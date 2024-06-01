Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

When a medical doctor simply wants to serve his patients and chooses a small-town of 1500 people in a remote Canadian village, with many First Nation people, he has already established himself as a unique and worthy human being.

When he does this working alone as the only resident family physician for 30 years, God must be smiling.

A modest man with no pretensions toward fame or fortune. When he discovers his patients are being poisoned by the mRNA jabs, and he is told by the authorities, shut up or else, what does this small-town country doc do?

He simply does what any good man should do, he speaks louder to get attention onto what is happening to his patients and to those around the world from the deadly jabs. As he shows in our interview with him, he speaks with remarkable clarity and attention to key details, even when asked complicated medical questions about COVID mRNA vax spikes.

At this point in time, Dr. Hoffe remains a kind and gentle physician—with the full power of the Canadian government trying to take away his medical license and to crush him financially.

Fortunately, his spirits remain strong, and for his coming hearing before a licensure tribunal, he has a powerful array of global experts testifying on his behalf without compensation, including Peter McCullough MD. But Dr. Charles Hoffe still has growing legal expenses. You can contribute to his legal fund at https://www.givesendgo.com/GANZA.

Listen to our interview with Dr. Hoffe. It will lift your spirits and encourage your hope for the future of humanity.

First Aired on AmericaOutLoud.com May 31 2024.

