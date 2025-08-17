We don’t often take the time to say thank you to the many folks who listen to our radio show, read our Substack columns, and subscribe, share, re-Stack, forward, and pass on our work to their family, friends, and their own audiences.

And we too infrequently take a moment to reply to our followers who offer thoughts, comments, and perspectives on our Substack, and sometimes send cards and letters to us. It is just the two of us managing our world, with a dear but very part-time assistant. So, we have little ability to personally respond to so many of you who write.

The other day, a simple little white envelope arrived in the mail from across the world. The letter contained a once-folded plain piece of paper, with a message that read:

“Thank God for you. Keep up the good work. God bless you and Ginger”

I’ve walked around the house with this note, leaving it by my place at the kitchen table, then moving it around on my desk.

So many of you have sent similar notes and caring messages over the years! When we were stricken with a Covid-like condition evolving into pneumonia for both of us and Peter’s subsequent hospitalization in 2023, we had letters, and emails, and messages of prayers pouring in from around the world. And we were so uplifted by all your love and support!

When we were maliciously sued along with Dr. Jane Ruby, by Dr. Robert Malone with false claims of defamation, and a legal demand for $25.3 million dollars, we were rallied and supported by our listeners—many of whom donated to our legal fundraiser at GiveSendGo, which was active at that time.

When the suit was dismissed by the Judge and we were freed of that lawfare attack, we heard from so many of you expressing your happiness and relief that we were liberated from that burden.

Miraculously, the exact amount of cost that we had to incur in defending ourselves against that lawsuit equaled the total donations we were given.

Since that time, we have grown in strength and health. We produced one of the first and most in-depth investigations into the COVID psychological operation and have sold over 170,000 copies of COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey. Our book, published in 2021, examines and exposes those we call the global predators who are attempting to capture the world and all its citizens crushing human freedoms and forever burying Constitutional liberties. We are so gratified to hear from you all about how much our work has increased understanding of the globalist traps that have been laid.

We have been delighted to meet and share knowledge and inspiration with many of the greatest physicians, nurses, researchers, citizen journalists, and dedicated advocates for freedom from so many walks of life. See our Breggin website, the media section, for some of the most inspiring and informative interviews and other media coverage on our COVID and freedom work.

Our subscribers and followers on AmericaOutLoud.news and on our Substack have increased, and our lives have continued to be exciting and inspiring; no two days are the same and there continues to be so much work to be done to create a freer and more loving world.

Our Thursday, 5 pm Eastern radio slot airing as ‘AmericaOutLoud, Pulse!’ will be filled by another great physician who will be announced on that platform by wonderful Malcolm of AmericaOutLoud.news.

We are taking a short break and will be returning shortly in a new time slot on AmericaOutLoud.

Thank you, all of you, our wonderful, wonderful audience and readers, for your interest, your concern that we share for our country and for liberty, and thank you for your prayers, encouragement, and your love.

We love you back! Together we will continue to resist the destructive forces loose in this world and imagine, conceive and explore personal and political freedom for nations everywhere, and A new re-Founding of America, land of the free and home of the brave. God bless us all.

Also published on AmericaOutLoud.news August 17 2025

