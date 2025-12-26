In today’s interview on The Breggin Hour, we touch upon the most important message from the combined Old and New Testaments. Grasping this insight or principle transforms a life forever. In the Gospel of John, Jesus announces a new commandment to his disciples. By calling it a new commandment, he identifies it as the ultimate part of God. The essence of his commandment given to his disciples is to love one another as I love you. Given the source and the importance of this commandment, I believe it tells us that each human being is sacred and deserving of love as a child of God.

To love one another is a sacred duty that includes respecting and nurturing one another. This, I believe, is the central principle of a satisfying and well-lived life. Jesus is addressing the people nearest and dearest to him. And the love he is describing is of divine origin and entails treasuring the human beings nearest to us as if they are sacred treasures.

Our guest, Scott Schara, known to millions as ‘Grace’s Dad’ rejected the idea of amniocentesis to check on the genetic status of his unborn daughter and when he and his wife were told at her birth that she had Downs Syndrome, he refused to consider any other option other than welcoming her into his world and loving and nurturing her as a treasure.

I believe that each of us humans, as fragile and vulnerable as we are, nonetheless contains the ability to love other human beings—an experience we have most purely in regard to our children and romantic love.

I believe that God wants us to become sources of love, much as Scott describes in his interview, his own spontaneous responses to threats against his daughter, which led to her medical murder when she was 19 years old.

This interview is not about a tragedy as much as it is about celebrating life. We directly discuss what we feel are the most important principles of life, including treasuring and nurturing other human beings to the limits of our own gifts. This is the basis of good psychology, good politics, and sound faith.

Scott Schara’s book: Is the Government Legally Killing Us? It is due out in January 2026 and will be available everywhere. Follow Scott’s podcast here.

Grace was nineteen. She had Down syndrome and a heart so wide it changed everyone around her. She signed letters with the words God is love. She hugged people without calculation. She taught her father how to love the sinner and to separate the sin. That lesson matters now more than ever.

Her death in a hospital was not a private tragedy. It exposed a system that treats vulnerable lives as expendable. A grieving father did what love demands. He took on a legal fight that was never meant to deliver justice. The courtroom turned away from why a child died and instead insisted on judging the man’s faith. The motion that might have kept the jury focused on facts was denied. The result looked like theater, not truth.

This is what happens when collectivist thinking takes hold. The ancient temptation to value the many over the one has been repackaged as public health. Law books and medical protocols quietly conspire to devalue those who cannot speak for themselves. Prenatal testing, insurance incentives, and the culture of convenience mean that most children with Down syndrome are never given a chance. We watch a slow erasure of the weak and call it progress.

We are not helpless. Treasuring human life starts in homes and in communities that refuse to yield to fear. It grows when people reclaim independence, learn trades, make honest choices, and accept the consequences. It grows when a parent refuses to let a child be written off. It grows when forgiveness replaces rage and faith fuels action.

If you believe human life matters, then speak for those who cannot. Rebuke the medical routines that normalize killing in the name of efficiency. Defend civil institutions where facts can be heard. Love as Grace loved. Let that love guide us away from systems that treat people as problems and back toward a civilization that honors every life.

