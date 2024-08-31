The Coming Night

Neon bright, burning light

Edged with clouds of grey.

Pink as pearl, violet whirl

Heralding end of day.

Then the night time softly falls

Echoing God’s gentle calls.

God made sunsets so they could say

Have no fear at end of day.

Death may come to you or me

But God says look at the sky and see

The blazing glory within your sight

You need not fear the coming night.

Ginger Ross Breggin

