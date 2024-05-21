To hear our really terrific guest, Zowe, and her first-person account of working within the hospital system during that pivotal time in 2020, please go to my updated column that now includes the link to the audio interview. Be sure to check out the comments following that column— there was great discussion after this column was published. Thank you to all our subscribers and followers for your encouragement and support.
Go here to the updated column:
Same evidence on end of life protocols coming out of Scottish COVID inquiry. And a brave MP in the UK is putting it out in their parliament. I’m in Australia, and was. Injured by one Pfizer vaccine. I was seen by my local doctor who did echo cardio ECG and blood work. When results came in advised to go to hospital. It was obvious I had cardiac problems. At the hospital they did an ECG, bloods CXR and neurology exam. They came back , told me my cardiac enzymes were upper level of normal, and I was good to go. When I got home, and read the discharge summary, all looked good till the last page. It said it d passed the neuro test despite having difficulty standing up. The last line said I had atrial fibrillation. It took several more weeks using other chanels to discuss ver I had pericarditis and commenced treatment at the 2 month mark. I was 69 at the time- essentially they sent me home hoping I would die. I’m still here, but there are younger people who didn’t make it. Vaccinated injured people are being told the have “ long COVID “.
What an amazing interview.
Thank you for all your hard work and devotion to truth.