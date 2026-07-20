Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

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Kathleen Janoski's avatar
Kathleen Janoski
4d

A good friend of mine had electric shock therapy. He is a shell of his former self. Plagued with anxiety, loss of personality, and no desire to interact with other people.

Jokingly I told him, "you were more fun when you were depressed."

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
4d

Shameful! Derangement syndrome dominates in the medical field.

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