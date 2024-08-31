The Coming Night
Neon bright, burning light
Edged with clouds of grey.
Pink as pearl, violet whirl
Heralding end of day.
Then the night time softly falls
Echoing God’s gentle calls.
God made sunsets so they could say
Have no fear at end of day.
Death may come to you or me
But God says look at the sky and see
The blazing glory within your sight
You need not fear the coming night.
Ginger Ross Breggin
Beaiutifully written and comforting truth. God is above us in Heaven and we are his footstool. Isaiah 66:1.. Peaceful sunsets in the heavens declare the glory of God and the firmament shows HIs handiwork. Psalm 19:1.
Love that poem you wrote, Ginger. Serene and soft. Thank youm