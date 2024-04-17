Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

In terms of the future or fate of humanity, this is one of the most important interviews we have done. James “Jim” Thorp is a dear friend of ours, and Jim is also one of the most heroic men in our lives and in the history of medicine.

He is an obstetrician/gynecologist and maternal-fetal medicine specialist who has served his patients for over 44 years. We discuss the total reported 20,000 acute deaths from mRNA jabs over the last three years, which in reality indicates more than two million unreported deaths.

Jim explains to us how the COVID jab deaths are the most obvious traumatic impact, but they have been associated with much larger record-breaking numbers of severe injuries to pregnant mothers, unborn babies, and nursing infants. Including children and adults, deaths and severe injuries worldwide go into the hundreds of millions.

Ginger eloquently reflects on the bizarre world in which everyone walks around, working, and playing as if nothing is going on while COVID vaccines are killing and harming hundreds of millions of us. We conclude by suggesting how we can go on without being overwhelmed while doing what we can to save humanity from the awful threat being imposed by the Global Predators.

We urge all those who can to bring their personal gifts and varied skills to the battle for humanity’s freedom and survival. This hour is among the most vivid ever on what is really going on in the world and how we can deal with it.

One of our most important interviews of all time…’'

