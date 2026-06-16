We were delighted to welcome Seth Holehouse, host of the popular podcast Man in America, to The Breggin Hour. With over a million listeners dedicated to uncovering the forces reshaping our nation, Seth brings a thoughtful, big-picture perspective that resonates deeply with our own work exposing global predators.

This wide-ranging conversation touched on the Epstein files, MKUltra, satanic ritual abuse, compromised elites, spiritual warfare, and the practical steps each of us can take to live freely in an upside-down world. As always, we encourage you to listen to the full episode for the complete exchange.

The Epstein Files: A Crack in the Veil

Seth first encountered the Epstein story years ago amid early discussions of Pizzagate, the Podestas, disturbing artwork, and high-profile figures like Bill Clinton. The more recent document releases struck a chord, especially with younger people encountering the horror on TikTok.

“There are a lot of people that… look around and just have this sense that something’s just not right with the world.”

These awakening moments—whether from 9/11, COVID, or the Epstein revelations—pierce the illusions. Seth urges us to step back and take the broader view rather than getting lost in distractions or narrow slices of the truth. This aligns with our own experience: the more we step back and examine the complete picture, the clearer the patterns of predation become.

MKUltra, Survivor Testimony, and the Pyramid of Control

Seth has conducted powerful interviews with survivors of MKUltra and satanic ritual abuse, including a dedicated series exploring these dark networks. These accounts reveal how compromise, blackmail, and ritual abuse serve as tools to control those who rise in elite circles.

He draws on important works, including Fritz Springmeier’s Bloodlines of the Illuminati, Jim Marrs ‘ Behold a Pale Horse, and especially Andrzej Łobaczewski’s Political Ponerology. Łobaczewski, a Polish psychiatrist who survived both Nazi and Communist regimes, studied how pathological personalities—particularly psychopaths and character-disordered individuals lacking conscience and empathy—infiltrate and corrupt institutions.

This leads to pathocracy, or “rule by evil,” where a small minority of disordered people seize power, distort ideologies, and promote their own kind. The process, called ponerization, gradually transforms normal groups into pathological ones through infiltration, blackmail, and twisted moral justifications (paramoralisms). Visible politicians, celebrities, and CEOs often serve as puppets in a modern Allegory of the Cave, while real power lies higher up within protected bloodlines and networks. Compromise—frequently involving the abuse of children—ensures loyalty.

This framework helps explain the spread of evil at the highest levels and why left-right political theater so often distracts from deeper systemic pathology. As Seth’s survivor interviews illustrate, these mechanisms are not abstract—they destroy lives and souls.

Facing this kind of evil is not easy. Ginger noted how confronting the Epstein files broke her heart and made it difficult to continue looking for a time. Peter connected it to his lifelong reform work protecting children and the vulnerable from institutional and psychiatric abuse.

Spiritual Warfare and the Choice Before Us

We see these issues as fundamentally spiritual—a testing ground where individuals and societies must choose virtue, love, and truth over base appetites and predation. Seth, raised in a Christian home with an emphasis on simply being a good person, describes a predator-prey dynamic operating at elite levels.

Peter and I shared reflections on our partnership, including the challenges of Peter’s stroke and his remarkable recovery through hyperbaric oxygen therapy and other supports. After decades together fighting for patients and human freedom, we know the sustaining power of love and mutual commitment in the face of darkness.

Spotting Controlled Opposition and Questioning Authority

Seth offered practical wisdom for navigating today’s information landscape—wisdom we have learned through hard experience:

Heavy focus on left-right political divides often serves the control grid by keeping people distracted and divided.

Beware influencers who shut down discussion of “forbidden” topics or demand unquestioning loyalty.

Prioritize sources with evidence and receipts rather than vague “secret intel.”

Maintain an open mind and even question your own assumptions.

“It’s my moral duty to question everything… even to question my own beliefs.”

This spirit of honest inquiry is essential. As we have seen time and again, real reform begins with refusing to accept surface narratives and insisting on truth.

Prep Like Noah: Returning to Human Living

Living near a major population center, Seth speaks from experience about preparedness—not driven by fear, but by a return to traditional, responsible ways of life. His forthcoming book Prep Like Noah and the new private community The Ark (buildtheark.com) focus on self-reliance in food, energy, homeschooling, and community.

The coming “flood” may involve digital IDs, surveillance, engineered shortages, and expanding tyranny. By reclaiming control over the essentials of life, we become less vulnerable. Like Noah, we build what we can control and allow pathological systems to collapse under the weight of their own evil, incompetence, and infighting.

Peter found Seth’s grounded, calming perspective especially helpful. We agree: returning to authentic human connection, family, and stewardship is one of the strongest defenses against the demoralization that global predators promote.

Final Thoughts

Conversations like this remind us that while the forces arrayed against humanity are formidable— truth-seeking, moral courage, strong families, and practical action offer real hope and freedom. We are grateful to Seth Holehouse for joining us and look forward to future discussions.

Connect with Seth Holehouse:

Website: SethHolehouse.com

Podcast: Man in America

Book & Community: Prep Like Noah / BuildTheArk.com

The Breggin Hour airs on Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm ET on AmericaOutLoud.news. Listen on iHeart Radio, America Out Loud’s world-class media player, or free apps on Apple, Android, or Alexa. All episodes of The Breggin Hour are available on podcast networks worldwide every Monday.

Transcript Summary of this podcast episode ⤵

We have been married and working together for almost forty years. That span teaches you two things. One, truth is fragile. Two, love is sturdy. We learned to watch how institutions move when they protect people and when they protect power. Lately, that watching has become urgent. The recent revelations about trafficking and elite networks shook many awake. Stories about covert programs that experimented on minds and about ritualized abuse force a rude question: Who guards the guardians? Too often, the answer is this: the same systems that promise safety become instruments of control. Media shapes the frame. Money buys silence. Officials offer platitudes while doors close. When the official story gets narrow, and the permitted conversation shrinks, skepticism is not paranoia. It is defense. We once trusted the word of doctors, journalists, and courts. Trust now must be earned. That means insisting on documents, on open inquiry, on testimony that can be tested. It also means protecting children day by day. If you are a parent, a neighbor, or a teacher, your vigilance matters more than a headline. Preparation is not about fear. It is about stewardship. Think of the story of the ark. You do not need a bunker or a bunker budget. You need a network of neighbors who trade skills and share food. You need basic medical knowledge and a plan to keep your family safe online and offline. You need to teach your children how to ask hard questions and how to love well. The crookedness of power will not unmake itself overnight. Yet systems built on lies rot from the inside. Our task is smaller and nobler. Keep your circle strong. Seek truth with humility and courage. Protect the innocent. Build the kind of community where children can grow without fear and where truth can breathe again.

Sing, Twitter, Sing! Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin · April 27, 2022 The suspense was palpable for days as Elon Musk publicly tangled with Twitter about changing its censorship policies, ultimately threatening and then making an offer to buy the company. Then on Monday, the company accepted Musk’s $44 billion offer, which is a 38% premium on Twitter’s closing stock on April 1st, 2022. Musk wants to take the company priva… Read full story