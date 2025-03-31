The Alarming Trend of Manic Meltdowns and the Globalist Agenda: A Conversation with Dr. Peter Breggin
Beyond clickbait...
Dr. Peter Breggin appeared on Brannon Howse Live, March 27, 2025, commenting on the multiple manic meltdowns in airports and on airplanes that are being documented and posted on social media. Beyond the apparent click bait, these events are a harbinger of serious issues. Brannon Howse and Dr. Breggin also discussed globalism and the activities of world empires jockeying for position and control in today’s world.
Here is the link to that interview that we discussed above between Brandon and Howse and Dr. Peter Breggin
https://worldviewtube.com/tv/video/alarming-trend-manic-meltdowns-and-globalist-agenda-conversation-dr-peter-breggin
Perhaps it's the increase in the 5 & 6g frequencies. The animals seem to be going mad from some unseen phenomenon. My nextdoor neighbor's dog recently attacked her visiting mother's dog, completely stripped the fur & skin, then ferociously shook the carcass until it was dismembered. I would post the pics but it's too gruesome. Several months later, my neighbor three doors up told me one of her dogs went crazy attacking her other two dogs. She had to put the dog down.
Watch your animals. Are you seeing a decrease in other wildlife in your yard like birds or insects. Head on a swivel friends. It's about to get crazy. MAY GOD BLESS & PROTECT ALL THOSE THAT LOVE HIM!