. There have been multiple escapes by monkeys from this campus over the years and the company has been fined in the past.
It is past time that these companies that makes billions in profits over the years from the use and sacrifice of innocent animals take some responsibility for their wellbeing and care.
With some 21st Century can-do attitude and a social media specialist, the proposed sanctuary and all its inhabitants could become famous, supporting itself through the loving attention of millions of fans and the sale of the merchandise. If one little squirrel could capture attention, think of what a troop of primates could do!
Update: A nonprofit wildlife sanctuary in Texas has stepped up as of Monday morning and offered to rehome the 43 Rhesus monkeys that escaped in South Carolina. NBC reports:
After learning about the incident, Born Free USA called upon the company to work with its team to rehome the monkeys to their south Texas sanctuary.
“We are deeply concerned for the welfare of the 43 monkeys who have reportedly escaped from the Alpha Genesis facility in South Carolina. The monkeys are vulnerable, with no experience of living outside of their captive environment. As wild animals, they also pose a risk to humans, with a particular threat of zoonotic disease spread,” said Angela Grimes, CEO of Born Free USA, in a statement posted on the organization’s website.
Grimes said the non-profit extended an invite to Alpha Genesis to have the monkeys brought to their sanctuary but had not heard back from the company.
“We await their response and encourage them to make the right decision to allow these monkeys a second chance at life, away from harm,” Grimes added.
With some cooperation and ingenuity, a happy ending can be created for these creatures and Alpha Genesis can start to rehabilitate their reputation by taking responsibility for the monkeys’ genuine welfare.
Yes! And I imagine it is the hope of many that this will be a new era of compassion and humanity. Many Americans have no idea of the pockets of absolute cruelty that exist among us: horrific animal experimentation, child trafficking, dangerous vaccines that cause immense suffering, etc. Many Americans do not realize either the extent to which sociopaths influence policy. But we are waking up to that. I deeply appreciate you promoting the recommendation that these monkeys finish their lives in peace and freedom.
The following “open letter” will be published in the upcoming issue of “Combat Stress” electronic magazine along with a much longer summary of medical corruption:
An Open Letter to Robert Kennedy, Jr.
Dear Mr. Kennedy,
I am Dr. Lewis Coleman, a retired anesthesiologist and current medical researcher from Bakersfield, CA.
You may recall receiving a copy of my book 50 Years Lost in Medical Advance: The Discovery of Hans Selye’s Stress Mechanism via Elizabeth and Dennis Kucinich.1 The book details my discovery of the Mammalian Stress Mechanism (MSM), which explains the common mechanisms of most disease.
From its discovery by the renowned Dr. Selye (1907-1982), Stress Theory has always promised to revolutionize medicine and surgery and introduce a new era of health, longevity, and freedom from the eternal curse of disease and premature death. Today we know that when the MSM is tested and confirmed, it will elevate medicine from an art based on experiment to a science founded on a theory that enables physicians to direct their treatments at the actual cause of disease.
It is my hope that the confirmation of stress theory will restore productive medical and biological research which deciphers the code that describes the “genetic blueprint” and discovers the mechanism that transmits this information from chromosomal DNA to the cell surface to enable embryological development. These achievements may reveal many of the secrets of evolution, with implications that promise to revolutionize our entire approach to medicine.
I am addressing this “open letter” to you because I believe that your important role in the Trump administration will provide a unique opportunity to test and confirm this landmark theory, actions which until now have been politically impossible. Animal and human trials are essential to confirm the ability of stress theory to optimize surgical outcome, provide a set of simple, safe, economical, efficient, and universal treatments that control and cure all forms of disease, promote productive pharmaceutical development, slash health care costs, and refute prevailing falsehoods, beginning with the “novel” coronavirus mRNA “immunizations” that are a worthless and willful form of malpractice.
These favorable circumstances may not last.
The COVID contagion has inadvertently yielded evidence that clarifies chronic illness and explains the white clots found by morticians in the small peripheral arteries of healthy young people who died suddenly after their receiving mRNA injections. I have previously published a paper explaining how the COVID mRNA injections attack blood vessels and release abnormal quantities of von Willebrand Factor and Tissue Factor into circulation, causing chaotic MSM hyperactivity that mimics nearly every known form of disease2 and cripples oxygen transport and delivery.3 This causes either sudden death or chronic cellular oxygen starvation and explains the crippling fatigue, mental fog, muscle weakness, and antibiotic resistant infections that characterize the “Long COVID Syndrome” (syndrome meaning “we don’t know”).
The white clots are surrounded by abnormal blood clots and bathed in amyloid protein. Amyloid protein, together with collagen sclerosis and fibrosis, is invariably found in the afflicted tissues of all chronic illnesses, including atherosclerosis, hypertension, diabetes, and “rheumatoid” diseases, all of which are presently regarded as mysteries. This evidence has enabled me to understand that amyloid protein is a monomer that polymerizes into collagen. This observation explains the abnormal white clots, as well as the fibrosis, sclerosis, and amyloidosis that characterize “rheumatoid” diseases, which until now have remained inexplicable, and provides a testable explanation of how chronic exposure to pesticides, herbicides, automobile exhaust, chlorinated water, air pollution, and emotional adversity undermine health and longevity, and how it can be neutralized through treatment.
