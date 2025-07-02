Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services, announced to a Congressional Hearing on June 24, 2025 that his department would be launching a huge advertising campaign to get all Americans to strap on “wearables” — medical devices that measure and track various biometric signs including blood pressure, blood sugar, heart rate, sleep cycles, exercise, and other essential indicators of health.

[This report can be read in full by clicking on the headline, above and reading it on the Substack site]

“We think that wearables are a key to the Maha agenda,” Kennedy said, referring to his “Make America Healthy Again” campaign. “My vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within four years.”

Video of Secretary Kennedy testifying before the House Energy Committee

We have already been gravely disappointed by Sec. Kennedy’s failure to suspend the deadly mRNA vaccines already inflicting significant harm and death upon millions of Americans and people around the world.

Wearables are transmitters and receivers that track your steps and identify your location. In addition to transmitting one’s location and various gathered information, a wearable can receive information and directions.

An individual’s GPS location and other biometric data can be deadly when falling into the wrong hands and has proven so historically. Information collected In Afghanistan during the war fell into the wrong hands when the Taliban in Afghanistan gained control of biometric data systems left behind by Western Forces in August 2021, putting many Afghans at critical risk.

By 2011, around 4.8 million biometric records of people in Afghanistan and Iraq were held by the Department of Defense. The information could be used to track enemies and to target them for drone attacks and other forms of warfare actions. The primary goal was to collect data on over 80% of Afghan citizens.

Collection of data on each person included up to 40 or more items. Included were basics like name, place of birth, personal ID (like a social security number in the US), address, skills, training, workplace, as well as what has been called a “genealogy” of “community connections” comprised of relationships and family connections. Additionally, actual biometrics such as an iris scan, fingerprints, and facial images were gathered. Finally, odd bits of information like “favorite fruit and vegetable” were added to the package.

“I don’t think anyone ever thought about data privacy or what to do in the event the [biometrics] system fell into the wrong hands,” said Welton Chang, chief technology officer for Human Rights First, himself a former Army intelligence officer. “Moving forward, the U.S. military and diplomatic apparatus should think carefully about whether to deploy these systems again in situations as tenuous as Afghanistan.”

Tracking and tracing movements, what could go wrong?

One fitness tracker company, Strava, released its global heat map of over 13 trillion GPS points from its users as an advertising campaign in 2017 on its website. The heat map shows blue or red, depicting the routes being taken while using a Strava biometric device. It was meant to demonstrate how many individuals were using the Strava devices as they went about their daily lives and their exercise routines. Turns out that the map exposed clusters of high exercise activity taking place around the world, including at military bases of various nations, exposing huge security risks to many nations. When the heat map was released, internet users had a field day comparing notes of military bases and activity they were locating around the world. According to the news report, “Everybody got the treatment, not just the US and Russia. New bases were discovered or confirmed for North Korea, China, Turkey, Iran, Australia, the UK, and others.”

Screenshots of the Strava map follow. Select the global map below and manipulate the map to zero in on any region around the world. Close-up views of any city illuminated with blue reveal heavily used exercise routes. Street-level access to the Strava interactive map only requires a subscription.

Global view of the Strava interactive map

Zooming in on the map, I located Watertown, New York, located near the famous Fort Drum military base. The blue lines are the exercise routes used in all sports (by humans using a Strava device). Note that when the map is enlarged, the actual exercise routes can be seen, both by foot and by bike, where the routes often trace road patterns:

Watertown, New York, is located near the famous Fort Drum military base

In the above map, Watertown has a lot of folks walking around with their Strava units activated. The prominent site to the northeast of Watertown is Fort Drum, also a site of heavy activity. With a Strava subscription, one can explore the global map right down to street level. The site illustrates popular places to exercise during the day, after dark, and in different seasons, along with a host of other details.

Strava heat map examples captured in 2018

In addition to highlighting military security breaches when personnel failed to adjust their app privacy settings, the program may enable some individuals to be identified through leaderboards and other competitive lists. In 2018, when these breaches were discovered, Strava was informed of the security risks, and according to reports, these were corrected.

But Strava remains an excellent example of the potential for abuse by a rogue government agency or a criminal element.

Could Afghanistan happen here?

Could the Afghanistan debacle happen here in the US? Could biometric data collection of US citizens fall into the wrong hands? Or could biometric data collection at HHS end up being used by other agencies?

There is always “a good reason” offered for impinging upon privacy during war or in response to activity that is labeled a crisis or criminal, whether or not it turns out to be ethical and legal to invade the individual’s privacy. Reasons offered for violating privacy include identifying roadside bombers, locating traitors or saboteurs, tracking and neutralizing enemies, protecting the innocent, and preventing deaths and disasters.

But at any point, a bad regime could target innocent people using this technology.

Think back for a moment to the year 2020-2021. Remember how condemned we all were for resisting the so-called ‘pandemic protocols’ of masking, distancing, sheltering at home, remote learning for our children, attending to a family member’s death, closing churches, synagogues, cultural events, and family gatherings like weddings, funerals, and birthday parties? Remember the images of lone joggers on deserted beaches being chased down by police for violating stay-at-home orders?

