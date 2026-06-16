Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

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Robin Westenra's avatar
Robin Westenra
3d

I am delighted to hear Seth interviewed by you and shall listen with pleasure.

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Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
3d

In my view,we the people largely don't wrestle with overcoming personal temptations but the PTB's have us all,to differing degrees,running in place to just break even. Add 80 years of brainwashing propaganda and many of us can barely think or move. Yet nature will force us to fulfill our duty to our Constitution by LIVING the changes we need. Refusal,turning our collective backsides to the faces of narcissistic evil,refusing to play "deadly pandemic" games for THEIR profit,by simply ignoring their lies,commands and overt control grabs we will spark the match of resistance to coercion that will draw us together. Then THEY will react. Then we will act. I,for one will die on my feet in place of living on my knees and telling our future young that we tried but we failed to spring ourselves to the freedom that is naturally,rightfully ours to have and to hold. I refuse. I refuse to play by their rules, only THEY win. We can,must and will learn their secret,hidden rules and use those(their own made up rules) against them. I have done so successfully for more than 20 years. Civil courts,Adult Protective Services and Child Protective Services i control the outcome when approached,without hiring a lawyer,with no loss of my funds. I live a dissident life already and have for many years,successfully for more than 20 years.

Cheers!

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