I propose that this revolutionary hypothesis be initially tested using animal models treated with intravenous radioactive fibrinogen to determine whether the radioactivity becomes incorporated into amyloid and collagen in extravascular tissues. The animal model can also be treated with intravenous Tissue Factor to see if this provokes amyloidosis and collagen formation in blood vessels. Human clinical studies too numerous to summarize here can then be used to test the ability of stress theory to cure disease.
All such studies must be conducted with strict oversight that eliminates manipulation by commercial interests. I am available to assist in planning, performing, and proctoring these endeavors. I can be reached on 559-740-3520. My email is lewis_coleman@yahoo.com and my website is www.stressmechanism.com
Respectfully,
Lewis S. Coleman, MD
Figure 1. Photo of Robert Kennedy Jr. reading my book (Courtesy Elizabeth Kucinich)
Figure 2 Abnormal collagen “white clots” are found in the small peripheral arteries of healthy young victims of COVID injections. Collagen is the most common protein in the body. It binds cells into tissues, structures, and organs. It is the substance of ligaments, tendons, sclerosis, and fibrosis. Bone consists of collagen, calcium, and carbon dioxide. Opportunity to Ask Questions of Embalmer Richard Hirschman and Data Analyst Tom Haviland
laurakasner.substack.com Nov 04, 2024
Figure 3. Fibrinogen is the source of fibrillar blood proteins. It is continuously produced by the liver and released into blood circulation. It cannot escape from blood into extravascular tissues due to its large size, and it has no direct effect on blood coagulation. It consists of three fibrillar submicroscopic amino acid chains called alpha, beta, and gamma that are held together by “disulfide bonds.” Thrombin dissolves the disulfide bonds and releases these tiny protein chains into blood circulation. Thus freed, they are called “soluble fibrin.”
In blood, the factor VIII enzyme adds “cross-links” of fibronectin, vitronectin, plasminogen, and gelsolin to soluble fibrin to form strands of “insoluble fibrin” that exaggerate microvascular flow resistance to regulate blood flow and organ function, inhibit blood turbulence, and bind blood cells together to form viscoelastic clots that regulate tissue repair.
The alpha, beta, and gamma subunits of soluble fibrin do not affect blood coagulability. They are so small that they can escape from blood into extravascular tissues, where enzyme factors VII and X convert them into collagen that enables tissue repair.
Soluble fibrin explains several disease manifestations when it is produced in excess. In eclampsia and other critical illnesses, it causes tissue edema that disrupts organs and damages tissues; it invades and bursts the liver;4 it forms “hyaline” casts in kidney glomeruli that disrupt renal function; it appears in urine as “albuminuria;” it collects in the lungs and disrupts gas exchange; and it promotes harmful amyloidosis, sclerosis, and fibrosis.
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Giovanni_Settanni/info Courtesy of Dr. Giovanni Setta
Figure 4. Image of a viscoelastic blood clot showing how strands of insoluble fibrin bind blood cells into a viscoelastic clot. In organ tissues, which are rich in autonomic innervation, sympathetic nervous activity releases von Willebrand Factor into blood, which activates factor VIII that adds “cross links” of fibronectin, vitronectin, plasminogen, and gelsolin to fibrillar soluble fibrin to produce monomers of insoluble fibrin. The monomers polymerize into strands of insoluble fibrin that can be visualized with a microscope. https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/microgel-particles-boost-blood-clotting
Figure 5 This diagram illustrates how collagen consists of the alpha, beta, and gamma strands of soluble fibrin without cross-links. Collagen is much stronger than insoluble fibrin because it lacks cross links. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Collagentriplehelix.png
1 Coleman, L. S. 50 Years Lost in Medical Advance: The Discovery of Hans Selye’s Stress Mechanism. (The American Institute of Stress Press, 2021) https://www.amazon.com/Years-Lost-Medical-Advance-discovery/dp/0578822601/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3KZQIZDY7TNSO&keywords=lewis+coleman+hans+selye&qid=1638729267&sprefix=Lewis+Coleman%2Caps%2C448&sr=8-1.
2 Coleman, L. S. The Mammalian Stress Mechanism Explains COVID, Long COVID, and Sudden Death. Science Set Journal of Cardiology Research (2023). https://www.mkscienceset.com/articles_file/937-_article1692189623.pdf
3 Coleman, L. S. Oxygen Transport and Delivery, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efi9v86isSw&t=117s.
4 Rath, W., Faridi, A. & Dudenhausen, J. W. HELLP syndrome. J Perinat Med 28, 249-260 (2000). http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/entrez/query.fcgi?cmd=Retrieve&db=PubMed&dopt=Citation&list_uids=11031696