How about those unavoidable visits to a doctor’s office? Patients were scanned for a fever, and if they were sick, they were sent home — the exact opposite of what used to happen at a doctor’s office, where, if you had a fever, you were seen by the doctor.

Remember the talk about having to get your temperature monitored 24 hours a day. In some states and countries, there was talk of isolation camps, where the sick could be sent to be kept away from well society, or in some possible draconian futures, the unvaccinated could be imprisoned to be kept isolated from the vaccinated. Running a fever marked you as ill in 2020-2021. In the wrong year, biomarkers such as pulse rate and fever documenting illness could get you locked up.

And what about all of us who tried to obtain common medicines that could be repurposed to prevent or mitigate the effects of Covid, including doctors and nurses who were treating sick patients to prevent hospitalization and potential death? We were all considered as bad as criminals. Harassed by Karens — other citizens who wanted to call us out and report us for supposed violations. Federal and state governments set up hotlines to report violations. Police were called in to enforce masking or take offenders to jail.

And when the vaccines were released, people were instructed to carry a card identifying their vaccine compliance. Non-vaccinated individuals were refused admission to restaurants, concerts, museums, and other venues.

If we are willing to remember what has already happened in America that violates the Constitution, we know with certainty that privacy violations and abuse of digital data can and will happen at any time.

How could biometric data be abused? Let us count the ways…

Once upon a time, within my lifetime, citizens in the US didn’t have to wear seat belts in cars, and most models did not come with seat belts. Buyers did not want them, and when offered as an option, they ordered them taken out. It wasn’t until 1968 that seatbelts were required. Some citizens saw them as an infringement on personal freedom. But Big Brother decreed they be worn. Yes, we have been told seat belts save hundreds of thousands of lives, according to the statistics. And we are now being told that wearables will save countless lives, also.

Many citizens are already protesting the idea of having to use wearables, and a number of them are raising their voices in protest on X. One commenter reminded us all that almost every adult in the US already has a “wearable” that can be used to track health habits — our smartphones. Here are some other selected comments:

There is much more here. And for anyone who needs a comparison between our pre-surveillance world and current circumstances, Substack writer MellowKat has just published an important essay. In addition to reminding us of what the world was like, free of surveillance within living memory, she provides additional details on community surveillance now going up in towns, cities, highways, and transportation hubs in the United States. Cameras and other tools are sprouting everywhere. And we citizens can rest assured that they will seamlessly coordinate and link with our brand-new wearables, brought to you by our US Health and Human Services. And there are already plans to replace wearables with implantables, buried inside one’s body, ready to betray you to Big Brother. Some people are already getting early versions to unlock their door, access their office, or perform other everyday tasks.

The digital gulag is coming unless we stop it and refuse to participate. Wearables will be the next step, but if countries convert their monetary system to “digital currency” instead of handling dollar bills, the only exchange will be in digital dollars.

In parts of the world, governments controlling citizens through their social credit scores is a reality. Talk to the wrong person, go to the wrong meeting, say the wrong thing on social media, or perhaps, buy too much ice cream or meat one month, and the government will know it. Worse, when the government controls the digital banking system, it can punish disobedient citizens by cutting off their money, or restricting travel, cancelling their credit cards, and so forth, as is already being done in China.

So, what is the real reason that wearables are being proposed now? Are they supposed to replace the vaccines? Is Secretary Kennedy moving toward making a deal? Will he finally suggest suspending use of the deadly mRNA vaccines (something that already should have been done and that MAHA advocates everywhere say is the highest priority) only to suggest that, in exchange, the US implements a massive campaign to strap wearables onto the bodies of every American? Will Americans accept wearables in exchange for no more mRNA vaccines? Given the responses on social media, it appears there is an uprising against the idea of any tracking and data collecting devices or wearables. In fact, Sec. Kennedy’s statement may cause a backlash against such devices, with consumers taking off their smart watches and other trackers.

One X member said: “EXPERTS ARE BAFFLED AT RFK JR & “MAHA” DRIVE FOR DIGITAL BIO-DATA WEARABLE DEVICES ON EVERY HUMAN—NOBODY KNOWS WHY? OH, WAIT!”

The enclosed is a 2-minute video of Yuval Noah Harari telling us why data [such as that information collected from wearables] is so important. He says it is because “we have reached the point when we can hack not just computers, we can hack human beings and other organisms…” But Big Brother needs our data in order to hack us.

The removal of the mRNA vaccines from the market is the most critical first step to making America healthy again. Millions have been killed or maimed by the mRNA shots forced upon American citizens. But a close second threat to Americans and humanity as a whole is the digital gulag that awaits us if we become imprisoned by technology that we are forced to wear or eventually are forced to have implanted within our bodies. The treatment of citizens by the global elite forces in the past five years is predictive of our shared futures if we do not resist further control.

RFK, Jr. is already failing America First citizens, operating as the progressive he has always been, promoting drugs and vaccines.

A couple of weeks ago, Peter and I put away our Apple smart watches and got out our old, analog watches. Turns out we were prescient.

Primary Author Ginger Ross Breggin

First published on AmericanOutLoud.news June 29, 2025