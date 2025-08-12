Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Raphael
Doctors are now nothing more than drug pushers working for the Big Pharma criminal cartel. Unfortunately, unlike regular drug pushers, they still have this aura of authority which impresses the naive, misinformed and compliant.

It is up to the people to say no, I ain't taking your crap. But most won't, because their doctor, many of whom have an authoritarian streak and whom they worship as if she or he were a high priest, gave them a prescription.

Psychiatry is not and has never been a science, and psychological and emotional issues do not get resolved with a pill anymore than they do with a bottle of vodka.

Unfortunately, most people want a magic formula that promises (falsely) to work almost overnight and that requires no effort on their part.

Kaylene Emery
In my personal experience both as a “ patient “ and as a professional in the MH area…..psychiatry has been utterly brought and paid for decades ago.

