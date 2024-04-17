Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
In terms of the future or fate of humanity, this is one of the most important interviews we have done. James “Jim” Thorp is a dear friend of ours, and Jim is also one of the most heroic men in our lives and in the history of medicine.
He is an obstetrician/gynecologist and maternal-fetal medicine specialist who has served his patients for over 44 years. We discuss the total reported 20,000 acute deaths from mRNA jabs over the last three years, which in reality indicates more than two million unreported deaths.
Jim explains to us how the COVID jab deaths are the most obvious traumatic impact, but they have been associated with much larger record-breaking numbers of severe injuries to pregnant mothers, unborn babies, and nursing infants. Including children and adults, deaths and severe injuries worldwide go into the hundreds of millions.
Ginger eloquently reflects on the bizarre world in which everyone walks around, working, and playing as if nothing is going on while COVID vaccines are killing and harming hundreds of millions of us. We conclude by suggesting how we can go on without being overwhelmed while doing what we can to save humanity from the awful threat being imposed by the Global Predators.
We urge all those who can to bring their personal gifts and varied skills to the battle for humanity’s freedom and survival. This hour is among the most vivid ever on what is really going on in the world and how we can deal with it.
One of our most important interviews of all time…’'
Peter and Ginger,
Thank you for another great guest!
We must have 2024 ELECTION INTEGRITY to have any chance of saving humanity from the globalist predators!
https://newswithviews.com/how-elections-are-stolen-101/
What kind of country do you think we will have without honest elections…2020 and 2022 were completely stolen as heavy darkness blanketed America?
Donate to Mike Lindell Offense Fund and support his MY PILLOW Company…the only HOPE for America at this late date!!!
Thank you Ginger and Peter and James for your consistent courage in speaking truth to power during the Covid1984 “Battle for Humanity”.
“In a place where there are no humans, one must strive to be human.” Hillel, the Elder
As a Voluntaryist (all governments are unnecessary evils), I can do no better than to quote fellow Voluntaryist Robert Higgs to help us begin to understand the nature of our “Global Predators”:
“The beginning of political wisdom is the realization that despite everything you’ve always been taught, the government is not really on your side; indeed, it is out to get you. The mass belief in the general beneficence of democracy represents a kind of Stockholm syndrome writ large. We shall never have real, lasting peace so long as we give our allegiance to the whole conglomeration of institutionalized exploiters and murderers we know as the state.”
Stay free and safe.